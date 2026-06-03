716 Abortions Among Girls Below 19 Recorded in Mumbai During 2024-25, RTI Data Reveals

Mumbai logged 716 abortions involving girls under 19 during April 2024 to March 2025, as per information gathered under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. These figures, shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, or BMC, have now ignited debate on adolescent reproductive well-being, better access to contraception, and how much awareness is actually reaching people in the city.

The disclosure came from BMC’s Family Welfare Unit, in reply to an RTI plea put in by activist Chetan Kothari. In the application, he had asked for specifics on abortions, maternal deaths, and instances tied to abortion-related fatalities across Mumbai within the 2024-25 financial year, which is basically the same window.

As per the reported numbers, the city went through a total of 20,950 Medical Termination of Pregnancy, (MTP) procedures in that timeframe. Among the different causes mentioned for ending a pregnancy, “failure” or say inadequate use of contraception came up as the top reason. That pattern, is again pointing toward the same lingering issues in family planning, and reproductive health education—where things still feel incomplete.

Women aged 25 to 29 accounted for the highest number of abortions, with 7,296 cases recorded during the year. This age group was followed by women aged 30 to 34, among whom 5,673 abortions were reported. The 20 to 24 age group accounted for 3,314 cases, while 716 abortions involved girls below the age of 19.

Public health experts note that the data reflects the importance of strengthening awareness about reproductive health and ensuring easy access to contraceptive methods. They also emphasize the need for comprehensive sex education and counseling services, particularly for adolescents and young adults, to help prevent unintended pregnancies.

The figures do not necessarily indicate illegal or unsafe procedures, as Medical Termination of Pregnancy is permitted under Indian law under specific conditions and when conducted by authorized medical professionals. However, the number of cases involving teenagers has drawn attention to the need for targeted interventions and support systems for young women.

The RTI data sort of gives a snapshot of reproductive health trends in India’s financial capital, and it also sort of underlines how healthcare institutions really matter when it comes to providing safe, and legal abortion services. At the same time, it hints at wider issues, like how much people actually know, whether contraception is easy to get, and how well existing family welfare programs are working.

Officials havent announced any clear policy changes based on the data, but health experts feel the results should push for fresh efforts focused on reproductive health education, counseling, and preventive healthcare initiatives throughout the city.

While conversations keep going, the report remains a kind of important nudge about the need for informed choices, healthcare that can be reached easily, and better awareness around family planning and reproductive health for all age groups.