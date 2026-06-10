Gold Rate Today On 10 June, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

The prices of gold are falling in many Gulf countries, with even steeper falls in the UAE and Oman. Gold at 24K in the UAE fell to AED 506.50 per gram from AED 514.25 per gram, as per the Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group figures released yesterday on the date of Wednesday, June 10, 2026. There was no change in gold prices in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait. This fall in price comes after a steady rise seen in gold rates for most of May and early June. This is due to international gold rates fluctuating.

Gold rates in UAE today

Gold prices declined in the morning trade in the UAE across all purities.

Type Price (AED/gram) Yesterday 24 Carat AED 506.50 AED 514.25 22 Carat AED 469.00 AED 476.25 21 Carat AED 449.75 AED 456.75 18 Carat AED 385.50 AED 391.50 14 Carat AED 300.75 AED 305.25

Saudi Arabia Gold Rates Today Gold prices remained unchanged in Saudi Arabia. Type Price (SAR/gram) 24 Carat SAR 534.00 22 Carat SAR 488.00 21 Carat SAR 466.00 18 Carat SAR 399.00 Qatar Gold Rates Today Qatar’s gold market showed no change from the previous session. Type Price (QAR/gram) 24 Carat QAR 517.50 22 Carat QAR 477.00 21 Carat QAR 452.50 18 Carat QAR 390.50 You Might Be Interested In Why Is Israel Installing A Statue Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj?

UAE Gold Prices Today: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah Gold Rates Update as 24K and 22K Prices Ease

Is IRGC commander Ahmad Vahidi Dead? 'DEVIL IS DEAD' Rumours Surface Oman Gold Rates Today Oman recorded a notable decline in gold prices. Type Price (OMR/gram) Yesterday 24 Carat OMR 52.90 OMR 54.10 22 Carat OMR 49.35 OMR 50.50 21 Carat OMR 45.80 OMR 46.85 18 Carat OMR 39.05 OMR 39.95 Bahrain Gold Rates Today Gold prices remained steady in Bahrain. Type Price (BHD/gram) 24 Carat BHD 52.30 22 Carat BHD 48.80 21 Carat BHD 46.60 18 Carat BHD 39.50 Kuwait Gold Rates Today Kuwait also reported unchanged gold prices. Type Price (KWD/gram) 24 Carat KWD 43.11 22 Carat KWD 39.53 21 Carat KWD 37.82 18 Carat KWD 32.42 UAE Gold Trend Gold prices declined in the morning trade in the UAE across all purities. Prices in the UAE gold market have experienced a downturn in the last week. The price of 24K gold in the last 5 days was AED 522.50 per gram on June 5 and AED 506.50 per gram on June 10, AED 16 less per gram. Prices are down AED 60.75 a gram from the all-time high on May 12 (AED 567.25 a gram). Date 24 Carat (AED/g) 22 Carat (AED/g) 21 Carat (AED/g) 18 Carat (AED/g) 10 Jun 2026 506.50 469.00 449.75 385.50 9 Jun 2026 514.25 476.25 456.75 391.50 8 Jun 2026 521.50 482.75 463.00 396.75 7 Jun 2026 521.75 483.00 463.25 397.00 6 Jun 2026 521.75 483.00 463.25 397.00 5 Jun 2026 522.50 483.75 464.00 397.75 4 Jun 2026 538.50 498.50 478.00 409.75 3 Jun 2026 536.00 496.25 476.00 408.00 2 Jun 2026 542.50 502.25 481.50 412.75 1 Jun 2026 539.75 500.00 479.25 410.75 31 May 2026 547.50 507.00 486.00 416.75 30 May 2026 547.50 507.00 486.00 416.75 29 May 2026 550.00 509.50 488.50 418.75 28 May 2026 541.25 501.25 480.50 412.00 27 May 2026 537.00 497.25 476.75 408.75 26 May 2026 540.00 500.25 479.50 411.00 25 May 2026 549.75 509.00 488.00 418.25 24 May 2026 543.25 503.25 482.50 413.50 23 May 2026 543.25 503.25 482.50 413.50 22 May 2026 543.25 503.00 482.25 413.50 21 May 2026 547.50 507.00 486.00 416.75 20 May 2026 547.50 507.00 486.00 416.75 19 May 2026 542.25 502.00 481.25 412.50 18 May 2026 547.50 507.00 486.00 416.75 17 May 2026 547.00 506.50 485.75 416.25 16 May 2026 547.00 506.50 485.75 416.25 15 May 2026 549.75 509.00 488.00 418.25 14 May 2026 563.75 522.00 500.50 429.00 13 May 2026 563.75 522.00 500.50 429.00 12 May 2026 567.25 525.25 503.50 431.75 (Source: Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group) Also Read: Why Is Israel Installing A Statue Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj? Historical, Cultural Reasons Explained

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