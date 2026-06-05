LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chennai breaking news Chennai diesel rate latest crime news Annamalai business news arshad nadeem dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 Delhi Monsoon Chennai breaking news Chennai diesel rate latest crime news Annamalai business news arshad nadeem dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 Delhi Monsoon Chennai breaking news Chennai diesel rate latest crime news Annamalai business news arshad nadeem dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 Delhi Monsoon Chennai breaking news Chennai diesel rate latest crime news Annamalai business news arshad nadeem dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 Delhi Monsoon
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chennai breaking news Chennai diesel rate latest crime news Annamalai business news arshad nadeem dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 Delhi Monsoon Chennai breaking news Chennai diesel rate latest crime news Annamalai business news arshad nadeem dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 Delhi Monsoon Chennai breaking news Chennai diesel rate latest crime news Annamalai business news arshad nadeem dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 Delhi Monsoon Chennai breaking news Chennai diesel rate latest crime news Annamalai business news arshad nadeem dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 Delhi Monsoon
LIVE TV
Home > Middle east > UAE Gold Price Today: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman & Fujairah Latest 22K and 24K Gold Rates on June 5, 2025

UAE Gold Price Today: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman & Fujairah Latest 22K and 24K Gold Rates on June 5, 2025

UAE gold prices on June 5 remain strong, with 24K gold trading around AED 547.50 per gram and 22K gold at AED 507.00 per gram across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, and other emirates. Dubai continues to be the preferred destination for gold shopping due to its competitive pricing and extensive jewellery market.

UAE Gold Price Today: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman & Fujairah Latest 22K and 24K Gold Rates on June 5, 2025

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Last updated: Fri 2026-06-05 12:46 IST

Gold prices in the United Arab Emirates are something that a lot of people care about. This includes people who live there tourists, investors and people who buy jewellery. The United Arab Emirates, Dubai is very well known all over the world for having a great gold market. The gold market in Dubai has prices that’re competitive and the jewellery is of high quality.

The price of gold in the United Arab Emirates is affected by a things. These things include the price of gold in countries the value of the US dollar what is happening in the world and how much gold people in the United Arab Emirates want to buy. As of June 5 gold prices are still high compared to how they have been in the past. This is because investors are still very interested in gold as an investment.

People buy gold for reasons. Some people buy gold jewellery, for weddings. Some people buy gold as an investment. Some people buy gold just because they like it. Want to have a collection. No matter why people buy gold it is an idea for them to keep track of the current gold prices. This helps gold buyers make decisions when they are buying gold.

You Might Be Interested In

UAE Gold Rates Today (Per Gram)

City 24K Gold (AED/g) 22K Gold (AED/g)
Dubai 547.50 507.00
Abu Dhabi 547.50 507.00
Sharjah 547.50 507.00
Ajman 547.50 507.00
Ras Al Khaimah 547.50 507.00
Fujairah 547.50 507.00
Umm Al Quwain 547.50 507.00

Gold prices are generally uniform across UAE emirates, though making charges and retailer fees may vary

Dubai Remains the UAEs Gold Shopping Hub

Dubai is still a place for people to buy gold from all over the world. This is because of its gold prices, wide range of jewellery and strict quality rules. Places like the Gold Souk and modern jewellery malls are popular with both people who live here and tourists. Dubai has taxes and clear pricing, which helps keep its reputation as a leading gold market.

Why Gold Prices Matter in the UAE

Gold is very important in the UAE. Many people buy gold jewellery during festivals, weddings and special occasions. Investors see gold as a way to protect their money from inflation and market uncertainty. When interest rates central bank policies and global tensions change it affects prices in the UAE.

Factors Influencing UAE Gold Prices

Here are some things that affect gold prices in the UAE:
 
gold prices
 
How strong the US dollar is
 
Global economic conditions
 
What central banks do with gold
 
events
 
How much gold people buy during weddings and festivals
 
Gold prices in the UAE follow markets so prices can change many times a day.

Should You Buy Gold Now?

Experts think gold is still an investment when the economy is uncertain. Even though prices are high people are still buying jewellery and gold bars to keep their money safe. Experts say to watch gold prices every day and compare the charges before buying.

Outlook for UAE Gold Prices

The future of gold prices depends on the economy, inflation and what central banks do. If something big happens in markets gold prices could change a lot. So people in the UAE should keep an eye, on gold prices before making purchases.
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UAE Gold Price Today: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman & Fujairah Latest 22K and 24K Gold Rates on June 5, 2025
Tags: 22k gold price uae24K gold price Dubaiabu dhabi gold priceajman gold priceDubai gold marketdubai gold rate todaygold price today UAEsharjah gold rateUAE gold price todayuae gold rates june 2025uae jewellery rates

RELATED News

Iranian Drones Damage Kuwait Airport Facilities, Leave Multiple Injured: Civil Aviation Authority

Gold Rate Today: Check Gold Prices In UAE, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

US-Iran Conflict: Dubai Reports Explosions as Kuwait Battles Incoming Missile and Drone Attacks

Gold Rate Today On 2 June, 2026: 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar

DGCA New Rules For Flyers

LATEST NEWS

Gold Price Today in India: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad Latest 22K & 24K Gold Rates on June 5, 2025

Chennai Power Cut Today (5 June, 2026): Is Your Area on the Shutdown List?

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 1: Ram Charan's Opens to Massive Rs 135.36 Crore Worldwide

Ice Age: Boiling Point Teaser: Manny, Sid And Diego Return For Sixth Film

Skoda's Seven Seater Flagship Peaq To Launch On 23 June

UAE Gold Price Today: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman & Fujairah Latest 22K and 24K Gold Rates on June 5, 2025

RBI MPC Meeting 2026: 10 Key Takeaway From Sanjay Malhotra's Policy Speech

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Government Announces Fee Refund, Extra Time and Student Support Measures

Did Donald Trump Fall Asleep In Oval Office? Viral Video Sparks Fresh Debate

Petrol, Diesel, CNG Prices Today in India: Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Fuel Rates Latest Update

UAE Gold Price Today: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman & Fujairah Latest 22K and 24K Gold Rates on June 5, 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UAE Gold Price Today: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman & Fujairah Latest 22K and 24K Gold Rates on June 5, 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UAE Gold Price Today: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman & Fujairah Latest 22K and 24K Gold Rates on June 5, 2025
UAE Gold Price Today: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman & Fujairah Latest 22K and 24K Gold Rates on June 5, 2025
UAE Gold Price Today: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman & Fujairah Latest 22K and 24K Gold Rates on June 5, 2025
UAE Gold Price Today: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman & Fujairah Latest 22K and 24K Gold Rates on June 5, 2025

QUICK LINKS