TAT HS Answer Key 2026 Released at sebexam.org, Check Subject-Wise PDFs and Result Updates

The State Examination Board (SEB), Gujarat, has published the final answer key of the Teacher Aptitude Test Higher Secondary (TAT-HS) Preliminary Examination 2026. The release of the revised answer key is a milestone step towards the announcement of results. The final answer key of the TAT Higher Secondary preliminary exam has been published for all question paper series and all subjects on the official website of SEB, Gujarat, on the 4th of this month.

After the objection review of candidates, the answer key has been revised. Candidates were granted a chance to file objections on the answers in the provisional answer key. The final answer key will be used for evaluation of answer sheets and the preparation of a merit list for the upcoming selection stages in the recruitment process. With the release, all thousands of aspirants of teaching who appeared for the examination will compare their answers with the foot-printed answer key and estimate the marks they got based on it.

What are the contents of the final answer key TAT HS 2026

The final answer key has been released for all question booklet series, Sets A, B, C, D and E. The answer key is also released for all subjects in both Hindi and English mediums. The new keys have integrated the changes made after reviewing the objections made by candidates in the provisional answer key. Candidates can download the PDFs specific to the subject and compare these with their answers published by the board.

What was the TAT HS 2026 examination timeline

The TAT-HS recruitment drive started with the online application from February 2026. The window of registrations opened from 10th to 19th February. The offline preliminary test with OMR-based answer cards took place in April 12. SEB Gujarat published the provisional answer key on May 2.

Candidates could challenge the provisional answers between May 10 and May 4. After settlement of objections, the answer keys have been finalised and published on June 4. Completion of this process means that the result preparation process has begun.

Which subjects are included in the TAT HS answer key

The answer keys for subjects of almost all high school syllabus are have been uploaded by the board. Answer keys of accountancy and commerce, economics, English, Hindi, psychology and sociology are now available for Hindi-medium candidates. Accountancy and Commerce, Biology, Chemistry, Computer Science, Economics, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Mathematics, Physics, Physical Education, Statistics, Psychology and Sociology are now available for English-medium candidates.

Candidates may use the subject-wise availability to download the PDF and compute their expected scores in advance of the result announcement.

How to download the TAT HS 2026 final answer key

The answer keys become available on the official website of the SEB Gujarat portal. To be downloaded, applicants have to be directed to the website, click on latest notifications and select the TAT-HS Preliminary Examination Final Answer Key link, select their medium and subject, and then download the required pdf file. It is recommended to check the answers carefully through the correct question booklet series.

When will the TAT HS 2026 results be announced

Now that the final answer key is out, the focus has shifted to the announcement of results. SEB Gujarat is expected to publish the provisional examination result and category-wise cutoff marks in the next few weeks. The candidates who have taken marks above the prescribed cutoff are eligible to appear for the TAT HS Mains test, the further step in the teacher recruitment process. In the meantime, respondents can also check their OMR response sheets from the board’s online portal to cross-verify the recorded answers with the final answer key and judge their prospects.

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