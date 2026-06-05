Mohali Crime: Woman Stabbed To Death By Ex-Boyfriend Inside Office, CCTV Captures Him Later Attempting Suicide

MOHALI CRIME: A woman working at a private company in Mohali, Punjab, was stabbed to death on Thursday evening. Her killer? Her ex-boyfriend and colleague, Harjinder Singh Mann, also known as Harry, who then tried to take his own life right after the attack. The victim, Dimple, was 30 and lived in Patiala. She and Harry had worked together at a courier company and dated for over three years before breaking up. Their relationship ended some time ago, but Harry just couldn’t move on. He kept trying to reconcile with Dimple, but she wasn’t interested. Lately, he’d been struggling emotionally. The attack happened at their company office, and security cameras caught it all.

Man stabs ex-lover in office

Police say the two got into an argument. Things escalated, and Harry pulled out a knife, stabbing Dimple multiple times even though some colleagues tried to stop him. They couldn’t. Now, police are investigating exactly what led up to this tragedy.

After Dimple was attacked, Harjinder also stabbed himself and attempted to end his life. However, he survived. The violence had caught the employees at the office off guard, and they immediately notified the police.

The police have filed a murder case and initiated an in-depth investigation. Station House Officer (SHO) at Phase-11 police station Aman Baidwan confirmed the death of the woman and added that her family had been informed of the death. More legal action will follow after her parents’ arrival, and their statements are taken, they said.

#WATCH | Mohali, Punjab | Woman stabbed to death inside her office. DSP Harsimran Singh Bal says, “Harjinder Singh Mann stabbed Dimple 25-30 times while she was working on the computer. He also inflicted self-injuries; he is in an unconscious state right now. We got information… pic.twitter.com/5Rvx1S0jcT — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2026

CCTV captures horrific scene

The crime scene has been cordoned off, and evidence has been gathered. CCTV footage from inside the offices has also been seized and is being scrutinised to help piece together the events.

The police are still checking all details of the incident, including how the man and the woman were connected and what was happening right before the stabbing, they said. The investigation continues and will involve the use of forensic evidence, witness statements and video from surveillance cameras to try to establish the motive and full circumstances of the fatal attack.

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