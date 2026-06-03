Watch: Newly Surfaced Video Shows Vickrum Digwa Waving Sword In Another Violent Confrontation Amid Henry Nowak Murder Conviction

VICKRUM DIGWA VIDEO: A new video of Vickrum Digwa, the man convicted of stabbing 18-year-old Henry Nowak to death, has surfaced. The clip shows him waving around a sword and threatening people during a completely separate road rage incident. That clip has put Digwa’s past behaviour right back in the spotlight, especially as police look into everything that led up to the fatal attack on Nowak. As of now, authorities haven’t confirmed if it’ll be used in his court case. Still, the video’s made an already tense situation even tenser, with more questions piling up about the events before Nowak’s killing.

Who is Vickrum Digwa?

Vickrum Digwa, 23, from Southampton, made headlines in the UK after being convicted of murdering Henry Nowak, an 18-year-old university student. In December 2025, Digwa killed Nowak with a large blade during a confrontation. The court sentenced him to life in prison, with a minimum of 21 years before he can even think about parole.

During his trial, more disturbing details came out. Digwa stabbed Nowak to death with a 21-centimetre (about 8-inch) blade, a knife he claimed he carried as part of his Sikh faith. Nowak was just trying to get home after a night out with friends in Southampton on December 3rd, when everything went wrong.

After the stabbing, Nowak, who was from Essex, was actually handcuffed by police as he lay dying. Why? Because Digwa lied to police, telling them that Nowak had racially abused him and attacked him first. He even claimed Nowak knocked off his turban and hurt him. In court, Judge William Mousley KC told Digwa that he’d disgraced himself, his family, and his religion. And honestly, the case has shocked a lot of people, both for the crime itself and for the way it’s all unfolded since.

What did the Bodycam footage reveal?

A video of the officers’ arrival at the scene, made available by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary with the family’s consent, shows officers interacting with Digwa and others. In the video, which shows Nowak on the ground, he can be heard calling out “I’ve been stabbed” and “I can’t breathe” several times.

The video footage captures officers rolling Nowak onto his side and putting his hands behind his back. After a couple of minutes, Nowak becomes unresponsive. An officer then comes and explains that he is being arrested for assault. The police then call an ambulance to see how Nowak is doing.

Temporary Deputy Chief Constable Robert France has apologised and admitted officers had been misled in a 999 call by Digwa’s brother and had been confronted with an “extremely complex” crime scene.

Vickrum Digwa ‘was previously barred from temple’

The Sikh community told the BBC that Digwa had previously been “barred” from a Southampton gurdwara [Sikh temple] because of worries about his behaviour and actions. This occurred “long before” he killed Henry Nowak, community leaders said.

In the past, leaders of the Sikh community posted on Facebook: “This doesn’t follow the Sikh faith, the Sikh community or what the Sikh religion represents. Compassion, justice, humility, responsibility and service to humanity are the foundations of Sikh teachings.

What does the law say for carrying Kirpan?

The Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight states that she will write to the Prime Minister requesting a review of the legislation relating to the possession of knives with religious exemptions.

What is the current position of the law? It is generally a serious matter for a person to possess a bladed article in public. There are exceptions where Sikh persons can carry a kirpan which is a religious bladed article. According to section 139 of the Criminal Justice Act 1988: “It shall be a defence for a person charged with an offence under this section to prove that he had the article with him (a) for use at work; (b) for religious reasons; or (c) as part of any national costume.”

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