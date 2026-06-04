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Home > Education News > Meet Rylen Anil: 16-Year-Old Cybersecurity Researcher Who Exposed A Security Flaw In JEE Advanced 2026 Portal

Meet Rylen Anil: 16-Year-Old Cybersecurity Researcher Who Exposed A Security Flaw In JEE Advanced 2026 Portal

Rylen Anil, a 16-year-old Dubai-based cybersecurity researcher, identified vulnerabilities in NEET and JEE Advanced systems within days. Instead of exploiting the flaws, he reported them responsibly. His actions have sparked discussions on cybersecurity, ethical hacking, and the protection of critical educational infrastructure.

Meet Rylen Anil: Teen Who Exposed JEE Portal Flaw (Via X)
Meet Rylen Anil: Teen Who Exposed JEE Portal Flaw (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Thu 2026-06-04 17:08 IST

At an age when most students are focused on board exams and college admissions, 16-year-old Rylen Anil has found himself at the centre of a national conversation on cybersecurity. The Dubai-based Class 12 CBSE student recently identified and reported serious vulnerabilities in the digital systems associated with two of India’s most important entrance examinations, NEET and JEE Advanced. His discoveries, made within a span of just five days, have drawn attention to the security standards of platforms that handle the data and future of millions of students every year.

Who Is Rylen Anil?

Rylen Anil is a 16-year-old cybersecurity researcher and Class 12 student based in Dubai. Passionate about ethical hacking and digital security, he has gained recognition for responsibly identifying weaknesses in online systems and reporting them to the concerned authorities.

Moreover, he has become one of an increasing number of student researchers who use their technical expertise to improve cybersecurity rather than exploit it. His efforts have earned him praise from many who consider responsible disclosure to be a key part of safeguarding public digital infrastructure.

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Vulnerabilities Found In Critical Examination Systems

It has been reported that Rylen exposed vulnerabilities in systems associated with NEET and JEE Advanced, the examinations that determine admission to India’s most elite medical and engineering colleges.

Instead of exploiting the vulnerability, he reported it through appropriate channels to let inspectors investigate and mitigate potential threats before they could be used to harm.

Part Of New Generation Of Ethical Hackers

Rylen is not alone in this effort. He is among a small but growing community of young ethical hackers, including students such as Nisarga and Sarthak, who have highlighted weaknesses in educational and public-facing digital systems.

Their work has reignited discussions around cybersecurity preparedness and the need for stronger safeguards in platforms that manage sensitive student information.

Speaking Out Against Criticism

In an interview, Rylen spoke about the challenges involved in reporting vulnerabilities. He also addressed criticism often directed at cybersecurity researchers who uncover flaws in government-linked systems.

According to him, labelling ethical hackers as “anti-national” overlooks the purpose behind their work. He believes responsible disclosure helps organisations identify weaknesses before malicious actors can exploit them.

Reminder Of The Importance Of Cybersecurity

It serves as a reminder of the growing importance of cybersecurity in India’s developing digital ecosystem. As educational and government services continue to digitise, experts have said regular security audits and responsible vulnerability reporting will become increasingly important.

ALSO READ: UPPSC GIC Lecturer Admit Card 2026 Released at uppsc.up.nic.in; Check How to Download Hall Ticket

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Meet Rylen Anil: 16-Year-Old Cybersecurity Researcher Who Exposed A Security Flaw In JEE Advanced 2026 Portal

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Meet Rylen Anil: 16-Year-Old Cybersecurity Researcher Who Exposed A Security Flaw In JEE Advanced 2026 Portal

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Meet Rylen Anil: 16-Year-Old Cybersecurity Researcher Who Exposed A Security Flaw In JEE Advanced 2026 Portal
Meet Rylen Anil: 16-Year-Old Cybersecurity Researcher Who Exposed A Security Flaw In JEE Advanced 2026 Portal
Meet Rylen Anil: 16-Year-Old Cybersecurity Researcher Who Exposed A Security Flaw In JEE Advanced 2026 Portal
Meet Rylen Anil: 16-Year-Old Cybersecurity Researcher Who Exposed A Security Flaw In JEE Advanced 2026 Portal

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