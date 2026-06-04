Israel And Lebanon Strike Ceasefire Deal After Washington Talks

Lebanon and Israel on Wednesday said they have agreed to implement a ceasefire following negotiations held in Washington, aimed at ending the conflict that escalated alongside the war in Iran. The ceasefire, according to a joint statement released with the United States, depends on a complete halt of fire from the Iran-aligned Hezbollah group and the withdrawal of all its operatives from the South Litani Sector.

Washington Talks Lead To Breakthrough Agreement

‘The two sides agreed with the guidance of the United States to swiftly advance the creation of pilot zones in which the Lebanese Armed Forces will take exclusive control of the territory to the exclusion of all non-state actors,’ they said.

Israel and Lebanon had previously agreed to a cessation of hostilities in April, which was later extended in May. However, sporadic violence has continued despite those arrangements.

Fresh Violence Raises Tensions Despite Ceasefire Move

Israeli drone strikes killed at least six people in southern Lebanon on Wednesday and targeted a car south of Beirut, according to Lebanese security sources. Israel said it intercepted a hostile aircraft that was likely launched by Hezbollah. A U.S.-mediated agreement announced earlier in the week had already led Israel to scale back strikes on Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs of Beirut, while the Iran-backed group reportedly halted cross-border attacks.

Security Arrangements And Future Talks Planned

Israel invaded Lebanon in March in pursuit of Hezbollah, which had been firing across the border in support of Tehran. Iran has said it will not agree to a deal with the United States and Israel unless the ceasefire also includes Lebanon. Lebanon and Israel have now agreed to continue direct negotiations to build confidence and address unresolved issues. Both sides are set to reconvene for political and security talks during the week of June 22 to reach a broader agreement.

(Inputs From Reuters)