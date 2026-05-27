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Home > Sports News > Premier League 2025-26 Prize Money: How Much Arsenal Gained As The Champions? Check Season Earnings Of All English Top-Flight Teams

Premier League 2025-26 Prize Money: How Much Arsenal Gained As The Champions? Check Season Earnings Of All English Top-Flight Teams

Premier League 2025-26 Prize Money: Arsenal earned the highest Premier League 2025-26 prize money with £198.7m, while Manchester City and Manchester United followed closely. Check all club earnings.

Premier League 2025-26 Prize Money: How Much Arsenal Gained As The Champions? Check Season Earnings Of All English Top-Flight Teams

Published By: Aaditya Verma
Published: Wed 2026-05-27 18:38 IST

Premier League 2025-26 Prize Money: The 2025-26 campaign was one of the most lucrative seasons in the Premier League with clubs making huge sums of money from merit payments, TV income, facility fees and commercial distributions. Champions Arsenal, the biggest earners of the campaign, were reportedly taking home £198.7 million (around ₹2,260 crore). The north London club pipped Manchester City, who won £192.5m (roughly ₹2,190 crore), while Manchester United pocketed £191.5m (nearly ₹2,180 crore). The other top-placed side was Aston Villa with a payout of £182.6m (roughly ₹2,075 crore) while Liverpool earned £181.8m (around ₹2,065 crore). Clubs like Bournemouth and Sunderland surprised as well by going past the £168 million mark thanks to the equal distribution of TV revenue and better broadcasting deals. The Premier League continues to be the richest football league in the world and mid-table clubs earn more than champions of top flight competition.

Arsenal Prize Money For Premier League 2026 Win

Arsenal, who lifted the Premier League trophy, took home the biggest payout of the season with £198.7 million. That’s about ₹2,260 crore. Among their earnings were prize money for finishing first, domestic and international television rights revenue, facility fees for live televised matches and equal commercial distributions shared among all clubs. Arsenal finished the season as the biggest earning club in England’s top flight on the back of their impressive consistency throughout the campaign and strong global viewership numbers.

The gap between Arsenal and second-placed Manchester City was around £6.2million (roughly ₹70 crore). And their title-winning run amid fierce competition throughout the campaign means they head into the new season with the biggest financial prize in the league. The revenues also provide a huge boost for future transfer spending and squad development ahead of next season.

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Did EPL Relegated Teams Earn Anything?

Yes those clubs that got relegated still made a lot of money even if they ended up at the bottom of the league table. The Premier League’s broadcasting structure means that every club gets a huge financial payout, regardless of where they finish. Burnley received £118.1 million (~₹1,340 crore), while Wolverhampton Wanderers received £117.7 million (~₹1,335 crore). These figures are far greater than the revenues earned by many clubs playing in other European leagues.

Premier League Prize Money: Check Earnings Of All Teams

Here’s the complete reported earnings breakdown for all Premier League teams for the 2025-26 season:

Team Earnings INR Approx.
Arsenal £198.7m ₹2,260 crore
Manchester City £192.5m ₹2,190 crore
Manchester United £191.5m ₹2,180 crore
Aston Villa £182.6m ₹2,075 crore
Liverpool £181.8m ₹2,065 crore
Bournemouth £170.5m ₹1,940 crore
Sunderland £168.2m ₹1,915 crore
Chelsea £162.6m ₹1,850 crore
Brighton £161.6m ₹1,840 crore
Brentford £161.5m ₹1,838 crore
Fulham £155.2m ₹1,765 crore
Newcastle United £154.5m ₹1,757 crore
Everton £147.7m ₹1,680 crore
Leeds United £144.5m ₹1,645 crore
Crystal Palace £137.5m ₹1,565 crore
Nottingham Forest £137.1m ₹1,560 crore
Tottenham Hotspur £135.8m ₹1,545 crore
West Ham United £128.6m ₹1,463 crore
Burnley £118.1m ₹1,343 crore
Wolves £117.7m ₹1,338 crore

Also Read: Switzerland National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking, & Tournament Record

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Premier League 2025-26 Prize Money: How Much Arsenal Gained As The Champions? Check Season Earnings Of All English Top-Flight Teams
Tags: Arsenal earnings 2026Arsenal Premier League championsPremier League 2025-26 prize moneyPremier League club earningsPremier League revenue distribution

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Premier League 2025-26 Prize Money: How Much Arsenal Gained As The Champions? Check Season Earnings Of All English Top-Flight Teams
Premier League 2025-26 Prize Money: How Much Arsenal Gained As The Champions? Check Season Earnings Of All English Top-Flight Teams
Premier League 2025-26 Prize Money: How Much Arsenal Gained As The Champions? Check Season Earnings Of All English Top-Flight Teams
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