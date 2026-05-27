Premier League 2025-26 Prize Money: How Much Arsenal Gained As The Champions? Check Season Earnings Of All English Top-Flight Teams

Premier League 2025-26 Prize Money: The 2025-26 campaign was one of the most lucrative seasons in the Premier League with clubs making huge sums of money from merit payments, TV income, facility fees and commercial distributions. Champions Arsenal, the biggest earners of the campaign, were reportedly taking home £198.7 million (around ₹2,260 crore). The north London club pipped Manchester City, who won £192.5m (roughly ₹2,190 crore), while Manchester United pocketed £191.5m (nearly ₹2,180 crore). The other top-placed side was Aston Villa with a payout of £182.6m (roughly ₹2,075 crore) while Liverpool earned £181.8m (around ₹2,065 crore). Clubs like Bournemouth and Sunderland surprised as well by going past the £168 million mark thanks to the equal distribution of TV revenue and better broadcasting deals. The Premier League continues to be the richest football league in the world and mid-table clubs earn more than champions of top flight competition.

Arsenal Prize Money For Premier League 2026 Win

Arsenal, who lifted the Premier League trophy, took home the biggest payout of the season with £198.7 million. That’s about ₹2,260 crore. Among their earnings were prize money for finishing first, domestic and international television rights revenue, facility fees for live televised matches and equal commercial distributions shared among all clubs. Arsenal finished the season as the biggest earning club in England’s top flight on the back of their impressive consistency throughout the campaign and strong global viewership numbers.

The gap between Arsenal and second-placed Manchester City was around £6.2million (roughly ₹70 crore). And their title-winning run amid fierce competition throughout the campaign means they head into the new season with the biggest financial prize in the league. The revenues also provide a huge boost for future transfer spending and squad development ahead of next season.

Did EPL Relegated Teams Earn Anything?

Yes those clubs that got relegated still made a lot of money even if they ended up at the bottom of the league table. The Premier League’s broadcasting structure means that every club gets a huge financial payout, regardless of where they finish. Burnley received £118.1 million (~₹1,340 crore), while Wolverhampton Wanderers received £117.7 million (~₹1,335 crore). These figures are far greater than the revenues earned by many clubs playing in other European leagues.

Premier League Prize Money: Check Earnings Of All Teams

Here’s the complete reported earnings breakdown for all Premier League teams for the 2025-26 season:

Team Earnings INR Approx. Arsenal £198.7m ₹2,260 crore Manchester City £192.5m ₹2,190 crore Manchester United £191.5m ₹2,180 crore Aston Villa £182.6m ₹2,075 crore Liverpool £181.8m ₹2,065 crore Bournemouth £170.5m ₹1,940 crore Sunderland £168.2m ₹1,915 crore Chelsea £162.6m ₹1,850 crore Brighton £161.6m ₹1,840 crore Brentford £161.5m ₹1,838 crore Fulham £155.2m ₹1,765 crore Newcastle United £154.5m ₹1,757 crore Everton £147.7m ₹1,680 crore Leeds United £144.5m ₹1,645 crore Crystal Palace £137.5m ₹1,565 crore Nottingham Forest £137.1m ₹1,560 crore Tottenham Hotspur £135.8m ₹1,545 crore West Ham United £128.6m ₹1,463 crore Burnley £118.1m ₹1,343 crore Wolves £117.7m ₹1,338 crore