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Home > Sports News > Brazil national football team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking, 5 Titles & Legendary Records

Brazil national football team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking, 5 Titles & Legendary Records

Learn about the Brazil national football team FIFA World Cup 2026 squad, FIFA ranking, key players, tournament history, and major records ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Brazil national football team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking, Head-to-Head, 5 Titles & Legendary Records
Brazil national football team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking, Head-to-Head, 5 Titles & Legendary Records

Published By: Aaditya Verma
Published: Wed 2026-05-27 16:38 IST

Brazil national football team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad: The Brazil national football team will again be among the biggest favorites to win the FIFA World Cup on the world football stage. The tournament will be played in the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June to July 2026, and Brazil has already qualified from the CONMEBOL region. The five-time world champions are now led by Carlo Ancelotti, who took over the reins in 2025 with the hope of returning the trophy to Brazil for the first time since 2002. Brazil is one of the most successful teams in football history thanks to a strong record in the World Cup, legendary players, and an attacking style of football. With stars Vinícius Júnior, Neymar, and Rodrygo, the Seleção are expected to put up a strong challenge in the 2026 tournament.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad

Brazil’s 2026 FIFA World Cup squad is officially announced and includes a mix of experienced stars and young talents under Carlo Ancelotti. 

  • Goalkeepers: Alisson, Éderson, Weverton.
  • Defenders: Alex Sandro, Bremer, Danilo, Douglas Santos, Gabriel Magalhães, Léo Pereira, Marquinhos, Roger Ibañez, Wesley.
  • Midfielders: Bruno Guimarães, Casemiro, Danilo Santos, Fabinho, Lucas Paquetá.
  • Forwards: Endrick, Gabriel Martinelli, Igor Thiago, Luiz Henrique, Matheus Cunha, Neymar, Raphinha, Rayan, Vinícius Júnior.

The return of Neymar has been one of the biggest talking points ahead of the tournament. Vinícius Júnior is expected to lead the attack after becoming one of the world’s best forwards at the club level. Young striker Endrick is also seen as a future superstar for Brazil. 

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FIFA Ranking

Brazil is currently ranked among the top footballing nations in the FIFA Men’s World Rankings. Currently ranked about 5th-6th in the world, with the 2026 FIFA World Cup coming up.

Brazil qualified easily from South America despite some mixed results in qualifying. The team still commands respect around the globe for its attacking quality, squad depth, and rich football culture. Carlo Ancelotti is also raising the expectations of fans and experts.

Tournament History, Titles & Legendary Records

Tournament History

The only nation that has featured in every single World Cup from its inception way back in 1930 is Brazil. The Brazilian team was recognized as being extremely talented and had great prowess in terms of their offensive play style, and quickly established itself as formidable in international soccer. Brazil first won the World Cup title in the 1958 FIFA World Cup hosted by Sweden, thanks to their star player Pelé.

Brazil retained the crown in the 1962 FIFA World Cup and later created history by forming one of the greatest World Cup teams in the 1970 FIFA World Cup. Through the years, the Brazilian national team has been a factory of football stars and has been a major draw in every FIFA World Cup tournament.

Key Tournament Facts:

  • First FIFA World Cup appearance: 1930

  • Total FIFA World Cup appearances: Every edition

  • Most recent World Cup appearance: 2022 Qatar

  • FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification: Qualified

FIFA World Cup Titles

Brazil hold the record for the most FIFA World Cup titles with five championships.

Brazil’s World Cup Wins

  • 1958 – Defeated Sweden in the final

  • 1962 – Won the tournament in Chile

  • 1970 – Beat Italy in the iconic Mexico final

  • 1994 – Defeated Italy on penalties in the USA

  • 2002 – Beat Germany in South Korea/Japan

The 1970 Brazil side featuring Pelé, Jairzinho and Carlos Alberto is still considered one of the greatest football teams in history. Brazil’s latest triumph came in 2002, when Ronaldo Nazário scored twice in the final against Germany.

Legendary Records & AchievementsThe 

Brazilian football team has performed very well in its tournaments and has many legendary players. The team has inspired generations of football fans with its exciting and skillful style of play.

Major Records

  • Most FIFA World Cup titles: 5

  • The only nation to play in every FIFA World Cup

  • One of the highest World Cup win percentages in history

  • Multiple FIFA Confederations Cup and Copa América titles

Pelé, Ronaldinho, Ronaldo Nazário, Cafu, Zico, Romário, Kaká and Neymar are among the greatest players in Brazil’s football history.

Individual Milestones

  • Neymar is Brazil’s all-time leading scorer

  • Cafu holds the record for most appearances

  • Cafu is the only player to appear in three consecutive FIFA World Cup finals

With another talented squad and a rich football legacy, Brazil remain one of the strongest contenders heading into FIFA World Cup 2026.

Also Read: Why India Is Not Playing FIFA World Cup 2026? Qualification Process and Key Reasons Explained

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Brazil national football team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking, 5 Titles & Legendary Records
Tags: BrazilBrazil FIFA ranking 2026Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 squadBrazil football team historyBrazil World Cup titlesFIFA World Cup 2026

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Brazil national football team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking, 5 Titles & Legendary Records
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