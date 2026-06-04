LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar fire business news hezbollah-conflict BK Hariprasad donald trump deepseek Congress Government Karnataka mamata banerjee Aamir Khan age Ashutosh Ranka air india flight schedule disney singer khan sir Bihar fire business news hezbollah-conflict BK Hariprasad donald trump deepseek Congress Government Karnataka mamata banerjee Aamir Khan age Ashutosh Ranka air india flight schedule disney singer khan sir Bihar fire business news hezbollah-conflict BK Hariprasad donald trump deepseek Congress Government Karnataka mamata banerjee Aamir Khan age Ashutosh Ranka air india flight schedule disney singer khan sir Bihar fire business news hezbollah-conflict BK Hariprasad donald trump deepseek Congress Government Karnataka mamata banerjee Aamir Khan age Ashutosh Ranka air india flight schedule disney singer khan sir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar fire business news hezbollah-conflict BK Hariprasad donald trump deepseek Congress Government Karnataka mamata banerjee Aamir Khan age Ashutosh Ranka air india flight schedule disney singer khan sir Bihar fire business news hezbollah-conflict BK Hariprasad donald trump deepseek Congress Government Karnataka mamata banerjee Aamir Khan age Ashutosh Ranka air india flight schedule disney singer khan sir Bihar fire business news hezbollah-conflict BK Hariprasad donald trump deepseek Congress Government Karnataka mamata banerjee Aamir Khan age Ashutosh Ranka air india flight schedule disney singer khan sir Bihar fire business news hezbollah-conflict BK Hariprasad donald trump deepseek Congress Government Karnataka mamata banerjee Aamir Khan age Ashutosh Ranka air india flight schedule disney singer khan sir
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Stocks To Watch Today, June 4: NHPC, BHEL, IndiGo, Suzlon, Wipro Among Stocks In Focus

Stocks To Watch Today, June 4: NHPC, BHEL, IndiGo, Suzlon, Wipro Among Stocks In Focus

Stocks to watch today, June 4: NHPC, BHEL, IndiGo, Suzlon, Wipro, IEX and Hero MotoCorp are in focus on stake sales, orders, growth plans and updates.

Stocks To Watch Today, June 4: NHPC, BHEL, IndiGo, Suzlon, Wipro Among Stocks In Focus
Stocks To Watch Today, June 4: NHPC, BHEL, IndiGo, Suzlon, Wipro Among Stocks In Focus

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Thu 2026-06-04 07:32 IST

Stocks To Watch Today, June 4: Several stocks are likely to be in focus today as companies announced key business developments, plans to raise funds, stake sales, operational updates and major order wins. These developments from NHPC’s fully subscribed OFS and BHEL’s Nigerian contract to Suzlon Energy’s long-term growth targets and IndiGo’s operational update could influence investor sentiment during today’s trading session. Here’s a glance at stocks that could see heightened activity on Dalal Street.

NHPC

The government’s stake sale in NHPC through the Offer for Sale (OFS) was fully subscribed on the final day, raising about Rs 4,300 crore through stake dilution and boosting investor sentiment.

Jindal Steel

The Chhattisgarh High Court granted interim relief to the company, staying a demand of Rs 153.55 crore in power dues and directing the regulators to review the dispute.

You Might Be Interested In

Lenskart Solutions

SoftBank Group grabbed market attention by selling a 3.25% stake in eyewear retailer Lenskart Solutions for around Rs 2,873 crore through open market transactions.

GMR Airports

GQG Partners has exited with a 1.8% stake in the airport operator. Fidelity International bought shares worth Rs 1,906 crore through market deals.

BHEL

State-run engineering behemoth BHEL has won a Rs 2,000-2,500 crore project in Nigeria and signed a contract with Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals.

Aurobindo Pharma

The company has entered the biologics manufacturing sector with the launch of TheraNym, a dedicated biologics manufacturing facility near Hyderabad.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL)

HUL’s workforce strength fell 10.7% to 5,898 in FY26.

