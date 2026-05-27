What Are Fifth-Generation Combat Jets And Why India Needs Them

India has sought initial proposals to locally manufacture a fifth-generation combat aircraft from three short-listed bidders, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday, citing defence officials. The bidders are Tata Advanced Systems, and joint ventures between Larsen and Toubro-Bharat Electronics, and Bharat Forge-BEML. All the shortlisted bidders are Indian companies competing for the ambitious defence manufacturing project.

India Advances Indigenous Stealth Jet Project

India approved the programme to build stealth fighter jets last year and invited expressions of interest from defence firms shortly after a fierce military conflict with nuclear-armed neighbour Pakistan.

The programme is considered critical for boosting the strength of the Indian Air Force, whose fleet of mostly Russian-origin aircraft has reportedly fallen below 30 squadrons in recent months. The approved strength of the force stands at 42 squadrons, underlining the urgent need for advanced combat aircraft.

⚡ HUGE: The Defence Ministry today issued the Request for Proposal for the mega indigenous fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft project to the three shortlisted bidders – Larsen and Toubro-Bharat Electronics Limited Tata Advanced Systems and Bharat Forge-BEML.… pic.twitter.com/7WZHNUkiYc — Arun Pudur (@arunpudur) May 27, 2026

The push aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s broader ambition to increase domestic manufacturing and strengthen India’s military preparedness against threats from both Pakistan and China.

The United States has offered its advanced F-35 fighter jet to India, while Russia has countered with its own fifth-generation Su-57 aircraft. However, New Delhi has maintained a distance from both offers as it prioritises indigenous defence production.

India’s Defence Manufacturing Hits Record High

India has traditionally depended on imported military equipment and machinery, but recent policy initiatives under the Modi government have significantly boosted local defence manufacturing.

According to official figures, India’s defence production touched a record high of 1.54 trillion rupees ($16.09 billion) in the financial year ending March 2025, highlighting the country’s growing focus on self-reliance in the sector.

(Inputs From Reuters)

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