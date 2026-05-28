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Home > India News > Who is DK Shivakumar? Congress veteran to replace Siddaramaiah as Karnataka CM

Who is DK Shivakumar? Congress veteran to replace Siddaramaiah as Karnataka CM

Congress leader D. K. Shivakumar is likely to replace Siddaramaiah as Karnataka Chief Minister amid growing buzz over a major leadership change in the state Congress government.

Who is DK Shivakumar? Congress veteran to replace Siddaramaiah as Karnataka CM

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-28 16:45 IST

Who Is D. K. Shivakumar?

D. K. Shivakumar, popularly known as “DKS”, is one of the most influential leaders in Karnataka politics and a senior face of the Indian National Congress. People often say he has an aggressive political strategy, good organisational skills,and very close ties with the Gandhi family. Shivakumar has been involved, in some way or another, in Congress politics in Karnataka for decades, so his presence feels quite central.

Right now, he serves as Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister and also as the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President. Over the years, he built a reputation as the Congress party’s “crisis manager”, and he is the sort of person who steps in during major political battles, pretty often.

Why Is DK Shivakumar Suddenly In The Headlines?

The speculation intensified after:

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  • Senior Congress leaders held high-level meetings in Bengaluru and Delhi.

  • Siddaramaiah reportedly informed ministers about his decision to resign.

  • Celebrations erupted outside DK Shivakumar’s residence.

  • Congress leaders publicly displayed unity amid the transition buzz. 

Congress Veteran DK Shivakumar Likely To Replace Siddaramaiah As Karnataka CM

Karnataka politics has been seeing some fresh political drama lately, after reports started to suggest that senior Congress leader and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar might soon replace Siddaramaiah as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. This kind of speculation is growing fast, especially after multiple high-level meetings between Congress leaders happened in Bengaluru and Delhi, though nobody has really confirmed anything yet.

DK Shivakumar, popularly known as DKS, is considered one of the most influential figures in the Karnataka Congress, and he is also noted for his sturdy organisational skills along with a sharper political strategy. He also played a major part in Congress’s win during the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections.

After Congress formed the government, Siddaramaiah was picked as Chief Minister, while Shivakumar got the Deputy CM slot. Still, weird rumours about a rotational Chief Minister arrangement have been floating around since then, like in the background. Political insiders say there had been some kind of understanding within the party that Shivakumar would receive the CM seat sometime in the middle of the government’s term.

Meanwhile, supporters of Shivakumar have started celebrating already, even as reports suggest a leadership change might happen. But Congress leaders keep saying that nothing’s final is actually out, nothing official has been announced yet.

If this shift does occur, it could turn into one of the biggest political moments in Karnataka and might seriously shape the state’s political future landscape, going forward.

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Who is DK Shivakumar? Congress veteran to replace Siddaramaiah as Karnataka CM
Tags: Congress LeadershipCongress Power Shiftdk shivakumarKarnataka CM RaceKarnataka governmentKarnataka Politicssiddaramaiah

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Who is DK Shivakumar? Congress veteran to replace Siddaramaiah as Karnataka CM

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Who is DK Shivakumar? Congress veteran to replace Siddaramaiah as Karnataka CM
Who is DK Shivakumar? Congress veteran to replace Siddaramaiah as Karnataka CM
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