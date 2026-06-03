Gold Rate Today On 3 June, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Gold prices across the Middle East on 3 June, 2026: On Wednesday, June 3, 2026 the price of gold in the UAE has fallen as compared to the prices in other major Gulf countries. Data from the Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group reveal that the price of 24-carat gold in UAE recorded a small fall compared to the prices the previous day and similarly, prices for 22-carat and 18-carat gold were adjusted by a small amount. In the Gulf, the prices were largely stable on the first few transactions and remained the same compared to the previous day including in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait. International fluctuation on gold bullion markets, currency market trends and investor perception concerning currency rates and geopolitical factors were all responsible for changing gold prices.
UAE Gold Rates Today (AED per gram)
|Gold Type
|Price (AED/gram)
|24 Carat
|AED 538.75
|22 Carat
|AED 499.00
|21 Carat
|AED 478.25
|18 Carat
|AED 410.00
|14 Carat
|AED 319.75
Saudi Arabia Gold Rates Today (SAR per gram)
|Gold Type
|Price (SAR/gram)
|24 Carat
|SAR 560.00
|22 Carat
|SAR 511.00
|21 Carat
|SAR 488.00
|18 Carat
|SAR 418.00
Qatar Gold Rates Today (QAR per gram)
|Gold Type
|Price (QAR/gram)
|24 Carat
|QAR 542.50
|22 Carat
|QAR 500.00
|21 Carat
|QAR 474.00
|18 Carat
|QAR 409.50
Oman Gold Rates Today (OMR per gram)
|Gold Type
|Price (OMR/gram)
|24 Carat
|OMR 57.40
|22 Carat
|OMR 53.60
|21 Carat
|OMR 49.70
|18 Carat
|OMR 42.40
Bahrain Gold Rates Today (BHD per gram)
|Gold Type
|Price (BHD/gram)
|24 Carat
|BHD 55.20
|22 Carat
|BHD 51.60
|21 Carat
|BHD 49.20
|18 Carat
|BHD 41.70
Kuwait Gold Rates Today (KWD per gram)
|Gold Type
|Price (KWD/gram)
|24 Carat
|KWD 45.35
|22 Carat
|KWD 41.60
|21 Carat
|KWD 39.66
|18 Carat
|KWD 33.99
UAE Gold Trend
Gold prices in UAE has seen a lot of fluctuations over the last couple of weeks. Prices which reached 570.75 a gram for 24-carat gold on 11th May eased off. Gold prices which had reached new highs in May declined to 538.75 a gram for 24-carat gold on June 3.
UAE Gold Historical Data
|Date
|24 Carat
|22 Carat
|21 Carat
|18 Carat
|3 Jun 2026
|538.75
|499.00
|478.25
|410.00
|2 Jun 2026
|542.50
|502.25
|481.50
|412.75
|1 Jun 2026
|539.75
|500.00
|479.25
|410.75
|31 May 2026
|547.50
|507.00
|486.00
|416.75
|30 May 2026
|547.50
|507.00
|486.00
|416.75
|29 May 2026
|550.00
|509.50
|488.50
|418.75
|28 May 2026
|541.25
|501.25
|480.50
|412.00
|27 May 2026
|537.00
|497.25
|476.75
|408.75
|26 May 2026
|540.00
|500.25
|479.50
|411.00
|25 May 2026
|549.75
|509.00
|488.00
|418.25
|24 May 2026
|543.25
|503.25
|482.50
|413.50
|23 May 2026
|543.25
|503.25
|482.50
|413.50
|22 May 2026
|543.25
|503.00
|482.25
|413.50
|21 May 2026
|547.50
|507.00
|486.00
|416.75
|20 May 2026
|547.50
|507.00
|486.00
|416.75
|19 May 2026
|542.25
|502.00
|481.25
|412.50
|18 May 2026
|547.50
|507.00
|486.00
|416.75
|17 May 2026
|547.00
|506.50
|485.75
|416.25
|16 May 2026
|547.00
|506.50
|485.75
|416.25
|15 May 2026
|549.75
|509.00
|488.00
|418.25
|14 May 2026
|563.75
|522.00
|500.50
|429.00
|13 May 2026
|563.75
|522.00
|500.50
|429.00
|12 May 2026
|567.25
|525.25
|503.50
|431.75
|11 May 2026
|570.75
|528.50
|506.75
|434.50
|10 May 2026
|568.25
|526.25
|504.50
|432.50
|9 May 2026
|568.25
|526.25
|504.50
|432.50
|8 May 2026
|568.50
|526.50
|504.75
|432.75
|7 May 2026
|565.00
|523.00
|501.50
|430.00
|6 May 2026
|566.50
|524.50
|503.00
|431.00
|5 May 2026
|548.50
|508.00
|487.00
|417.50
(Source: Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group)
Global market participants are now keeping a close tab on global economic data releases, central bank policy indications and geopolitical situations, all of which influence bullion prices on a global basis.
(Disclaimer: Gold prices mentioned are based on available retail market data and may vary by location, jeweller, and time of update. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial or investment advice. Readers are advised to verify latest rates from official or local sources before making any buying or selling decisions.)
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Priyanka Roshan is a business writer and assistant editor at the NewsX website who tracks everything from stock market swings and corporate earnings to personal finance trends and policy shifts. Known for turning fast-moving business developments into sharp, reader-friendly stories, she combines speed, accuracy, and a data-driven approach to break down complex financial news for everyday audiences.
With over 9.5 years of newsroom experience, Priyanka has worked with leading media organisations, including Moneycontrol, Times Now, and Ping Digital, covering diverse beats such as business, politics, technology, auto, travel, sports, and the world. From live breaking news desks to SEO-led digital storytelling, she specialises in creating engaging content that keeps readers informed without overwhelming them.