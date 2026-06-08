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Home > Middle east > Is IRGC Commander Ahmad Vahidi Dead? ‘DEVIL IS DEAD’ Rumours Surface But Here’s The Truth

Is IRGC Commander Ahmad Vahidi Dead? ‘DEVIL IS DEAD’ Rumours Surface But Here’s The Truth

Rumours claiming that IRGC Commander Ahmad Vahidi was killed in Israeli airstrikes on Tehran have spread widely online amid the escalating Iran-Israel conflict.

IRGC Commander Ahmad Vahidi (IMAGE: X)
IRGC Commander Ahmad Vahidi (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Mon 2026-06-08 17:39 IST

US-Iran War: Rumours of IRGC head Ahmad Vahidi’s death surfaced on social media platforms amid the escalating West Asia conflict.  However,  Israeli military officials have not yet confirmed the death of Vahidi, though rumours have swirled around social media and Iranian opposition websites of his demise in overnight Israeli airstrikes on Tehran. Iranian state media, the IRGC, Iranian officials, and major international news organisations have not officially confirmed the issue as of Monday, June 8, 2026. As a result of the downing of his predecessors in previous wars, the hardline IRGC veteran Vahidi was appointed commander of the IRGC on March 1, 2026.

Who is Ahmad Vahidi?

Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi is now the Commander-in-Chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), taking over in March 2026. He’s been with the IRGC from the very beginning and stands out as one of the regime’s staunchest hardliners, deeply plugged into both Iran’s military and intelligence networks.

Vahidi was the IRGC Quds Force’s first commander back in the late 1980s, helping turn it into Iran’s arm for operations abroad and building ties with militant groups everywhere from Lebanon to Iraq. Later on, he served as Minister of Defence from 2009 to 2013, and then as Minister of Interior from 2021 to 2024.

Controversies surrounding Ahmad Vahidi

His career’s never been short of controversy. The US, EU, and Canada have all hit him with sanctions. Argentina accuses him of helping plan the 1994 AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires, and there’s still an Interpol Red Notice out for his arrest.

When he was Interior Minister, Vahidi faced heavy criticism over the deadly crackdown on protesters during the 2022 uprisings. Since stepping up as IRGC chief, Vahidi has become a key player in Iran’s military strategy, steering the country’s defence through ongoing regional conflicts and even getting involved in behind-the-scenes negotiations with foreign powers.

ALSO READ: Maritime Crisis in Arabian Sea: Vessel With 24 Indian Crew Members Attacked, Faces Sinking Risk    

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Is IRGC Commander Ahmad Vahidi Dead? ‘DEVIL IS DEAD’ Rumours Surface But Here’s The Truth
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Is IRGC Commander Ahmad Vahidi Dead? ‘DEVIL IS DEAD’ Rumours Surface But Here’s The Truth
Is IRGC Commander Ahmad Vahidi Dead? ‘DEVIL IS DEAD’ Rumours Surface But Here’s The Truth
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