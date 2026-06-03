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Home > Tech and Auto News > Google Rolls Out Fake Call Detection: Detects AI-Powered Impersonation Scams, Warns Users About Suspected Spoofed Calls — Know How It Works

Google Rolls Out Fake Call Detection: Detects AI-Powered Impersonation Scams, Warns Users About Suspected Spoofed Calls — Know How It Works

Google has launched a new Android security feature called Fake Call Detection to combat AI-powered impersonation scams. The tool uses secure verification technology to identify and warn users about suspected spoofed calls from scammers posing as trusted contacts, helping protect against increasingly sophisticated deepfake fraud.

Google Fake Call Detection
Google Fake Call Detection

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Wed 2026-06-03 14:01 IST

US-based tech giant Google has introduced a new security feature for Android users to protect them from a rapidly growing form of fraud, i.e., AI-powered impersonation scams. The new feature is named ‘Fake Call Detection’, and it is claimed to identify and flag suspected spoofed calls where scammers use artificial intelligence to clone the voice of someone the victim knows. The company claims that the newly launched tool is first of its kind in the smartphone industry and is aimed at fighting against the rapidly growing sophisticated deepfake attacks. 



The feature is launched as fraudsters are rapidly using AI generated voice and caller ID spoofing to trick people into believing they are speaking to a family member, friend, or a known person. In a typical scam, the fraudster mimics a person’s phone number and voice to create a fake emergency or financial request. 

According to the tech giant, the new fake call detection feature works automatically when both caller and recipient use the Phone by Google app. When a legitimate call is placed, the caller’s device sends a secure verification signal to the recipient’s phone through end-to-end encrypted Rich Communication Services (RCS) technology. 

How the Feature Works

The company explains the system as a digital handshake between devices. If a caller claims to be someone from your contacts but the verification signal is missing, Android checks with the actual contact device to confirm whether they are calling or not. 

If the contact device confirms no call is being placed, the recipient receives an on-screen warning that the caller may be impersonating someone they know. The alerts advise users to end the call urgently. 

The whole process runs silently in the background. You will not see anything happening unless there is a problem. And if a scammer is on the line pretending to be your sibling or your boss, your phone will catch the mismatch and warn you before you say or do anything you regret. The feature is turned on by default, so most users will not have to do anything to activate it. 

For this to work, both the caller and the recipient need to be using the Phone by Google app, along with Google Messages and Google Contacts. It currently works on Android 12 and above and is rolling out globally starting with Pixel devices this month. 

Why This Matters Right Now

The timing of this launch is not a coincidence. Scammers have gotten very good at sounding like humans. According to INTERPOL’s March 2026 Global Financial Fraud Threat Assessment, impersonation fraud is one of the leading causes of more than $400 billion in global losses. In 2024 alone, Americans lost nearly $3 billion to impersonation scams, and the numbers have been climbing every year since. 

The reason these scams work is simple. People used to rely on caller ID to know who was calling. But scammers figured out how to fake that too. Now they spoof a number from your contact list and layer an AI-generated voice on top, so the person calling you sounds exactly like your mother, or your manager, or your bank’s customer care executive. 

Most people cannot tell the difference anymore. Researchers and security experts have consistently found that human ears struggle to detect high-quality AI audio. So Google decided the phone itself needed to do the checking. 

What Comes Next

Google has built this feature on top of RCS, which means other app developers and phone manufacturers can also adopt it over time. That is an important detail. If the technology stays limited to Pixel phones or only Google’s own apps, its reach will stay narrow. But if other Android manufacturers pick it up, it could become a standard layer of protection across the entire ecosystem. 

For now, anyone on Android 12 or above using the Phone by Google app will start seeing the feature roll out over the coming weeks. There is no opt-in required and no complicated setup. 

Also Read: OpenAI Introduces Six New Codex Plugins: Banking, Sales, Product Design And Data Analytics — Here’s How The Company Is Expanding Beyond Coding

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Google Rolls Out Fake Call Detection: Detects AI-Powered Impersonation Scams, Warns Users About Suspected Spoofed Calls — Know How It Works
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Google Rolls Out Fake Call Detection: Detects AI-Powered Impersonation Scams, Warns Users About Suspected Spoofed Calls — Know How It Works
Google Rolls Out Fake Call Detection: Detects AI-Powered Impersonation Scams, Warns Users About Suspected Spoofed Calls — Know How It Works
Google Rolls Out Fake Call Detection: Detects AI-Powered Impersonation Scams, Warns Users About Suspected Spoofed Calls — Know How It Works
Google Rolls Out Fake Call Detection: Detects AI-Powered Impersonation Scams, Warns Users About Suspected Spoofed Calls — Know How It Works

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