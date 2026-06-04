UK Far-Right ‘Justice For Henry Nowak’ Protest Turns Violent: 11 Officers, Police Dog Injured In Southampton

A far-right protest in Southampton, UK erupted into violence on Tuesday night after a rally held under the banner of “Justice for Henry Nowak” descended into a riot, leaving 11 police officers and a police dog injured. The demonstration followed the sentencing of Vickrum Digwa, the Nihang Sikh man convicted of murdering 18-year-old British student Henry Nowak in December. What began as a protest over the killing quickly escalated as bricks, bottles, beer cans and wheelie bins were hurled at police officers guarding the convicted killer’s home. Hundreds of people gathered in the city before marching towards Digwa’s residence. Riot police were deployed to prevent protesters from reaching the property. Residents in the Portswood area later described the scenes as “absolutely petrifying”. The unrest came just a day after Digwa was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years for killing Henry Nowak.

Rally over killing turns violent as police face barrage of projectiles

According to reports, protesters threw makeshift weapons at officers during the confrontation. Hampshire Chief Constable Alexis Boon strongly condemned the disorder that unfolded on Southampton’s streets.

“What we, as a society, cannot accept is the violent scenes we saw in Southampton last night,” Boon said. He confirmed that 11 officers and a police dog were injured while protecting the community. “Makeshift weapons were used and innocent residents’ homes and vehicles were damaged,” he added. Police said two people had been arrested and experienced officers would remain deployed in the area in the coming days. The protest centred on demands for justice for Henry Nowak, whose killing has generated widespread attention across the UK.

Tommy Robinson joins crowd as police footage reignites outrage

As per reports, far-right activist Tommy Robinson was among those who addressed protesters gathered outside Southampton’s central police station. Demonstrators were heard chanting “Racist police, off our streets” and carried placards stating “Henry’s blood is on your hands”.

Public anger intensified after Hampshire Police released bodycam footage following Digwa‘s conviction. The footage showed Henry Nowak telling officers he had been stabbed and repeatedly saying, “I can’t breathe.” Prosecutors said police had initially been misled because Digwa falsely claimed he had been racially abused and assaulted. As a result, officers handcuffed the dying teenager instead of immediately treating him as the victim.

Sikh organisations condemn killing, reject attempts to blame community

Reports say that following the violence, Sikh organisations moved to distance the wider community from Digwa‘s actions. The British Sikhs All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) issued a statement saying: “This case was about the murder of Henry Nowak by Vickrum Digwa. It is not about religion or racism. It was the criminal act of an individual who alone bears the responsibility for his actions.”

Community groups also described the killing of Henry Nowak as “a moment of madness by an individual for which there can be no excuses.” At the same time, they said the wider Sikh community had “unacceptably faced considerable abuse and hate during the trial as many do not understand the law, the significance of the kirpan or the responsibility associated with wearing a kirpan.” They further noted that “the weapon that may have been used was not the normal kirpan worn by fully practising Sikhs.”

Debate over kirpan and final appeal from family

The case has also brought renewed attention to the kirpan, one of the five articles of faith carried by initiated Sikhs. The kirpan symbolises dignity, justice and the protection of the vulnerable. Under UK law, kirpans are legal for religious, ceremonial, sporting and historical purposes following a 2019 amendment to the Offensive Weapons Bill.

As per reports, during sentencing, Judge William Mousley noted that Digwa belonged to the Nihang order of Sikhs, a martial tradition associated with defending the faith. However, he stressed: “It is a religious and, consequently, legal requirement that a kirpan should only be used offensively as a last resort, which would include its use in legal self-defence.” Prosecutors said Digwa carried a small kirpan that met religious requirements but also chose to carry a much larger blade described by the judge as “a large Sikh dagger”. Henry Nowak, a finance student at the University of Southampton, suffered five fatal stab wounds during the attack on Belmont Road on December 3, 2025, while walking home alone after a night out with friends. After the conviction, his father Mark condemned the “inhumane and degrading” treatment his son received but urged people not to let Henry Nowak’s death fuel hatred or division, saying he wanted his son’s story to help make Britain’s streets safer for everyone.

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