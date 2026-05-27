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Home > Sports News > SRH vs RR: History Made! 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes Chris Gayle’s 14-Year-Old IPL Record | Check Details

SRH vs RR: History Made! 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes Chris Gayle’s 14-Year-Old IPL Record | Check Details

IPL 2026 Record Alert: Rajasthan Royals' 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has shattered Chris Gayle's long-standing record for the most sixes in a single IPL season. Read how the teenage sensation hit his 60th maximum during the high-stakes SRH vs RR Eliminator tonight.

SRH vs RR: History Made! 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes Chris Gayle’s 14-Year-Old IPL Record | Check Details. Photo IPL- X
SRH vs RR: History Made! 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes Chris Gayle’s 14-Year-Old IPL Record | Check Details. Photo IPL- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-05-27 20:33 IST

SRH vs RR: The history books of the Indian Premier League (IPL) were decisively rewritten on Wednesday evening as Rajasthan Royals’ 15-year-old batting prodigy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, scaled the ultimate peak of power-hitting. Facing the Sunrisers Hyderabad in a high-pressure, do-or-die Eliminator at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, the teenage phenomenon struck his 60th six of the IPL 2026 season. In doing so, he officially shattered one of the most iconic and longest-standing milestones in T20 history.

The historic moment unfolded in dramatic fashion during the fourth over of Rajasthan’s innings. Facing SRH bowler Sakib Hussain, the fearless left-handed opener picked up a full, slower delivery with immaculate precision. Exhibiting his characteristic timing and brute extension, Sooryavanshi launched the ball directly over the long-off boundary for a towering maximum, igniting a rapturous celebration across the stadium.

By clearing the ropes for the 60th time this season, the young sensation eclipsed the legendary “Universe Boss,” Chris Gayle. The iconic West Indian powerhouse had previously held the record for 14 years, having hammered an astonishing 59 sixes during his legendary 2012 campaign while representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru. While many modern heavyweights have come close over the last decade, it took a 15-year-old debutant to finally dethrone Gayle from his six-hitting perch.

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It has been nothing short of a fairytale debut season for Sooryavanshi, who has consistently set the tournament alight with his jaw-dropping, uninhibited aggression at the top of the order. Rather than showing signs of stage fright in his maiden playoff appearance, the youngster continued his established ritual of dealing strictly in boundaries and maximums right from the opening over.

Beyond surpassing Gayle’s historic milestone, Sooryavanshi’s explosive knock in the Eliminator also saw him become the youngest batsman in IPL history to breach the elusive 600-run mark in a single edition—surpassing the previous record set by Rishabh Pant in 2018. Furthermore, his unbelievable statistical combination of massive volume and a seasonal strike rate sitting comfortably above the 230 mark places him into uncharted territory in world cricket. Eventually, Sooryavanshi departed after scoring 97 runs falling just short of a hundred.

As the Rajasthan Royals fight to extend their postseason journey toward Qualifier 2, their teenage maestro has already ensured that the IPL 2026 season will forever be remembered as the tournament where a new king of maximums ascended the throne.

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SRH vs RR: History Made! 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes Chris Gayle’s 14-Year-Old IPL Record | Check Details
Tags: Chris Gayle IPL sixes record brokenIPL 2026Most sixes in single IPL season historyRajasthan Royals teenage batsman recordSRH vs RR Eliminator match updatesVaibhav Sooryavanshi 60 sixes IPL 2026Vaibhav Sooryavanshi record most sixesVaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Sakib Hussain sixYoungest player to 600 runs IPL

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SRH vs RR: History Made! 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes Chris Gayle’s 14-Year-Old IPL Record | Check Details
SRH vs RR: History Made! 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes Chris Gayle’s 14-Year-Old IPL Record | Check Details
SRH vs RR: History Made! 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes Chris Gayle’s 14-Year-Old IPL Record | Check Details
SRH vs RR: History Made! 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes Chris Gayle’s 14-Year-Old IPL Record | Check Details

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