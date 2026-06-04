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Home > Regionals News > Haryana Night Club Firing Video: Owner Shot 18 Times, CCTV Captures Horrific Crime | WATCH

Haryana Night Club Firing Video: Owner Shot 18 Times, CCTV Captures Horrific Crime | WATCH

Nightclub owner Rattan Lubana was injured in a targeted shooting outside his Panchkula club. Police chased the gunmen, who allegedly opened fire on officers before being arrested in an encounter. Investigators suspect links to the Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara gangs and are probing the motive.

Haryana Night Club Firing Video: Owner Shot 18 Times, CCTV Captures Horrific Crime (Via X, Canva)
Haryana Night Club Firing Video: Owner Shot 18 Times, CCTV Captures Horrific Crime (Via X, Canva)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Thu 2026-06-04 16:13 IST

Panchkula: A dramatic chain of events unfolded in Haryana’s Panchkula late Wednesday night when nightclub owner Rattan Lubana was shot by armed assailants in what police suspect was a targeted attack linked to organised crime networks. The incident sparked a city-wide police operation that ended with the arrest of two accused after a brief encounter. According to police, the shooting took place around midnight when Lubana was leaving his nightclub in Sector 5. 

Two men riding a motorcycle allegedly opened fire on him, discharging multiple rounds within seconds. Lubana suffered a bullet injury and was rushed for medical treatment. The victim is also the brother of a Municipal Corporation Ward-1 councillor, making the incident particularly high-profile.

Gunmen Flee, Police Launch Immediate Chase

Witnesses reported scenes of chaos as the attackers sped away towards the Yamunanagar highway. During their escape, the suspects reportedly dropped ammunition while attempting to reload their weapons.

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A detective-staff officer on site immediately notified all police teams and engaged the suspects in pursuit. Various teams, including Crime Branch and Anti-narcotics Cell, were formed, while check-points were set up on main arteries.

Suspects Open Fire At Police

The pursuit continued near Bela Vista chowk and Nada sahib, where the suspects reportedly opened fire at police personnel and a fire was also directed at a police vehicle. However, no police officer sustained injuries in the gunfight.

Police retaliated, leading to a brief encounter in which both suspects sustained gunshot injuries to their legs before being overpowered and arrested. The arrested men have been identified as Jaswinder, a resident of Ludhiana, and Harpreet from Hoshiarpur. Investigators believe both have links to the Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara gangs.

Police sources said Jaswinder has previously been associated with attempted murder cases and other criminal activities.

Weapons Recovered, Probe Underway

Authorities recovered two semi-automatic pistols from the accused and estimated that nearly 18 rounds were fired during the attack and subsequent chase.

Both suspects were initially admitted to a hospital in Panchkula before being referred to PGI Chandigarh due to the seriousness of their injuries. Investigators are now examining the motive behind the attack and whether it was part of a larger gang-related conspiracy. Officials are also looking into the suspects’ criminal networks and possible links to other cases in the region.

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Haryana Night Club Firing Video: Owner Shot 18 Times, CCTV Captures Horrific Crime | WATCH

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Haryana Night Club Firing Video: Owner Shot 18 Times, CCTV Captures Horrific Crime | WATCH
Haryana Night Club Firing Video: Owner Shot 18 Times, CCTV Captures Horrific Crime | WATCH
Haryana Night Club Firing Video: Owner Shot 18 Times, CCTV Captures Horrific Crime | WATCH
Haryana Night Club Firing Video: Owner Shot 18 Times, CCTV Captures Horrific Crime | WATCH

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