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Home > World News > Major Setback For Donald Trump As House Passes Resolution To Restrict POTUS’ Authority In Iran Conflict

Major Setback For Donald Trump As House Passes Resolution To Restrict POTUS’ Authority In Iran Conflict

The U.S. House has passed a War Powers Resolution seeking to limit President Donald Trump's authority in the Iran conflict without congressional approval.

House Passes Resolution to End US Hostilities in Iran War (IMAGE: X/ANI)
House Passes Resolution to End US Hostilities in Iran War (IMAGE: X/ANI)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Thu 2026-06-04 08:34 IST

US-IRAN WAR: The U.S. House just passed H. Con. Res. 86, a resolution from Rep. Gregory Meeks that tells President Trump to pull American forces out of the fight with Iran unless Congress actually declares war. They’re using the 1973 War Powers Resolution as their legal muscle. It was a tight vote. Every Democrat, one independent, and four Republicans i.e. Thomas Massie, Brian Fitzpatrick, Tom Barrett, and Warren Davidson, voted yes. That’s a big deal since earlier tries to pass something like this had all failed.

House Passes Resolution to End U.S. Hostilities in Iran War

Operation Epic Fury, which began back on February 28, hit Iran’s missile sites, navy, nuclear infrastructure, and allied groups. It’s cost the U.S. a lot. American troops have died, and gas is now over five dollars a gallon. Even though the House vote mostly sends a message (since Trump’s expected to veto it), the fact that a few Republicans crossed party lines shows cracks in the GOP and real public disapproval as it moves to the Senate.

In the end, the measure passed 215-208-not a massive margin. Four Republicans siding with Democrats isn’t nothing, but realistically, Trump probably won’t ever let this become law.

Committee Democrats spelt it out pretty clearly on X: “This is a loud and unambiguous message to Donald Trump on behalf of the American people: it’s time to end his deeply unpopular and illegal war of choice in Iran.” The Trump administration still claims the war with Iran is finished, even though both sides are still trading fire and real peace talks aren’t going anywhere.

What is Trump accused of?

Democrats say Trump’s action is an unconstitutional attack on Iran, carried out in conjunction with Israel in late February without congressional approval. The War Powers Act provides a 60-day time limit to gaining congressional approval after the president introduces troops into a conflict. The deadline has passed weeks ago and Democrats claim that Trump is now violating the law.

Latest US-Iran war update

In a night of shooting and bombing, the US claimed to have destroyed Iranian drones and to have struck an Iranian ground control station, while the Iranian forces shot down several drones and fired missiles at several Gulf nations.

Those Republicans who support Trump have been frustrated by the resolution, and have been growing more vocal about it as the political backlash is heating up ahead of November’s midterm elections.

ALSO READ: Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Update: Israel, Lebanon Agree To Renew Ceasefire, Netanyahu Admits To ‘Tactical Disagreements’ With Trump

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Major Setback For Donald Trump As House Passes Resolution To Restrict POTUS’ Authority In Iran Conflict
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Major Setback For Donald Trump As House Passes Resolution To Restrict POTUS’ Authority In Iran Conflict
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