Bihar Boat Tragedy: 3 Dead, Multiple Missing After Boat Capsizes In Ganga River Near Umanath Temple

BIHAR BOAT TRAGEDY: A terrible incident has come to light in Bihar. The body of three people was found in the Ganges River when a boat capsized in Patna in the flood waters; seven others are feared dead. There were about 15 people on the boat, including women and children. The accident took place in the river close to the Umanath Temple. The accident happened in the river at the vicinity of the Umanath Temple. The deceased have been identified as Lila Devi (40), Neelam Kumari (30) and Kashi Kumar (15). As per reports, they were transporting vegetables across the river at around 5 am on Thursday.

It is thought that strong winds may have capsized the boat midstream. Locals and nearby boatmen scurried to the scene and were able to get some passengers from the vessel before help could reach it. Around seven people are believed to have drowned on the boat while 14 to 15 other people were in it, but others were rescued with another boat, an eyewitness told news agency PTI.

People in the area claimed that the number of deaths could go up. Teams from the National and State Disaster Response Force are there, searching for those who are still missing.

Apparently, these passengers took the boat every morning to sell vegetables at the Umanath Temple complex. Ramakrishna, a Barh SDPO, told PTI that a small boat flipped over because of strong winds. Fourteen people were on board. Seven made it to safety, but rescuers have recovered two bodies. Five are still missing. SDRF teams are on their way, and the search will start soon.

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