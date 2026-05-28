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Home > Business News > Oil Jumps 2%, Nears $100 Again After Fresh US Strikes On Iran; Escalating Tension — Will India Feel The Heat?

Oil Jumps 2%, Nears $100 Again After Fresh US Strikes On Iran; Escalating Tension — Will India Feel The Heat?

Global oil prices surged nearly 2% after fresh US strikes on Iran escalated Middle East tensions. Rising crude prices may increase inflation, weaken the rupee, and pressure India’s economy and markets.

Oil Jumps 2%, Nears $100 Again After Fresh US Strikes On Iran
Oil Jumps 2%, Nears $100 Again After Fresh US Strikes On Iran

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Thu 2026-05-28 10:12 IST

Oil Shock Returns! Why Rising Crude Prices Could Burn a Hole in India’s Pocket Again: Just when markets thought the oil drama was kinda cooling off, but BOOM, and  crude prices jumped close to 2% overnight after fresh US military strikes hit an Iranian military site near Bandar Abbas on May 28, 2026. Suddenly, this escalation has left global markets jittery, and it’s bringing back old worries about the Strait of Hormuz, that crucial oil passage which keeps a lot of the world’s energy supply running. Brent crude moved up 2.02% to $96.19 per barrel, while WTI climbed 1.95% to $90.41. And, ignoring all the other chaos we should be literally concerned about our nation. For India, this is not merely another distant headline ,  it will directly nudge your fuel bill, grocery costs, flight prices, and yes, even EMIs. Why does it hit so fast? Because India imports about over 80% of its crude oil. If tensions drag on and oil drifts back toward that dreaded $100 level again, petrol and diesel rates could rise pretty sharply, ONCE AGAIN. 

Crude Oil Prices Today

  • Brent Crude Futures: Rose 2.02% to $96.19 per barrel
  • WTI Crude Futures: Gained 1.95% to $90.41 per barrel

What Triggered The Spike In Oil Prices Today?

The Middle East pulled markets right back into panic mode, like it was kind of instant. Overnight, the US military launched strikes on an Iranian military facility, calling it a defensive move against threats aimed at American forces and commercial shipping routes. Still, markets clearly heard something else: risk, disruption, and possible supply chaos. So, the outcome was immediate. Oil prices jumped fast, and investors rushed to reassess how bad it could get if tensions keep climbing. With the Strait of Hormuz back under the spotlight, the big question becomes: can this kind of geopolitical flashpoint push crude back toward that dangerous $100-per-barrel zone again?

Other Top Reasons Behind The Oil Price Spike

  • Strait of Hormuz fears are back, it seems: Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) said it would retaliate against a US airbase, and that’s brought renewed worry about possible disruptions along the Strait of Hormuz. This waterway handles almost 20% of the world’s crude oil shipments, so even small shocks can really matter.
  • Peace deal hopes kinda slipped away too: Markets had been leaning positive after reports claimed Iran might reopen the Strait within 30 days. But then US President Donald Trump later cut through that mood, saying the whole thing didn’t have any agreement that was acceptable yet.
  • Meanwhile, US crude inventories kept falling: The American Petroleum Institute said US crude stockpiles dropped by 2.8 million barrels last week, which is the sixth week in a row of declines. That pattern also tightens global supply expectations, and it makes traders watch the numbers even more closely.

Why Rising Oil Prices Are A Big Worry For India?

Rupee Under Pressure

India buys most of its crude oil in US dollars, so if oil prices jump, dollar demand rises and the rupee usually gets weaker. Once the currency weakens, imported items like electronics, fertilizers, industrial machinery, and other key commodities become more expensive.

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Higher Inflation On Day-To-Day Necessities

When crude oil prices go up across the world, petrol and diesel rates in India often climb fast too. This ends up raising transport costs throughout the country, which makes vegetables, groceries, milk, food delivery, and a bunch of everyday essentials cost more for households and businesses at pretty much the same time.

Bigger Trade And Government Budget Gaps

Some economists say that every $10 increase in crude oil prices can add roughly $13 to $14 billion to India’s yearly import spending. On top of that, the government might have to release more money for fuel and fertilizer subsidies, which puts extra strain on public finances and makes fiscal planning harder.

Risk Of Slower Economic Progress

If crude oil stays near $100 per barrel for a longer stretch, India’s growth forecasts could soften. Higher fuel costs squeeze company profit margins, reduce what consumers can really spend, and frequently bring extra swings in stock markets, plus shifts in how investors feel.

Indian stock markets may have escaped a complete Humpty Dumpty-style fall today, but tomorrow’s opening bell could bring fresh anxiety for investors. All eyes will remain on crude oil prices and the ongoing 90-day-old geopolitical battle, which is creating major chaos not only across international markets but also within India’s economy, currency, inflation outlook, and overall investor sentiment.

Also Read: Kuwait Under Attack? Air Raid Sirens And Emergency Alerts Trigger Panic…

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Oil Jumps 2%, Nears $100 Again After Fresh US Strikes On Iran; Escalating Tension — Will India Feel The Heat?
Tags: Brent crude pricecrude oil price surgeglobal oil markethome-hero-pos-7inflation in IndiaMiddle East tensionsoil impact on Indiaoil prices todaypetrol diesel price hikerupee under pressurestock market impact Indiastrait of hormuz crisisus-iran tensionsWTI crude futures

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Oil Jumps 2%, Nears $100 Again After Fresh US Strikes On Iran; Escalating Tension — Will India Feel The Heat?

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Oil Jumps 2%, Nears $100 Again After Fresh US Strikes On Iran; Escalating Tension — Will India Feel The Heat?

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Oil Jumps 2%, Nears $100 Again After Fresh US Strikes On Iran; Escalating Tension — Will India Feel The Heat?
Oil Jumps 2%, Nears $100 Again After Fresh US Strikes On Iran; Escalating Tension — Will India Feel The Heat?
Oil Jumps 2%, Nears $100 Again After Fresh US Strikes On Iran; Escalating Tension — Will India Feel The Heat?
Oil Jumps 2%, Nears $100 Again After Fresh US Strikes On Iran; Escalating Tension — Will India Feel The Heat?

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