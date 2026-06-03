Gold Rate Today On 3 June, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Gold prices across the Middle East on 3 June, 2026: On Wednesday, June 3, 2026 the price of gold in the UAE has fallen as compared to the prices in other major Gulf countries. Data from the Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group reveal that the price of 24-carat gold in UAE recorded a small fall compared to the prices the previous day and similarly, prices for 22-carat and 18-carat gold were adjusted by a small amount. In the Gulf, the prices were largely stable on the first few transactions and remained the same compared to the previous day including in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait. International fluctuation on gold bullion markets, currency market trends and investor perception concerning currency rates and geopolitical factors were all responsible for changing gold prices.

UAE Gold Rates Today (AED per gram)

Gold Type Price (AED/gram) 24 Carat AED 538.75 22 Carat AED 499.00 21 Carat AED 478.25 18 Carat AED 410.00 14 Carat AED 319.75

Saudi Arabia Gold Rates Today (SAR per gram)

Gold Type Price (SAR/gram) 24 Carat SAR 560.00 22 Carat SAR 511.00 21 Carat SAR 488.00 18 Carat SAR 418.00

Qatar Gold Rates Today (QAR per gram)

Gold Type Price (QAR/gram) 24 Carat QAR 542.50 22 Carat QAR 500.00 21 Carat QAR 474.00 18 Carat QAR 409.50

Oman Gold Rates Today (OMR per gram)

Gold Type Price (OMR/gram) 24 Carat OMR 57.40 22 Carat OMR 53.60 21 Carat OMR 49.70 18 Carat OMR 42.40

Bahrain Gold Rates Today (BHD per gram)

Gold Type Price (BHD/gram) 24 Carat BHD 55.20 22 Carat BHD 51.60 21 Carat BHD 49.20 18 Carat BHD 41.70

Kuwait Gold Rates Today (KWD per gram)

Gold Type Price (KWD/gram) 24 Carat KWD 45.35 22 Carat KWD 41.60 21 Carat KWD 39.66 18 Carat KWD 33.99

UAE Gold Trend

Gold prices in UAE has seen a lot of fluctuations over the last couple of weeks. Prices which reached 570.75 a gram for 24-carat gold on 11th May eased off. Gold prices which had reached new highs in May declined to 538.75 a gram for 24-carat gold on June 3.

UAE Gold Historical Data

Date 24 Carat 22 Carat 21 Carat 18 Carat 3 Jun 2026 538.75 499.00 478.25 410.00 2 Jun 2026 542.50 502.25 481.50 412.75 1 Jun 2026 539.75 500.00 479.25 410.75 31 May 2026 547.50 507.00 486.00 416.75 30 May 2026 547.50 507.00 486.00 416.75 29 May 2026 550.00 509.50 488.50 418.75 28 May 2026 541.25 501.25 480.50 412.00 27 May 2026 537.00 497.25 476.75 408.75 26 May 2026 540.00 500.25 479.50 411.00 25 May 2026 549.75 509.00 488.00 418.25 24 May 2026 543.25 503.25 482.50 413.50 23 May 2026 543.25 503.25 482.50 413.50 22 May 2026 543.25 503.00 482.25 413.50 21 May 2026 547.50 507.00 486.00 416.75 20 May 2026 547.50 507.00 486.00 416.75 19 May 2026 542.25 502.00 481.25 412.50 18 May 2026 547.50 507.00 486.00 416.75 17 May 2026 547.00 506.50 485.75 416.25 16 May 2026 547.00 506.50 485.75 416.25 15 May 2026 549.75 509.00 488.00 418.25 14 May 2026 563.75 522.00 500.50 429.00 13 May 2026 563.75 522.00 500.50 429.00 12 May 2026 567.25 525.25 503.50 431.75 11 May 2026 570.75 528.50 506.75 434.50 10 May 2026 568.25 526.25 504.50 432.50 9 May 2026 568.25 526.25 504.50 432.50 8 May 2026 568.50 526.50 504.75 432.75 7 May 2026 565.00 523.00 501.50 430.00 6 May 2026 566.50 524.50 503.00 431.00 5 May 2026 548.50 508.00 487.00 417.50

(Source: Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group)

Global market participants are now keeping a close tab on global economic data releases, central bank policy indications and geopolitical situations, all of which influence bullion prices on a global basis.

(Disclaimer: Gold prices mentioned are based on available retail market data and may vary by location, jeweller, and time of update. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial or investment advice. Readers are advised to verify latest rates from official or local sources before making any buying or selling decisions.)

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