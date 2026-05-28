Delhi Priest Makes Woman’s Nude Photos, Videos Using AI, Uploads Hundreds of Them on Social Media

A rather shocking cybercrime incident linked to the misuse of artificial intelligence has come up from Delhi, and apparently a self styled priest was arrested after it was alleged that he created fake nude images, and also videos, of a woman along with her mother. The reason, as the story goes, is that the woman refused his friendship request on Instagram so he decided to do this whole thing.

As per the reports , the accused has been named as Sumit Nemchand Sharma, a 27 year old man from Delhi. It is also said that he had been posting religious content, and discourses too, on various social media platforms, and people might have taken it as spiritual messaging, but apparently it all turned into something darker.

The case was then investigated by the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch. They handled it under a women focused cyber safety initiative called “Mission Cyber Rakshika: #SecureHerSpace.”

How the Incident Began

Police said the accused first contacted the woman on Instagram, where he started small conversations about religion and spirituality , at least that’s what the report claims. After a while, Sharma allegedly tried to get closer and become friends with her , but she denied his advances, apparently.

Investigators stated that once he was refused, the accused allegedly shifted into stalking mode online between December 2025 and April 2026. Authorities claim he took photographs of the woman and her mother from social media accounts , and then used AI driven image manipulation tools to make explicit material.

AI Tools Used to Create Morphed Content

During the investigation, police found out that the accused allegedly searched online for “AI remove clothes” tools and like nudification applications. Officials said he then used many AI powered websites and editing platforms to make more than 100 fake nude images, and videos too, without much trouble.

The manipulated material was reportedly posted across several fake accounts that he created using the victim’s name on places such as Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, and other social media channels. Authorities added that he also built multiple fake identities to push the content publicly and humiliate the victim, her family , as well.

Police further stated that those obscene uploads were intended to ruin the woman’s social reputation and trigger severe emotional distress, for her.

Fake Accounts and Online Harassment

Investigators revealed that the accused allegedly operated between eight and ten fake social media accounts, kind of like multiple masks at once. The content reportedly included AI-generated nude images , edited videos and abusive captions aimed at the woman.

Officials also said these fake profiles used the victim’s photographs and personal identity details, which made the whole harassment much more traumatic and harder to contain online. Cyber experts involved in the probe looked into digital footprints, social media activity and device metadata, then only after that did they trace the accused to North East Delhi.

Arrest and Legal Action

The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime squad did a sudden raid in Delhi and then arrested Sharma. Police said they have registered a case against him under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act for cyber harassment, identity misuse, and posting obscene digital material,

Officials added that the probe is still continuing to check if more people, may have been targeted using the same kind of technique.

Growing Concern Over AI Deepfake Abuse

The incident once again highlighted, the increasing misuse of artificial intelligence tools for creating deepfake and non consensual intimate imagery, which is kinda alarming.

Experts say that easily accessible AI tools for face swapping , and “nudification” , are being turned into weapons for online harassment, blackmail, revenge and cyberbullying. A recent research study also noted that most AI face swap applications don’t seem to have enough protective boundaries in place, to stop explicit fake images from being made in the first place.

India meanwhile has seen similar situations in recent years, for example cases involving students and online blackmail runs, where AI generated fake nude images were used as the hook, to pressure people.

Legal and Social Implications

Cyber law experts say these crimes basically violate someone’s privacy, dignity, and their digital rights too. In India, courts have been pointing social media platforms again and again to take down AI made obscene content and also to work with investigators, so there’s that kind of pressure.

There are legal provisions under the Information Technology Act as well as criminal laws, which let authorities go after the people who actually create, or even just distribute, fake obscene material online.

And this case has ramped up worries about online safety for women , plus it makes the need for tougher regulation around AI based image manipulation technologies feel more urgent.