TMC In Turmoil? Why Mamata Banerjee’s Party Dissolved All Committees Amid Defection Buzz?

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Wednesday announced the dissolution of all its committees and frontal organisations in West Bengal, triggering fresh political discussions amid reports of growing dissent within the party. The move is being seen as a major organisational reset ahead of future political challenges. In a statement posted on X, the party said all committees and affiliated frontal organisations in West Bengal stand dissolved with immediate effect. The decision, according to the party, was taken after careful consideration and forms part of a broader effort to strengthen the organisation.

The Trinamool Congress said it will now undertake a detailed internal review process that will include introspection, performance assessment and organisational evaluation at every level.

Party Plans Review Before Reconstitution

The party leadership said the findings of the review exercise will be used to rebuild and reconstitute the organisational structure of both the parent body and its frontal wings. Fresh committees are expected to be announced after the process is completed.

TMC maintained that the exercise is aimed at preparing the organisation to face future political challenges with renewed energy and focus.

Internal Dissent Continues To Trouble TMC

The announcement comes at a time when reports of internal dissatisfaction within the party continue to surface. Several legislators are said to have skipped important organisational meetings, while two MLAs were recently expelled over alleged anti-party activities.

Adding to the uncertainty, members of a reported rebel camp have claimed support from a significant number of TMC legislators. The disagreement is believed to centre around the appointment of Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly.

MLAs Speak On Signature Controversy

TMC MLA Mustafizur Rahman told reporters that he had heard about a large number of signatures being collected in connection with the issue and confirmed that he had also signed.

Another party MLA, Priya Paul, declined to comment before a meeting and said she would speak later. The controversy has intensified political tensions within the party and raised questions about the extent of support for the leadership’s decisions.

Expulsion Of Two MLAs Deepens Crisis

On Monday, the Trinamool Congress expelled MLAs Sandipan Saha and Ritabrata Banerjee from the party’s primary membership with immediate effect. The action was taken over allegations of anti-party activities. The expulsions came amid a dispute over alleged forged signatures linked to communications sent regarding appointments in the Assembly.

Signature Dispute Reaches Investigators

The issue stems from letters sent to the Assembly Speaker concerning the appointment of the Leader of Opposition and other legislative positions. While one communication proposed Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay for the post, a later letter reportedly carried signatures of around 70 legislators.

However, Sandipan Saha and Ritabrata Banerjee challenged the process, claiming that no such resolution had been formally adopted by the legislative party. Following complaints, an FIR was registered at Hare Street Police Station before the investigation was transferred to the CID.

Political Heat Rises In West Bengal

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has also targeted the ruling party over the controversy, stating that those found responsible for forging signatures would face legal consequences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

With committees dissolved, MLAs divided and investigations underway, the Trinamool Congress appears to be entering a crucial phase as it attempts to restore organisational unity and address growing internal challenges.

(Via Agency Inputs)

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