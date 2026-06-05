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Home > Education News > AP TET 2026 Applications Open at Official Website, Check Eligibility, Exam Dates and Result Schedule

AP TET 2026 Applications Open at Official Website, Check Eligibility, Exam Dates and Result Schedule

The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, has released the notification for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2026.

AP TET 2026
AP TET 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Fri 2026-06-05 10:06 IST

The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2026 notification has been released by the Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh. Now the state teachers’ registration is opened. Applicants who want to get the eligibility certificate for teaching in primary and upper primary schools should register online by July 5, 2026. This is the start of the fee-paying teachers’ examination process for the year. The notification was accompanied by the entire exam timetable, including hall ticket download dates, answer key releases, and results. According to Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh, the purpose of the exam is to uphold the quality in school education and to boost the teaching community. He also added that the DSC 2026 notification for filling vacancies for government school teachers is planned to be released in October.

When is the AP TET 2026 application date

The online application process and fee payment start date is June 5, 2026. The registration process for the interested applicants will be open via the official portal until July 5, 2026. Applicants need to pay the prescribed examination fee online and submit their application. The officials have advised the candidates to read about the eligibility conditions and application process thoroughly before filling in the application. It has also been said that an online mock test facility will be available from 15th July to get acquainted with the computer-based examination.

What are AP TET 2026 exam schedule & time

As per the official schedule, AP TET 2026 will be held from 5th August to 21st August, 2026. The exam will be held in two sessions daily, i.e. first session will be from 9.30 am to 12 pm and the second from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. Hall tickets will be released from 25th July. The test will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

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Who can appear for the AP TET 2026

AP TET is an eligibility examination conducted for candidates who want to become teachers in schools of Andhra Pradesh. Paper I is for the candidates who are serving or want to serve as teachers in Classes 1 to 5; in contrast, Paper II is for Classes 6 to 8.

Both the papers will be of 150 minutes’ duration. Both the candidates who plan to appear in both the papers will be required to apply separately and proceed with the fee payment as per the guidelines. The fee for the paper has been determined as Rs 750 per paper.

How is AP TET 2026 result and answer key date

The school education department has also announced the post-examination dates. The provisional answer key will be released on 24 Aug 2026. All candidates will have the chance to register their objections from 25 Aug to 31 Aug.

After the issue of objection submitted by the candidates, the final answer key will be released on 8 Sep. On 15 Sep 2026, the AP TET 2026 result will be announced, which will allow the successful candidates to go ahead for the next teacher recruitment in the state.

How does AP TET connect to DSC 2026 recruitment

The AP TET qualification is a mandatory requirement in a large number of teaching positions. So candidates interested in government school jobs will likely need to consider this exam as a stepping stone to gain entry in the upcoming recruitment. Now that registrations are open, the education department has recommended candidates to keep an eye on official notices and complete their submissions in advance before the deadline ends. 

Also Read: SSC CHT Paper 2 Result Announced at ssc.gov.in, Download Merit List PDF and Check Qualification Status

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AP TET 2026 Applications Open at Official Website, Check Eligibility, Exam Dates and Result Schedule
AP TET 2026 Applications Open at Official Website, Check Eligibility, Exam Dates and Result Schedule
AP TET 2026 Applications Open at Official Website, Check Eligibility, Exam Dates and Result Schedule
AP TET 2026 Applications Open at Official Website, Check Eligibility, Exam Dates and Result Schedule

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