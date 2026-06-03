Amazon Replaces Google Maps With MapmyIndia’s Mappls: How It Could Transform Quick Commerce In India

US based tech giant Amazon has replaced Google Maps in India with MapmyIndia’s Mappls APIs and SDKs for its quick commerce platform, Amazon Now. The company has already made the integration live in Bengaluru and is now expanding to Mumbai, as per MapmyIndia’s director Rohan Verma during the company’s Q4 FY26 earnings call. This replacement marks a significant shift for Amazon’s fast-growing delivery service. Amazon Now is growing at roughly 25 per cent month-over-month in India, with further plans to expand to 100 cities supported by more than 1,000 micro-fulfillment centres.

That is a big number. And to make any of that work, Amazon needs its maps to be sharp, fast, and deeply rooted in Indian ground reality.

Why Maps Matter So Much in Quick Commerce

This is exactly where Google Maps started to fall short for hyperlocal delivery in India. Indian addresses are complicated. Lane names change block by block. Buildings share names. And many areas still do not have proper street-level data on global platforms.

MapmyIndia has spent years building maps specifically for Indian conditions. It has better local address intelligence, stronger road-level coverage in smaller lanes, and it meets domestic data regulations that global platforms sometimes struggle with. For a company running thousands of deliveries a day, that difference is real money and real time.

Rohan Verma put it plainly during the earnings call. He said Amazon is going very aggressive in quick commerce and that MapmyIndia is front and centre in their app. Anyone using Amazon Now will now see Mappls powering the experience. That is not a small thing. Amazon chose to self-integrate, which means it was a deliberate, considered decision and not just a default fallback.

MapmyIndia Was Already Inside Quick Commerce

This partnership did not come out of nowhere. Less than a year ago, in August 2025, MapmyIndia invested Rs 25 crore in Zepto, picking up a minority stake as the startup prepared for its much-anticipated IPO. That investment gave MapmyIndia direct exposure to how quick commerce platforms actually operate at scale, what breaks, and what works.

The Amazon Now contract builds on that experience. It shows that MapmyIndia is not just selling maps. It is positioning itself as the go-to geospatial backbone for India’s delivery economy.

A Fast-Moving Market With High Stakes

Quick commerce in India is already intensely competitive. Blinkit holds close to 50 per cent market share. Zepto is gearing up for one of the most watched startup listings of the year. Flipkart is scaling its Minutes service fast, with plans to take it to 250 cities through a dedicated app. And now Amazon is pushing hard with a 100-city expansion target.

Analysts estimate the sector could touch nearly $40 billion by 2030. Every player in this race needs location technology that actually works in India, not just technology built for Western cities and loosely adapted here.

The shift from Google Maps to MapmyIndia inside Amazon Now is a sign of that change. India’s digital infrastructure is growing up, and Indian companies are increasingly the ones powering it.