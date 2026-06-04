Stocks To Watch Today, June 4: NHPC, BHEL, IndiGo, Suzlon, Wipro Among Stocks In Focus

Stocks To Watch Today, June 4: Several stocks are likely to be in focus today as companies announced key business developments, plans to raise funds, stake sales, operational updates and major order wins. These developments from NHPC’s fully subscribed OFS and BHEL’s Nigerian contract to Suzlon Energy’s long-term growth targets and IndiGo’s operational update could influence investor sentiment during today’s trading session. Here’s a glance at stocks that could see heightened activity on Dalal Street.

NHPC

The government’s stake sale in NHPC through the Offer for Sale (OFS) was fully subscribed on the final day, raising about Rs 4,300 crore through stake dilution and boosting investor sentiment.

Jindal Steel

The Chhattisgarh High Court granted interim relief to the company, staying a demand of Rs 153.55 crore in power dues and directing the regulators to review the dispute.

Lenskart Solutions

SoftBank Group grabbed market attention by selling a 3.25% stake in eyewear retailer Lenskart Solutions for around Rs 2,873 crore through open market transactions.

GMR Airports

GQG Partners has exited with a 1.8% stake in the airport operator. Fidelity International bought shares worth Rs 1,906 crore through market deals.

BHEL

State-run engineering behemoth BHEL has won a Rs 2,000-2,500 crore project in Nigeria and signed a contract with Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals.

Aurobindo Pharma

The company has entered the biologics manufacturing sector with the launch of TheraNym, a dedicated biologics manufacturing facility near Hyderabad.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL)

HUL’s workforce strength fell 10.7% to 5,898 in FY26.

ITC Hotels

The hospitality player signed its 25th property under its storied brand, a 43-room hotel in Guwahati, Assam’s Amchong Tea Estate.

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX)

Demand picked up with an 18.6% year-on-year increase in electricity trading volumes to 12,983 million units in May.

Wipro

Wipro cautioned about potential risks such as algorithmic bias, technical errors, unclear regulations, and governance issues in the adoption of fast-track AI.

Suzlon Energy

The clean energy giant is aiming for 70 GW AUM and 10 GW in annual sales on an FY31 basis.

LTIMindtree (LTM)

The IT services company unveiled its Managed Secure Service Edge solution at Cisco Live 2026, which is built on Cisco Secure Access.

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp, India’s biggest two-wheeler manufacturer, unveiled its first flex-fuel motorcycles, with launches in Delhi and Maharashtra starting in July.

Indiabulls Ltd

The real estate and financial services company has approved raising funds of up tp Rs 1,000 crore via a preferential issue of convertible warrants.

HFCL

HFCL has approved a few deals through its subsidiary HASPL to expand and consolidate its defence and aerospace business.

JBM Auto

The EV mobility firm has posted sales of 157 electric buses in May 2026, showing the continued momentum in the EV segment.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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