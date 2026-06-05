UAE Gold Price Today: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman & Fujairah Latest 22K and 24K Gold Rates on June 5, 2025

Gold prices in the United Arab Emirates are something that a lot of people care about. This includes people who live there tourists, investors and people who buy jewellery. The United Arab Emirates, Dubai is very well known all over the world for having a great gold market. The gold market in Dubai has prices that’re competitive and the jewellery is of high quality.
The price of gold in the United Arab Emirates is affected by a things. These things include the price of gold in countries the value of the US dollar what is happening in the world and how much gold people in the United Arab Emirates want to buy. As of June 5 gold prices are still high compared to how they have been in the past. This is because investors are still very interested in gold as an investment.
People buy gold for reasons. Some people buy gold jewellery, for weddings. Some people buy gold as an investment. Some people buy gold just because they like it. Want to have a collection. No matter why people buy gold it is an idea for them to keep track of the current gold prices. This helps gold buyers make decisions when they are buying gold.
UAE Gold Rates Today (Per Gram)
|City
|24K Gold (AED/g)
|22K Gold (AED/g)
|Dubai
|547.50
|507.00
|Abu Dhabi
|547.50
|507.00
|Sharjah
|547.50
|507.00
|Ajman
|547.50
|507.00
|Ras Al Khaimah
|547.50
|507.00
|Fujairah
|547.50
|507.00
|Umm Al Quwain
|547.50
|507.00
Gold prices are generally uniform across UAE emirates, though making charges and retailer fees may vary
Dubai Remains the UAEs Gold Shopping Hub
Why Gold Prices Matter in the UAE
Factors Influencing UAE Gold Prices
Should You Buy Gold Now?
Outlook for UAE Gold Prices
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