Ranveer Singh Sues FWICE: 5 Key Points Explaining The Don 3 Controversy

Ranveer Singh vs FWICE and Farhan Akhtar on Don 3 row has finally taken a legal turn with Ranveer sending a legal notice to FWICE over the non-cooperative directive against the actor. As reported by Hindustan Times, a legal notice was sent by the actor to the organisation but the exact contents of the notice remain unknown.

What started as an industry disagreement has turned into a high-stakes legal showdown that could reshape how Bollywood operates.

Here are the 5 key points explaining the core of the controversy.

1. The ₹45 Crore Exit That Sparked the War

All of this started when Ranveer Singh walked out of the project at the last minute. Excel Entertainment, led by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, approached FWICE claiming that Ranveer abruptly walked out of Don 3 just three weeks before overseas filming was scheduled to begin. As per the production house they have already put in approximately Rs 45 crore in the pre-production including action training, hotel booking, costume trials, location scouting and crew hiring which leaves them with a huge financial loss.

2. FWICE’s “Shadow Ban” Weapon

In response to Excel’s complaint, FWICE issued a “non-cooperation directive” against Ranveer, requesting its 4 lakh members that includes technicians, light men, makeup artists, and security staff to refuse to work on any project starring the actor. While FWICE officials, including President Ashoke Pandit, later clarified this is a “directive” and not an outright “ban” as trade bodies lack the legal authority to ban individuals but the practical implication threatens to paralyze Ranveer’s upcoming films, like Pralay.

3. Ranveer Slaps FWICE with a Legal Notice

After maintaining a “dignified silence,” Ranveer fired back with a legal notice to FWICE. His legal team argues that the federation has zero jurisdiction over a private, commercial contract between an actor and a production company. The notice potentially challenges the legality of the non-cooperation directive, forcing FWICE to legally defend its actions in court rather than relying on industry-level pressure tactics. While the exact contents of the notice remain unknown,ranvee we can expect the things going down a long legal battle now.

4. The No Contract Catch

Ranveer’s strongest legal defense is a very crucial technicality, a formal, binding contract for Don 3 was never officially signed. While a teaser was released in 2023 and verbal commitments were made, his legal team notes that you cannot legally “breach” or “walk out” of a contract that doesn’t exist. Ranveer’s camp could argue that with work being stalled for over three years without any contract, Ranveer had no other choice but to move on from it.

5. The “Dhurandhar Effect” and Script Delays

When Don 3 was announced back in 2023, Ranveer had big weights on his shoulder to carry the legacy of Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. This news was arguably the most talked about thing back in the day but after that buzz there was no other update on the film, and all the buzz slowly disappeared. Then comes Ranveer’s success with Dhurandhar and things change from there. Sources indicate that Ranveer finally walked away due to creative differences over an undercooked script and character differences that had already delayed his schedule for nearly three years, refusing to let his peak momentum be stalled.

This is no longer just a casting dispute, it’s a definitive battle between old-school Bollywood union politics and modern, corporate legalities. The outcome will decide whether film bodies can still weaponize workers to police superstars, or if corporate contract law reigns supreme.

ALSO READ: Boong Wins Big At NYIFF 2026: Is The BAFTA-Winning Manipuri Drama Available To Stream On OTT?