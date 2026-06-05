UAE Gold Price Today: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman & Fujairah Latest 22K and 24K Gold Rates on June 5, 2025

Gold prices in the United Arab Emirates are something that a lot of people care about. This includes people who live there tourists, investors and people who buy jewellery. The United Arab Emirates, Dubai is very well known all over the world for having a great gold market. The gold market in Dubai has prices that’re competitive and the jewellery is of high quality.

The price of gold in the United Arab Emirates is affected by a things. These things include the price of gold in countries the value of the US dollar what is happening in the world and how much gold people in the United Arab Emirates want to buy. As of June 5 gold prices are still high compared to how they have been in the past. This is because investors are still very interested in gold as an investment.

People buy gold for reasons. Some people buy gold jewellery, for weddings. Some people buy gold as an investment. Some people buy gold just because they like it. Want to have a collection. No matter why people buy gold it is an idea for them to keep track of the current gold prices. This helps gold buyers make decisions when they are buying gold.

UAE Gold Rates Today (Per Gram)

City 24K Gold (AED/g) 22K Gold (AED/g) Dubai 547.50 507.00 Abu Dhabi 547.50 507.00 Sharjah 547.50 507.00 Ajman 547.50 507.00 Ras Al Khaimah 547.50 507.00 Fujairah 547.50 507.00 Umm Al Quwain 547.50 507.00

Gold prices are generally uniform across UAE emirates, though making charges and retailer fees may vary

Dubai Remains the UAEs Gold Shopping Hub

Dubai is still a place for people to buy gold from all over the world. This is because of its gold prices, wide range of jewellery and strict quality rules. Places like the Gold Souk and modern jewellery malls are popular with both people who live here and tourists. Dubai has taxes and clear pricing, which helps keep its reputation as a leading gold market.

Why Gold Prices Matter in the UAE

Gold is very important in the UAE. Many people buy gold jewellery during festivals, weddings and special occasions. Investors see gold as a way to protect their money from inflation and market uncertainty. When interest rates central bank policies and global tensions change it affects prices in the UAE.

Factors Influencing UAE Gold Prices

Here are some things that affect gold prices in the UAE:

gold prices

How strong the US dollar is

Global economic conditions

What central banks do with gold

events

How much gold people buy during weddings and festivals

Gold prices in the UAE follow markets so prices can change many times a day.

Should You Buy Gold Now?

Experts think gold is still an investment when the economy is uncertain. Even though prices are high people are still buying jewellery and gold bars to keep their money safe. Experts say to watch gold prices every day and compare the charges before buying.

Outlook for UAE Gold Prices