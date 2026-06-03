Fact Check: Did Trump Suffer A Stroke? Viral Claims Say US President Not Seen In 8 Days

US President Donald Trump has sparked widespread speculation after remaining absent from public events for seven consecutive days, an unusually long stretch for a leader known for his frequent media appearances and public engagements. The absence has triggered discussions across social media and political circles, especially as it comes shortly after the White House released a health report declaring him to be in excellent condition. Trump’s last confirmed public appearance was during a Cabinet meeting on May 27. Since then, he has largely stayed away from public events, with only a pre-recorded interview being released during the period. The lack of public appearances has led many observers to question the reason behind the unusual silence.

Health Speculation Intensifies Online

The President’s absence comes days after he underwent a medical examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Trump later stated that the check-up went “perfectly”, while the White House physician described him as being in excellent health. Despite the positive assessment, some commentators and medical observers have continued to debate the limited details released in the report.

White House Yet To Offer Detailed Explanation

The White House has not publicly linked Trump’s absence to any health concerns. Reports indicate that the President has continued with private meetings, internal briefings and official work behind closed doors while remaining active on social media platforms.

Political analysts note that presidents occasionally spend periods focused on private meetings and administrative work. However, Trump’s extended absence from public events has attracted particular attention because of his highly visible style of leadership and regular engagement with reporters and supporters.

Public Interest Sparks Online Buzz

Despite no official reason released for his week’s disappearance, speculations about the President’s schedule has swirled online. Supporters and detractors alike have searched for answers about his whereabouts, while media and others have been tracing his activities and movements. White House officials have said before that the President is still continuing his presidential work even when he’s not appearing in public. It’s been reported that he has been engaged in policy-making and other official business in spite of his public absence.

ALSO READ: US-Iran War: Indian Killed In Kuwait Airport Attack Amid Rising Tensions, Embassy Shares Update