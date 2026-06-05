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Home > Entertainment News > The Odyssey IMAX Tickets Trigger Massive Rush, Prices Go Up To $1500 As Apps Crash Following Massive Demand

The Odyssey IMAX Tickets Trigger Massive Rush, Prices Go Up To $1500 As Apps Crash Following Massive Demand

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey sparked a ticket-buying frenzy as AMC and Fandango faced outages and long queues after IMAX tickets went on sale.

Tickets for premium large format screenings of Nolan's epic adaptation of Homers Odyssey went on sale (IMAGE: X)
Tickets for premium large format screenings of Nolan's epic adaptation of Homers Odyssey went on sale (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Fri 2026-06-05 09:36 IST

THE ODYSSEY IMAX TICKETS: Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey hasn’t even hit the big screen yet, but fans are already making a mess of ticketing sites trying to snag IMAX and premium seats. Thursday, right after tickets dropped, stuff just broke all over. Fandango had people stuck in hour-long queues, and AMC’s app couldn’t handle the rush and crashed. Nolan shot the whole thing on IMAX film with Matt Damon as Odysseus, and the cast is wild: Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson. The movie follows Odysseus’s wild 10-year journey fighting monsters and gods. People are so hungry for these tickets, scalpers are listing IMAX seats for up to $1,500. Even the official site’s trailer lets folks compare formats, pushing the hype before the July 17 release. 

App crashes as people rush for IMAX tickets

When AMC put tickets up at noon Eastern, lines grew fast, and they had to pause the queue within thirty minutes. Some folks waited up to an hour before sales finally started back up. Downdetector, which tracks outages, recorded nearly 900 AMC crash reports just after noon.

Fandango didn’t have it any easier. According to Variety, users there also got stuck in long lines, and Downdetector showed close to 300 people reporting outages around the same time.

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For opening weekend IMAX 70mm showings in places like New York, Texas, Florida, and Arizona, ticket prices shot up to $500–$1,000 on eBay. The hype is real, and if you want a seat, you’re going to have to fight for it.

The Odyssey IMAX Tickets Trigger Massive Rush, Prices Go Up To $1500 As Apps Crash Following Massive Demand

Why the craze over IMAX?

Nolan is a familiar advocate of the IMAX format, and had his own proprietary cameras for The Odyssey. The buzz isn’t new, and even when his last movie Oppenheimer was released, Variety reported fans flocked to states on the other side of the line to see it in IMAX 70mm.

Opening weekend IMAX 70mm screenings of The Odyssey were made available and sold-out pretty much right off the bat last summer and that’s pretty rare even for a movie this far out.

The most common time for a movie to be released with a scalping is when the movie is a big event. There were also other secondary markets, such as eBay, that emerged for tickets to ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ in 2021 and ‘Avengers: Endgame’ back in 2019. Variety also reported that tickets to “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” were scalped in 2015, too, with tickets sold on StubHub, Craigslist and Ebay.

How did the Internet react?

Nolan’s film is expected to gross hundreds of millions of dollars, considering his last film “Oppenheimer” grossed $975 million at the box office worldwide. After “Oppenheimer” won seven Oscars on 13 nominations in 2024, “The Odyssey” is also being teed up as a frontrunner for the 2027 Academy Awards, as it boasts a stacked cast consisting of Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson and Zendaya.

ALSO READ: Who Was James Handy? Top Gun: Maverick And Jumanji Star Dies At 81 After Fatal Stabbing By Girlfriend’s Son in LA

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The Odyssey IMAX Tickets Trigger Massive Rush, Prices Go Up To $1500 As Apps Crash Following Massive Demand
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The Odyssey IMAX Tickets Trigger Massive Rush, Prices Go Up To $1500 As Apps Crash Following Massive Demand
The Odyssey IMAX Tickets Trigger Massive Rush, Prices Go Up To $1500 As Apps Crash Following Massive Demand
The Odyssey IMAX Tickets Trigger Massive Rush, Prices Go Up To $1500 As Apps Crash Following Massive Demand
The Odyssey IMAX Tickets Trigger Massive Rush, Prices Go Up To $1500 As Apps Crash Following Massive Demand

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