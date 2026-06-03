DK Shivakumar To Be Sworn In As Karnataka Chief Minister Today Alongside First Batch of Cabinet Ministers, Who Will Make The Cut?

DK Shivakumar Oath Ceremony: DK Shivakumar, who’s spent years as a powerhouse organiser for the Congress party in Karnataka, is about to become the state’s new Chief Minister. He’ll take the oath at 4:05 pm at the Glass House in Lok Bhavan, with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot leading the ceremony. A handful of ministers are also expected to join him as part of the first round of cabinet appointments. The official lineup isn’t out yet, but insiders say about 13 ministers will probably be sworn in alongside Shivakumar. This marks a big shift in leadership for Karnataka.

Karnataka cabinet expansion

The expansion of the cabinet is probably going to be two-stage. Congress hasn’t officially mentioned the names of ministers, but sources indicated that 13 leaders have been passed for induction in the initial phase of the cabinet formation.

The probable Ministers are Yathindra, G Parameshwara, KH Muniyappa, UT Khader, KJ George, Krishna Byre Gowda, MB Patil, Priyank Kharge, Satish Jarkiholi, Ramalinga Reddy, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Byrati Suresh, Eshwar Khandre.

Of these, Yathindra’s name is quite striking. The MLC and son of the exiting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had earlier said that they were sure to bag a ministerial berth as party high command had assured them of it. Shivakumar will be sworn in with a smaller government after which, he will beef up the government, sources said.

The Council of Ministers in Karnataka can have 34 members (excluding the Chief Minister). Congress MLA TB Jayachandra told ANI that the party leadership process is largely completed and a few ministers would be sworn in along with the Chief Minister on Wednesday.

A second batch of cabinet formation will be announced after the Legislative Council and Rajya Sabha elections are completed by June 18; the high command has been informed that Shri DK Shivakumar will take over as the CM. Then only, there will be a whole government,” Jayachandra said.

Will G Parameshwara become the Deputy CM?

He is one of the most prominent KPCC presidents and is still serving the longest as the Congress Chief of Karnataka for many years. Besides, he has held various positions, including ministerial portfolios, since time immemorial.

Before that, he had also been the Deputy Chief Minister and even held the vital position of Home portfolio in the government led by Siddaramaiah. G Parameshwara is one of the tallest Dalit leaders of Karnataka Congress. Involving him in the government as a Deputy Chief Minister will help in conveying the message of the importance of Dalits in party politics.

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