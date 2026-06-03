Who is Jamshid Ghomi? California Tech CEO Arrested For Supplying Equipment To Iran’s Nuclear, Military Programs

Federal authorities have arrested Jamshid Ghomi, a dual U.S.-Iranian citizen and technology executive based in Orange County, California, on allegations that he participated in a scheme to supply sensitive American equipment to entities connected to Iran’s nuclear and military programs. The arrest was announced by the U.S. Department of Justice, which said Ghomi was taken into custody under a federal criminal complaint as part of an investigation into alleged violations of U.S. export control and sanctions laws. According to a Justice Department statement shared Wednesday, Ghomi was arrested at his Orange County residence.

Who is Jamshid Ghomi?

Jamshid Ghomi, a 63-year-old dual U.S.-Iranian citizen from Newport Coast, California, is the founder and chief executive of Tehran-based technology company Faraz Pardaz Rayaneh (FPR). U.S. prosecutors allege that he operated a procurement network that supplied American-origin networking and encryption equipment to organizations linked to Iran’s nuclear and military programs. Ghomi was arrested on June 3, 2026, following a federal criminal complaint announced by the U.S. Department of Justice.

DOJ Alleges Long-Running Procurement Scheme

According to the Justice Department, investigators uncovered an alleged network that sought to acquire specialized technology and equipment from U.S. suppliers while concealing the true end users and final destination of the products. The scheme involved the use of intermediaries and front companies to evade export controls and sanctions designed to prevent sensitive technology from reaching Iran, prosecutors say.

Officials say the equipment at issue in the case is subject to strict export controls because of its potential military and dual-use applications. Such items can have both civilian and military purposes, placing them under greater scrutiny by U.S. authorities.

Charges Linked To National Security Concerns

The arrest comes amid continued U.S. efforts to disrupt procurement networks that allegedly support Iran’s military and nuclear programs. American sanctions and export control laws bar the transfer of many advanced technologies and components to Iran without government authorization.

BREAKING: U.S. authorities arrested dual U.S.-Iranian citizen Jamshid Ghomi for selling sensitive tech to the regime’s military and nuclear programs. They are also seizing his $35 million California mansion, bought with dirty money. He broke sanctions and profited by helping… pic.twitter.com/IsADyrQLGi — Neo (@Realneo101) June 3, 2026







Federal authorities have increasingly targeted individuals and companies accused of helping Iran obtain restricted goods, arguing that such activities can undermine national security and international non-proliferation efforts.

Arrest Highlights Ongoing U.S. Enforcement Efforts

The case comes as U.S. Authorities continue to pursue individuals and networks accused of violating the sanctions on Iran. Federal agencies have been increasingly cracking down on alleged procurement operations that use intermediaries, front companies, or overseas channels to acquire restricted American goods.

While prosecutors have not publicly released all details of the evidence supporting the complaint, the arrest signals the Justice Department’s continued emphasis on enforcing export-control regulations and sanctions tied to Iran.

National Security Issues At Stake In The Case

U.S. For years, officials have raised concerns about the transfer of controlled technologies to Iran as a national security risk, including the potential for some equipment to be diverted to support nuclear research, missile development, or military modernization programs. Washington has imposed a variety of sanctions on Tehran for decades, including on trade, technology exports, and financial transactions involving sanctioned Iranian entities and individuals.

Ghomi is currently the subject of federal proceedings in the United States. The complaint contains allegations made by prosecutors, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Additional court filings and disclosures by the Justice Department are expected to shed more light on the alleged procurement network, the equipment in question, and the specific charges prosecutors intend to bring.

The arrest underscores the U.S. government’s ongoing effort to prevent restricted technology from ending up in the hands of sanctioned foreign programs. Authorities have repeatedly said that breaking up procurement networks tied to Iran is a major national security priority, especially when the equipment involved is believed to have military or nuclear uses.

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