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Home > Middle east > Gold Rate Today On 10 June, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Gold Rate Today On 10 June, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Gold Price Today, June 10, 2026: UAE gold price falls in 24K, 22K, 21K and 18K segments. Check the latest gold rates in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait.

Gold Rate Today On 10 June, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman
Gold Rate Today On 10 June, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Wed 2026-06-10 12:27 IST

The prices of gold are falling in many Gulf countries, with even steeper falls in the UAE and Oman. Gold at 24K in the UAE fell to AED 506.50 per gram from AED 514.25 per gram, as per the Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group figures released yesterday on the date of Wednesday, June 10, 2026. There was no change in gold prices in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait. This fall in price comes after a steady rise seen in gold rates for most of May and early June. This is due to international gold rates fluctuating.

Gold rates in UAE today

Gold prices declined in the morning trade in the UAE across all purities.
Type Price (AED/gram) Yesterday
24 Carat AED 506.50 AED 514.25
22 Carat AED 469.00 AED 476.25
21 Carat AED 449.75 AED 456.75
18 Carat AED 385.50 AED 391.50
14 Carat AED 300.75 AED 305.25

Saudi Arabia Gold Rates Today

Gold prices remained unchanged in Saudi Arabia.
Type Price (SAR/gram)
24 Carat SAR 534.00
22 Carat SAR 488.00
21 Carat SAR 466.00
18 Carat SAR 399.00

Qatar Gold Rates Today

Qatar’s gold market showed no change from the previous session.

Oman Gold Rates Today

Oman recorded a notable decline in gold prices.
Type Price (OMR/gram) Yesterday
24 Carat OMR 52.90 OMR 54.10
22 Carat OMR 49.35 OMR 50.50
21 Carat OMR 45.80 OMR 46.85
18 Carat OMR 39.05 OMR 39.95

Bahrain Gold Rates Today

Gold prices remained steady in Bahrain.
Type Price (BHD/gram)
24 Carat BHD 52.30
22 Carat BHD 48.80
21 Carat BHD 46.60
18 Carat BHD 39.50

Kuwait Gold Rates Today

Kuwait also reported unchanged gold prices.
Type Price (KWD/gram)
24 Carat KWD 43.11
22 Carat KWD 39.53
21 Carat KWD 37.82
18 Carat KWD 32.42

UAE Gold Trend

Gold prices declined in the morning trade in the UAE across all purities.
Prices in the UAE gold market have experienced a downturn in the last week. The price of 24K gold in the last 5 days was AED 522.50 per gram on June 5 and AED 506.50 per gram on June 10, AED 16 less per gram. Prices are down AED 60.75 a gram from the all-time high on May 12 (AED 567.25 a gram).
Date 24 Carat (AED/g) 22 Carat (AED/g) 21 Carat (AED/g) 18 Carat (AED/g)
10 Jun 2026 506.50 469.00 449.75 385.50
9 Jun 2026 514.25 476.25 456.75 391.50
8 Jun 2026 521.50 482.75 463.00 396.75
7 Jun 2026 521.75 483.00 463.25 397.00
6 Jun 2026 521.75 483.00 463.25 397.00
5 Jun 2026 522.50 483.75 464.00 397.75
4 Jun 2026 538.50 498.50 478.00 409.75
3 Jun 2026 536.00 496.25 476.00 408.00
2 Jun 2026 542.50 502.25 481.50 412.75
1 Jun 2026 539.75 500.00 479.25 410.75
31 May 2026 547.50 507.00 486.00 416.75
30 May 2026 547.50 507.00 486.00 416.75
29 May 2026 550.00 509.50 488.50 418.75
28 May 2026 541.25 501.25 480.50 412.00
27 May 2026 537.00 497.25 476.75 408.75
26 May 2026 540.00 500.25 479.50 411.00
25 May 2026 549.75 509.00 488.00 418.25
24 May 2026 543.25 503.25 482.50 413.50
23 May 2026 543.25 503.25 482.50 413.50
22 May 2026 543.25 503.00 482.25 413.50
21 May 2026 547.50 507.00 486.00 416.75
20 May 2026 547.50 507.00 486.00 416.75
19 May 2026 542.25 502.00 481.25 412.50
18 May 2026 547.50 507.00 486.00 416.75
17 May 2026 547.00 506.50 485.75 416.25
16 May 2026 547.00 506.50 485.75 416.25
15 May 2026 549.75 509.00 488.00 418.25
14 May 2026 563.75 522.00 500.50 429.00
13 May 2026 563.75 522.00 500.50 429.00
12 May 2026 567.25 525.25 503.50 431.75

(Source: Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group)
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Gold Rate Today On 10 June, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman
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Gold Rate Today On 10 June, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman
Gold Rate Today On 10 June, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman
Gold Rate Today On 10 June, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman
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