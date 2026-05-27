Gold And Silver Rates Today, 27 May 2026: MCX Gold Near ₹1.57 Lakh; Check Latest 24K, 22K Prices Across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities

Gold Rates Today, 27 May 2026: Gold prices in India remained elevated on May 27, 2026, reflecting firm global bullion trends and continued safe-haven demand amid geopolitical uncertainty. The average retail price of 24-carat gold stood at approximately ₹15,829 per gram, while 22-carat gold traded near ₹14,510 per gram across major Indian cities. Meanwhile, 18-carat gold prices were recorded at around ₹11,926 per gram. On a 10-gram basis, 24K gold was priced at ₹1,58,290, while 22K gold stood at ₹1,45,100. Gold prices may vary slightly across states and cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jeweller-specific charges in regional retail markets.
Gold Rates On MCX Today
Gold Rates Today In Different Cities Of India
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(With Inputs From Good Returns)
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