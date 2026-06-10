Gold Rate Today On 10 June, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Gold rates in UAE today
|Type
|Price (AED/gram)
|Yesterday
|24 Carat
|AED 506.50
|AED 514.25
|22 Carat
|AED 469.00
|AED 476.25
|21 Carat
|AED 449.75
|AED 456.75
|18 Carat
|AED 385.50
|AED 391.50
|14 Carat
|AED 300.75
|AED 305.25
Saudi Arabia Gold Rates Today
|Type
|Price (SAR/gram)
|24 Carat
|SAR 534.00
|22 Carat
|SAR 488.00
|21 Carat
|SAR 466.00
|18 Carat
|SAR 399.00
Qatar Gold Rates Today
|Type
|Price (QAR/gram)
|24 Carat
|QAR 517.50
|22 Carat
|QAR 477.00
|21 Carat
|QAR 452.50
|18 Carat
|QAR 390.50
Oman Gold Rates Today
|Type
|Price (OMR/gram)
|Yesterday
|24 Carat
|OMR 52.90
|OMR 54.10
|22 Carat
|OMR 49.35
|OMR 50.50
|21 Carat
|OMR 45.80
|OMR 46.85
|18 Carat
|OMR 39.05
|OMR 39.95
Bahrain Gold Rates Today
|Type
|Price (BHD/gram)
|24 Carat
|BHD 52.30
|22 Carat
|BHD 48.80
|21 Carat
|BHD 46.60
|18 Carat
|BHD 39.50
Kuwait Gold Rates Today
|Type
|Price (KWD/gram)
|24 Carat
|KWD 43.11
|22 Carat
|KWD 39.53
|21 Carat
|KWD 37.82
|18 Carat
|KWD 32.42
UAE Gold Trend
|Date
|24 Carat (AED/g)
|22 Carat (AED/g)
|21 Carat (AED/g)
|18 Carat (AED/g)
|10 Jun 2026
|506.50
|469.00
|449.75
|385.50
|9 Jun 2026
|514.25
|476.25
|456.75
|391.50
|8 Jun 2026
|521.50
|482.75
|463.00
|396.75
|7 Jun 2026
|521.75
|483.00
|463.25
|397.00
|6 Jun 2026
|521.75
|483.00
|463.25
|397.00
|5 Jun 2026
|522.50
|483.75
|464.00
|397.75
|4 Jun 2026
|538.50
|498.50
|478.00
|409.75
|3 Jun 2026
|536.00
|496.25
|476.00
|408.00
|2 Jun 2026
|542.50
|502.25
|481.50
|412.75
|1 Jun 2026
|539.75
|500.00
|479.25
|410.75
|31 May 2026
|547.50
|507.00
|486.00
|416.75
|30 May 2026
|547.50
|507.00
|486.00
|416.75
|29 May 2026
|550.00
|509.50
|488.50
|418.75
|28 May 2026
|541.25
|501.25
|480.50
|412.00
|27 May 2026
|537.00
|497.25
|476.75
|408.75
|26 May 2026
|540.00
|500.25
|479.50
|411.00
|25 May 2026
|549.75
|509.00
|488.00
|418.25
|24 May 2026
|543.25
|503.25
|482.50
|413.50
|23 May 2026
|543.25
|503.25
|482.50
|413.50
|22 May 2026
|543.25
|503.00
|482.25
|413.50
|21 May 2026
|547.50
|507.00
|486.00
|416.75
|20 May 2026
|547.50
|507.00
|486.00
|416.75
|19 May 2026
|542.25
|502.00
|481.25
|412.50
|18 May 2026
|547.50
|507.00
|486.00
|416.75
|17 May 2026
|547.00
|506.50
|485.75
|416.25
|16 May 2026
|547.00
|506.50
|485.75
|416.25
|15 May 2026
|549.75
|509.00
|488.00
|418.25
|14 May 2026
|563.75
|522.00
|500.50
|429.00
|13 May 2026
|563.75
|522.00
|500.50
|429.00
|12 May 2026
|567.25
|525.25
|503.50
|431.75
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Priyanka Roshan is a business writer and assistant editor at the NewsX website who tracks everything from stock market swings and corporate earnings to personal finance trends and policy shifts. Known for turning fast-moving business developments into sharp, reader-friendly stories, she combines speed, accuracy, and a data-driven approach to break down complex financial news for everyday audiences.
With over 9.5 years of newsroom experience, Priyanka has worked with leading media organisations, including Moneycontrol, Times Now, and Ping Digital, covering diverse beats such as business, politics, technology, auto, travel, sports, and the world. From live breaking news desks to SEO-led digital storytelling, she specialises in creating engaging content that keeps readers informed without overwhelming them.