ITC Hotels

The hospitality player signed its 25th property under its storied brand, a 43-room hotel in Guwahati, Assam’s Amchong Tea Estate.

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX)

Demand picked up with an 18.6% year-on-year increase in electricity trading volumes to 12,983 million units in May.

Wipro

Wipro cautioned about potential risks such as algorithmic bias, technical errors, unclear regulations, and governance issues in the adoption of fast-track AI.

Suzlon Energy

The clean energy giant is aiming for 70 GW AUM and 10 GW in annual sales on an FY31 basis.

LTIMindtree (LTM)

The IT services company unveiled its Managed Secure Service Edge solution at Cisco Live 2026, which is built on Cisco Secure Access.

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp, India’s biggest two-wheeler manufacturer, unveiled its first flex-fuel motorcycles, with launches in Delhi and Maharashtra starting in July.

Indiabulls Ltd

The real estate and financial services company has approved raising funds of up tp Rs 1,000 crore via a preferential issue of convertible warrants.

HFCL

HFCL has approved a few deals through its subsidiary HASPL to expand and consolidate its defence and aerospace business.

JBM Auto

The EV mobility firm has posted sales of 157 electric buses in May 2026, showing the continued momentum in the EV segment.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: RBI MPC Meeting 2026: Home Loans, Car Loans, FDs—What Could Get Cheaper Or Expensive If Repo Rate Changes?

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stocks To Watch Today, June 4: NHPC, BHEL, IndiGo, Suzlon, Wipro Among Stocks In Focus
Tags: business newshome-hero-pos-2stock marketStocks To Watch

RELATED News

From Classroom to Cloud: How ExamOnline Is Leading India’s University Shift From Physical Exam Halls to AI-Proctored Digital Infrastructure

Haridwar to Witness Installation of the World’s Second Largest Maha Mrityunjaya Yantra

greytHR Launches NAVOS: Agentic AI That Turns HR Intent Into Action

Closing Bell: Why Did Sensex, Nifty Fall Today? IT Stocks Drag Markets

First-Of-Its-Kind Corporate Banking Event Cbnxt’26 Unveils First Speaker Lineup Featuring Leaders From Yes Bank, HDFC Bank, Standard Chartered, HSBC, and More

LATEST NEWS

Stocks To Watch Today, June 4: NHPC, BHEL, IndiGo, Suzlon, Wipro Among Stocks In Focus

Israel And Lebanon Strike Ceasefire Deal After Washington Talks

Mass Layoffs At Uber: Here’s Why New President Cut 23% Of HR Team And Denies Any AI Role

Did Joe Biden’s Son Hunter Biden Leave Cocaine Bag At White House? Here’s What He said

Singapore Lawyer Earning Rs 2 Crore Struggles To Find Match After Strict Checklist | Watch

Pakistan Upholds Death Sentence In French Tourist Gang Rape Case

Scientists Confirm Bird Masturbation Is Natural And Widespread Behaviour

Maurizio Cattelan’s Famous €5.8 Million Banana Artwork Stolen Again From French Museum

Animation Recreates Final Moments Of Italian Divers Killed In Maldives Cave Tragedy | Watch

700 Jobs Gone Overnight As Pune IT Firm Shuts Down, CEO Arrested Over Salary Fraud

Stocks To Watch Today, June 4: NHPC, BHEL, IndiGo, Suzlon, Wipro Among Stocks In Focus

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stocks To Watch Today, June 4: NHPC, BHEL, IndiGo, Suzlon, Wipro Among Stocks In Focus

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stocks To Watch Today, June 4: NHPC, BHEL, IndiGo, Suzlon, Wipro Among Stocks In Focus
Stocks To Watch Today, June 4: NHPC, BHEL, IndiGo, Suzlon, Wipro Among Stocks In Focus
Stocks To Watch Today, June 4: NHPC, BHEL, IndiGo, Suzlon, Wipro Among Stocks In Focus
Stocks To Watch Today, June 4: NHPC, BHEL, IndiGo, Suzlon, Wipro Among Stocks In Focus

QUICK LINKS