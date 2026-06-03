IND vs AFG: When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Join Team India Camp For ODI Series?

IND vs AFG: As the Indian Test contingent hits the ground running in New Chandigarh for the upcoming one-off Test match against Afghanistan starting June 6, the blueprint for the subsequent white-ball leg has already taken concrete shape. Following the conclusion of the solitary red-ball fixture, India will transition into a 50-over format, with the structural launch of the ODI series scheduled to kick off in the scenic town of Dharamsala on June 13.

To maximize preparation for the white-ball matches, India’s premier limited-overs heavyweights are scheduled to assemble in Chandigarh for an intensive, high-profile pre-season conditioning camp.

According to a report by RevSportz, batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer are officially expected to arrive and train at the modern Mullanpur facility from June 9 to June 11. The core group will use this specialized three-day window to shake off any post-IPL rust and adjust to the 50-over dynamics. Immediately following the conclusion of this brief training camp, the entire white-ball squad will board a short flight up north to the mountainous terrain of Dharamsala to acclimatize ahead of the opening game.

Interestingly, the report further indicates that a select group of net bowlers currently embedded with the Test squad might see their roles significantly extended. Rather than departing after their red-ball commitments, these bowlers are likely to stay back at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium to provide high-quality practice to the arriving ODI specialists during that same June 9 to 11 preparatory window. Among them, rising domestic pacer Prince Yadav is uniquely positioned for a seamless transition, as he is slated to move straight from his current net duties directly into the main squad for the official ODI leg.

Concurrently, a cloud of uncertainty continues to hover over the immediate availability of India’s premier pace spearhead, Mohammed Siraj. The national team management is locked in deep discussions and is set to take a definitive call on his workload over the next 48 hours.

Siraj, who recently completed a taxing and physically grueling IPL 2026 campaign with the Gujarat Titans, is being intensely monitored by the BCCI medical staff after linking up with the national squad in Chandigarh. Having featured in every single match of Gujarat’s tournament run—including the high-voltage final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 31—the management is debating whether a mandatory rest period is vital.

“Siraj has had a long season, and if he is rested, there is a bright possibility Gurnoor will play, and Nabi will come into the squad,” a source was quoted as saying.

The potential inclusion of Jammu and Kashmir’s Auqib Nabi comes on the back of a sensational domestic circuit run where he scalped 60 wickets to spearhead his state team’s historic Ranji Trophy title triumph. Nabi is presently sharpening his skills alongside fellow net bowlers Gurjapneet Singh, Saransh Jain, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivang Kumar, and the multi-format bound Prince Yadav.

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