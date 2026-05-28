Why Is Kasauli Burning? Flames, Smoke Billow From Himachal’s Tourist Hotspot

A massive forest fire that raged for more than 27 hours in the Kasauli Beat area of Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district was brought under control on Wednesday following a joint firefighting operation by ground teams and the Indian Air Force (IAF). According to the State Forest Department, the blaze erupted around 1 PM on May 26 and rapidly spread across nearly 10 hectares of forest land. Officials classified the incident as a ground fire, while the exact cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

Joint Operation Launched To Control Fire

The firefighting mission was carried out under the state’s Incident Response System with coordinated support from multiple agencies. Nine personnel from the State Forest Department were deployed to tackle the flames in the difficult mountainous terrain.

#WATCH | Solan, Kasauli: A massive forest fire that raged for more than 27 hours in the Kasauli Beat area of Solan district was finally brought under control on Wednesday after an extensive joint firefighting operation involving ground teams and aerial support from the Indian Air… pic.twitter.com/uXY7myKTrW — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2026







Aerial support from the Indian Air Force was also pressed into service to assist ground teams in containing the wildfire. Officials said the operation became crucial as the fire threatened nearby forest zones and surrounding areas in Kasauli.

The Indian Air Force has been battling the raging forest fire threatening the Kasauli hills since 1700 hours on Tuesday, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

IAF Helicopters Conduct More Than 150 Sorties

According to officials, four Mi-17 V5 helicopters carried out more than 150 sorties over the affected zones, dropping nearly 62,500 litres of water to contain the blaze. The wildfire had reportedly threatened military installations as well as residential areas in the region.

IAF pilots drew water from Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake using specialised Bambi Bucket systems, with each sortie carrying between 2,000 and 2,500 litres of water. Authorities said operations continued both day and night, including NVG-aided night sorties to support firefighting efforts.

Officials stated that the IAF’s intervention succeeded in extinguishing and controlling the blaze. The operation reflected close coordination between the local administration and the Indian Air Force under aid-to-civil-authorities protocols.

Bambi Bucket System Used In Precision Firefighting

Meanwhile, in a swift and critical response, the Indian Air Force mobilised its aviation assets after receiving an urgent request for aerial firefighting support from local authorities.

The operation utilised the specialised “Bambi Bucket” system, a flexible underslung bucket attached to helicopters that scoops water from nearby reservoirs before releasing it directly over targeted fire hotspots.

Officials noted that the steep slopes, dense forest cover, and strong, unpredictable winds in the mountainous terrain made it extremely difficult for local forest fire crews to access several affected areas from the ground.

Efforts to prevent the further spread of the wildfire and protect forests, residential zones, and public property were still underway, IAF officials added.

Estimated Losses Reach Rs 67 Lakh

Authorities said the state has incurred an estimated financial loss of nearly Rs 67 lakh due to the wildfire. However, officials clarified that the figures remain preliminary and could change after ecological recovery during the post-monsoon season.

The incident has once again highlighted the growing threat of forest fires in Himachal Pradesh during peak summer months, especially amid rising temperatures, dry vegetation, and challenging weather conditions across the hill state.

(Inputs from ANI)

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