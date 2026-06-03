IND vs AFG: When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Join Team India Camp For ODI Series?

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi fire news congress news deepseek Congress Government Karnataka donald trump mamata banerjee dk shivakumar Aamir Khan age Ashutosh Ranka business news India responds to US tariffs air india flight schedule disney singer khan sir Delhi fire news congress news deepseek Congress Government Karnataka donald trump mamata banerjee dk shivakumar Aamir Khan age Ashutosh Ranka business news India responds to US tariffs air india flight schedule disney singer khan sir Delhi fire news congress news deepseek Congress Government Karnataka donald trump mamata banerjee dk shivakumar Aamir Khan age Ashutosh Ranka business news India responds to US tariffs air india flight schedule disney singer khan sir Delhi fire news congress news deepseek Congress Government Karnataka donald trump mamata banerjee dk shivakumar Aamir Khan age Ashutosh Ranka business news India responds to US tariffs air india flight schedule disney singer khan sir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi fire news congress news deepseek Congress Government Karnataka donald trump mamata banerjee dk shivakumar Aamir Khan age Ashutosh Ranka business news India responds to US tariffs air india flight schedule disney singer khan sir Delhi fire news congress news deepseek Congress Government Karnataka donald trump mamata banerjee dk shivakumar Aamir Khan age Ashutosh Ranka business news India responds to US tariffs air india flight schedule disney singer khan sir Delhi fire news congress news deepseek Congress Government Karnataka donald trump mamata banerjee dk shivakumar Aamir Khan age Ashutosh Ranka business news India responds to US tariffs air india flight schedule disney singer khan sir Delhi fire news congress news deepseek Congress Government Karnataka donald trump mamata banerjee dk shivakumar Aamir Khan age Ashutosh Ranka business news India responds to US tariffs air india flight schedule disney singer khan sir
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IND vs AFG: When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Join Team India Camp For ODI Series?

IND vs AFG: When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Join Team India Camp For ODI Series?

Find out exactly when Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will join Team India's special ODI preparatory camp in Mullanpur ahead of the series opener against Afghanistan in Dharamsala.

IND vs AFG: When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Join Team India Camp For ODI Series? Photo ANI
IND vs AFG: When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Join Team India Camp For ODI Series? Photo ANI

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-06-03 19:06 IST

IND vs AFG: As the Indian Test contingent hits the ground running in New Chandigarh for the upcoming one-off Test match against Afghanistan starting June 6, the blueprint for the subsequent white-ball leg has already taken concrete shape. Following the conclusion of the solitary red-ball fixture, India will transition into a 50-over format, with the structural launch of the ODI series scheduled to kick off in the scenic town of Dharamsala on June 13.

To maximize preparation for the white-ball matches, India’s premier limited-overs heavyweights are scheduled to assemble in Chandigarh for an intensive, high-profile pre-season conditioning camp.

According to a report by RevSportz, batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer are officially expected to arrive and train at the modern Mullanpur facility from June 9 to June 11. The core group will use this specialized three-day window to shake off any post-IPL rust and adjust to the 50-over dynamics. Immediately following the conclusion of this brief training camp, the entire white-ball squad will board a short flight up north to the mountainous terrain of Dharamsala to acclimatize ahead of the opening game.

You Might Be Interested In

Interestingly, the report further indicates that a select group of net bowlers currently embedded with the Test squad might see their roles significantly extended. Rather than departing after their red-ball commitments, these bowlers are likely to stay back at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium to provide high-quality practice to the arriving ODI specialists during that same June 9 to 11 preparatory window. Among them, rising domestic pacer Prince Yadav is uniquely positioned for a seamless transition, as he is slated to move straight from his current net duties directly into the main squad for the official ODI leg.

Concurrently, a cloud of uncertainty continues to hover over the immediate availability of India’s premier pace spearhead, Mohammed Siraj. The national team management is locked in deep discussions and is set to take a definitive call on his workload over the next 48 hours.

Siraj, who recently completed a taxing and physically grueling IPL 2026 campaign with the Gujarat Titans, is being intensely monitored by the BCCI medical staff after linking up with the national squad in Chandigarh. Having featured in every single match of Gujarat’s tournament run—including the high-voltage final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 31—the management is debating whether a mandatory rest period is vital.

“Siraj has had a long season, and if he is rested, there is a bright possibility Gurnoor will play, and Nabi will come into the squad,” a source was quoted as saying.

The potential inclusion of Jammu and Kashmir’s Auqib Nabi comes on the back of a sensational domestic circuit run where he scalped 60 wickets to spearhead his state team’s historic Ranji Trophy title triumph. Nabi is presently sharpening his skills alongside fellow net bowlers Gurjapneet Singh, Saransh Jain, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivang Kumar, and the multi-format bound Prince Yadav.

Read More: Not Sanju Samson! Ajit Agarkar Keen To Appoint 31-Year-Old India Star As Next T20I Captain After Suryakumar Yadav: Report

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs AFG: When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Join Team India Camp For ODI Series?
Tags: Auqib Nabi India net bowlerDharamsala ODI schedule IndiaIND vs AFG ODI series 2026India pre season cricket camp ChandigarhMohammed Siraj workload management updatePrince Yadav ODI squad call upRevSportz Indian cricket updatesRohit Sharma Mullanpur trainingShreyas Iyer white ball trainingVirat Kohli ODI camp arrival date

RELATED News

Yaha Se Upar Jaana Hai, Ek Bihari Sab Pe Bhari! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Gets Virat Kohli Boost After IPL 2026 Final: WATCH Viral Video

Mohammed Siraj Likely To Miss IND vs AFG Test, Aquib Nabi In Line As Replacement: Report

Suryakumar Yadav’s Lean Patch Continues As Mumbai Indians Star Fails To Deliver For New Team After IPL 2026 Woes: Check Details Inside

End Of Melbourne Derby! Stars and Renegades Set to Merge in Historic BBL Overhaul

Fact Check: Did IShowSpeed’s “Champions” Get 120M Views and Beat Shakira’s Official World Cup Anthem?

LATEST NEWS

India’s Blood Sugar Problem Is No Longer Only About Diabetes

IND vs AFG: When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Join Team India Camp For ODI Series?

From Classroom to Cloud: How ExamOnline Is Leading India’s University Shift From Physical Exam Halls to AI-Proctored Digital Infrastructure

Peddi Eyes Rs 100 Crore Opening Amid Massive Buzz

Splitsvilla 16’s Akanksha Choudhary Headed For Bigg Boss? Here’s What We Know

Meet Yash Bhardwaj: Indian Comedian Returns To India After 47-Day Detention In Dubai Over 'Harmless' Reel

Why Did Congress Choose DK Shivakumar as Karnataka's New CM?

Haridwar to Witness Installation of the World’s Second Largest Maha Mrityunjaya Yantra

DeepSeek To Raise $7 Billion In First Funding Round, Targets $59 Billion Valuation Amid China’s AI Push

Who Gets Which Ministry In DK Shivakumar's K'taka Cabinet?

IND vs AFG: When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Join Team India Camp For ODI Series?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs AFG: When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Join Team India Camp For ODI Series?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs AFG: When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Join Team India Camp For ODI Series?
IND vs AFG: When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Join Team India Camp For ODI Series?
IND vs AFG: When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Join Team India Camp For ODI Series?
IND vs AFG: When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Join Team India Camp For ODI Series?

QUICK LINKS