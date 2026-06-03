Who is Zhang Yiming? TikTok Founder Surpasses Mukesh Ambani To Become Asia’s Second-Richest Billionaire; Check His Net Worth

ByteDance co-founder Zhang Yiming has overtaken Reliance Industries’ Mukesh Ambani and now is the second richest in Asia. According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index data from June 3, 2026, Yiming has $92.8 billion in wealth while Ambani has $86.9 billion due to increasing worldwide demand for video app TikTok and accelerated development of the AI business. Gautam Adani still remains the richest in Asia.

The latest development underscores the rapid pace at which China’s technology industry, especially in artificial intelligence and social media platforms, is creating wealth. It’s a pace that can rival that of some of the region’s biggest industrial and energy empires.

Asia’s Richest Billionaires Now

The three richest people in Asia, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, are:

Billionaire Net Worth Rank



1. Gautam Adani: $117.4 billion

2 Zhang Yiming: $92.8 billion

3. Mukesh Ambani: $86.9 billion

Who Is Zhang Yiming?

Zhang Yiming is the co-founder of Beijing-based tech company ByteDance. And ByteDance owns TikTok, one of the world’s most popular social media sites and one of the most downloaded social media apps around the world.

Zhang Yiming, a native of China, founded the tech company in 2012, and it has since become one of the world’s most valuable privately held technology firms. He stepped back from daily management a few years ago but remains a major shareholder and the main source of his wealth. Zhang is now known as the richest man in China and his wealth is heavily reliant on ByteDance’s growing popularity in the social media and AI space.

What Is ByteDance?

Bytedance, who also own Douyin (Chinese TikTok) along with a number of AI based products, is now one of China’s biggest private technology company, and according to Bloomberg they are now worth more than 400 billion dollars, one of the most valuable companies globally. They are also one of China’s key AI providers, with their AI chatbot Doubao already having over 300 million monthly users, making it one of the most popular AI applications. Future rumors of an IPO are ever present but no time frame has yet been given.

How Did Zhang Yiming’s Wealth Surge?

Updated valuations from investors including BlackRock, Fidelity Investments, T. Rowe Price Group, HSG and General Atlantic added more than $24 billion to Zhang’s net worth.

The company’s solid financial performance has been a big part of it, too. According to Bloomberg, ByteDance made around $50 billion in profit during 2025, helping fuel its skyrocketing valuation.

Investor sentiment also improved after some of TikTok’s US operations were spun off earlier this year to a consortium led by Oracle, Silver Lake and MGX. The move helped clear years of regulatory uncertainty for the social media platform in the U.S.

ByteDance’s Big AI Push

Now, ByteDance is making a huge bet on artificial intelligence.

According to a report by Bloomberg last month, the company is considering spending as much as $70 billion in 2026 to bolster its AI capabilities and compete with dominant global AI companies.

Much of this investment is expected to be financed by the company’s strong earnings. The success of Doubao has already spurred ByteDance to experiment with subscription services—a significant move in China’s internet market, where users have historically been reluctant to pay for online platforms.

Ambani Falls To Third Spot

Mukesh Ambani, a mainstay on the list of Asia’s wealthiest for years, is now the third-richest person in the region, with a net worth of $86.9 billion.

While Reliance Industries continues to expand across telecom, retail and renewable energy businesses, the rapid rise in technology and AI-driven valuations has helped Zhang catch up and move ahead.

For the moment, Asia’s richest person is Gautam Adani with a fortune of $117.4 billion. But with ByteDance ramping up its AI ambitions, Zhang Yiming’s rise may not be over just yet.

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