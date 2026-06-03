LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air india flight schedule dk shivakumar latest Dubai explosions disney singer business news latest world news Maharashtra Weather khan sir Air Defence air india flight schedule dk shivakumar latest Dubai explosions disney singer business news latest world news Maharashtra Weather khan sir Air Defence air india flight schedule dk shivakumar latest Dubai explosions disney singer business news latest world news Maharashtra Weather khan sir Air Defence air india flight schedule dk shivakumar latest Dubai explosions disney singer business news latest world news Maharashtra Weather khan sir Air Defence
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air india flight schedule dk shivakumar latest Dubai explosions disney singer business news latest world news Maharashtra Weather khan sir Air Defence air india flight schedule dk shivakumar latest Dubai explosions disney singer business news latest world news Maharashtra Weather khan sir Air Defence air india flight schedule dk shivakumar latest Dubai explosions disney singer business news latest world news Maharashtra Weather khan sir Air Defence air india flight schedule dk shivakumar latest Dubai explosions disney singer business news latest world news Maharashtra Weather khan sir Air Defence
LIVE TV
Home > India News > DK Shivakumar To Be Sworn In As Karnataka Chief Minister Today Alongside First Batch of Cabinet Ministers, Who Will Make The Cut?

DK Shivakumar To Be Sworn In As Karnataka Chief Minister Today Alongside First Batch of Cabinet Ministers, Who Will Make The Cut?

DK Shivakumar is set to take oath as Karnataka’s new Chief Minister at Bengaluru’s Glass House in Lok Bhavan. Around 13 ministers are expected to join the first phase of cabinet formation, marking a major leadership transition for the Congress-led government in the state.

DK Shivakumar to be sworn in as Karnataka CM (IMAGE: X)
DK Shivakumar to be sworn in as Karnataka CM (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Wed 2026-06-03 09:49 IST

DK Shivakumar Oath Ceremony: DK Shivakumar, who’s spent years as a powerhouse organiser for the Congress party in Karnataka, is about to become the state’s new Chief Minister. He’ll take the oath at 4:05 pm at the Glass House in Lok Bhavan, with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot leading the ceremony. A handful of ministers are also expected to join him as part of the first round of cabinet appointments. The official lineup isn’t out yet, but insiders say about 13 ministers will probably be sworn in alongside Shivakumar. This marks a big shift in leadership for Karnataka.

Karnataka cabinet expansion 

The expansion of the cabinet is probably going to be two-stage. Congress hasn’t officially mentioned the names of ministers, but sources indicated that 13 leaders have been passed for induction in the initial phase of the cabinet formation.

The probable Ministers are Yathindra, G Parameshwara, KH Muniyappa, UT Khader, KJ George, Krishna Byre Gowda, MB Patil, Priyank Kharge, Satish Jarkiholi, Ramalinga Reddy, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Byrati Suresh, Eshwar Khandre.

Of these, Yathindra’s name is quite striking. The MLC and son of the exiting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had earlier said that they were sure to bag a ministerial berth as party high command had assured them of it. Shivakumar will be sworn in with a smaller government after which, he will beef up the government, sources said.

The Council of Ministers in Karnataka can have 34 members (excluding the Chief Minister). Congress MLA TB Jayachandra told ANI that the party leadership process is largely completed and a few ministers would be sworn in along with the Chief Minister on Wednesday.

A second batch of cabinet formation will be announced after the Legislative Council and Rajya Sabha elections are completed by June 18; the high command has been informed that Shri DK Shivakumar will take over as the CM. Then only, there will be a whole government,” Jayachandra said.

Will G Parameshwara become the Deputy CM? 

He is one of the most prominent KPCC presidents and is still serving the longest as the Congress Chief of Karnataka for many years. Besides, he has held various positions, including ministerial portfolios, since time immemorial. 

Before that, he had also been the Deputy Chief Minister and even held the vital position of Home portfolio in the government led by Siddaramaiah. G Parameshwara is one of the tallest Dalit leaders of Karnataka Congress. Involving him in the government as a Deputy Chief Minister will help in conveying the message of the importance of Dalits in party politics.

MUST READ: Marco Rubio Breaks Silence on Mojtaba Khamenei’s Health, Suggests Iran Leader Remains Active Behind the Scenes: ‘We Haven’t Seen Him Publicly…’    

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

DK Shivakumar To Be Sworn In As Karnataka Chief Minister Today Alongside First Batch of Cabinet Ministers, Who Will Make The Cut?
Tags: dk shivakumarDK Shivakumar Oath Ceremonyhome-hero-pos-2karnataka cmkarnataka newslatest india news

RELATED News

Mumbai Weather Today [ June 3, 2026]: Borivali, Andheri and Bandra Receive Heavy Rainfall

Patna Shocker: Firing Outside Khan Sir’s Coaching Institute Leaves Guard Injured

National-Level Kabaddi Player Killed Over ₹3,600 Dispute

Did Twisha Sharma Case Hearing Nearly End In Fistfight?

World Wedding Week Unites Industry Leaders Across Continents, Accelerating WedIQ’s Global Expansion

LATEST NEWS

Gold Rate Today: Check Gold Prices In UAE, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

CBSE Extends Re-Evaluation Portal Session Limit After Login Issues, Reports Cyberattack Attempts

UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain Flights Suspended After Iran Missile Attack

DK Shivakumar To Be Sworn In As Karnataka Chief Minister Today Alongside First Batch of Cabinet Ministers, Who Will Make The Cut?

Stock Market Opening Bell: Sensex Crashes Over 700 Pts, Nifty Slips Below 23,300

US-Iran Conflict: Dubai Reports Explosions as Kuwait Battles Incoming Missile and Drone Attacks

Peabo Bryson, Disney's Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast Voice Dies at 75

Gold, Silver Prices Today: Check City-Wise Rates As Gold Slips Rs 10

CGBSE Supplementary Exam 2026 Dates Announced for Class 10 and 12, Check Complete Schedule and Exam Timings

Marco Rubio Breaks Silence on Mojtaba Khamenei’s Health

DK Shivakumar To Be Sworn In As Karnataka Chief Minister Today Alongside First Batch of Cabinet Ministers, Who Will Make The Cut?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

DK Shivakumar To Be Sworn In As Karnataka Chief Minister Today Alongside First Batch of Cabinet Ministers, Who Will Make The Cut?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

DK Shivakumar To Be Sworn In As Karnataka Chief Minister Today Alongside First Batch of Cabinet Ministers, Who Will Make The Cut?
DK Shivakumar To Be Sworn In As Karnataka Chief Minister Today Alongside First Batch of Cabinet Ministers, Who Will Make The Cut?
DK Shivakumar To Be Sworn In As Karnataka Chief Minister Today Alongside First Batch of Cabinet Ministers, Who Will Make The Cut?
DK Shivakumar To Be Sworn In As Karnataka Chief Minister Today Alongside First Batch of Cabinet Ministers, Who Will Make The Cut?

QUICK LINKS