OnePlus Turbo 6X To Debut Soon: Massive Battery, Premium Chipset, And AMOLED Display, Check All Specs And Launch Timeline

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company OnePlus is gearing up for launch of OnePlus Turbo 6X. The device is expected to launch by the end of this year as the latest variant in the brand’s Turbo lineup. The company launched OnePlus Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V in China this year. However, none of the device is launched in India yet.

OnePlus China President Li Jie has confirmed the Turbo 6X’s launch timeline in the home market, responding to a user comment on Weibo, the executive revealed that the smartphone will debut in Chinese market before 18th June 2026.

OnePlus Turbo 6X Features and Specifications

The Turbo 6X is shaping up to be a budget phone that puts battery life front and centre. The standard OnePlus Turbo 6X features a 6.72-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, and comes with 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB of RAM along with up to 512GB of storage.

On the camera side, things are kept simple. The phone is tipped to offer a 50MP primary rear camera paired with a 2MP depth sensor, and an 8MP selfie camera on the front. The camera setup will not rival flagship phones, but for the price, a 50MP main sensor is a reasonable offer.

The real talking point is the battery. The Turbo 6X is expected to pack a 7,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. To put that in perspective, most flagship phones in 2026 come with 4,500mAh to 5,000mAh batteries. Getting 7,000mAh in a phone that costs around Rs 14,000 is a significant deal. Design-wise, the phone is said to have a plastic frame and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and it could also come up with an IP64 rating for protection against splashes and dust.

OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro Features and Specifications

There is also a more capable sibling coming alongside. The Turbo 6X Pro steps up to a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution, is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, offers up to 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, and packs an even larger 8,000mAh battery. Its fingerprint scanner sits under the display.

The Pro version also carries an IP69X water resistance rating, which is a significant durability upgrade over the base model’s IP64. For buyers who want a bigger screen, better durability, and an even larger battery, the Pro could be worth the extra spend.

Both devices will run Android 16 with ColorOS 16 on top. OnePlus Turbo 6X and 6X Pro India Launch

As for India, nothing is confirmed yet. But given OnePlus’s track record with the Turbo series, an Indian launch after the China debut would not be surprising. Budget buyers looking for serious battery life and a smooth display at a low price will want to keep a close eye on this one. Also Read: Xiaomi 17T Launched In India: Leica Powered Camera, 6,500mAh Battery And Dimensity 8500 Ultra Chipset, Check All Specs And Price

