Microsoft Introduces Scout: Always-On AI Agent For Microsoft 365 To Manage Emails, Meetings, Data Analysis And More, Check All Features And Details

Most AI assistants today wait for you to ask them something. Scout does not. It stays active, monitors your apps, picks up on what needs to be done, and acts. That is a meaningful shift in how workplace AI is being positioned.

What Scout Actually Does

Scout connects across the Microsoft 365 tools that most office workers use daily, including Teams, Outlook, OneDrive, SharePoint, and the Windows desktop itself. It can read emails, pull data from spreadsheets, draft documents, schedule meetings, and coordinate tasks across all of these platforms, all without you having to switch between apps or type out a single prompt.

Microsoft shared a practical example during the Build 2026 demos. If you ask Scout to prepare for a quarterly review, it will scan your Outlook for relevant email threads, pull the latest numbers from an Excel file in OneDrive, draft a PowerPoint presentation using your company’s template, and schedule a Teams meeting with the right people. All of that happens as one continuous chain, not a series of manual steps.

Scout is a local desktop application, which means it can also access files saved on your device and perform tasks that need local access, not just cloud data. Microsoft employees have already been using an early version of it internally, and the company says it has seen Scout handle coordination tasks, flag risks earlier, and keep work moving without needing constant input from the user.

How the Controls Work

An agent that can take action on your behalf raises an obvious question: what stops it from doing the wrong thing?

Microsoft has built Scout around a “user-delegated” permission model. That means Scout can only do what you and your organisation have approved it to do. Any significant action, such as deleting a file or changing a sharing permission, requires the user’s explicit approval before it goes ahead. IT administrators get full visibility through tools like Microsoft Intune, Purview, and Defender, and every action Scout takes is logged in a unified audit trail.

Scout also operates with its own governed identity through Microsoft Entra, which is Microsoft’s identity and access management system. This means its activity is trackable and accountable, not invisible automation running in the background with no oversight.

Microsoft is being cautious about rollout. The company has opened a waitlist for a private preview, with access expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026. Priority is being given to organisations already using Microsoft 365 E5 and Microsoft Purview. A public beta is not expected before mid-2027.

Why This Matters

Copilot, Microsoft’s existing AI assistant, has had a slow start in workplaces. Around the start of 2026, only about 3 per cent of Microsoft 365 customers were paying for the Copilot add-on. That number has since grown to 20 million paid users, but it still reflects the challenge of convincing businesses that AI tools are worth the extra cost.

Scout is Microsoft’s attempt to move past the “ask and receive” model of AI and into something that genuinely runs in the background and keeps work moving on its own. Whether businesses trust it enough to let it do that is the real test ahead. Also Read: Google Rolls Out Fake Call Detection: Detects AI-Powered Impersonation Scams, Warns Users About Suspected Spoofed Calls — Know How It Works

