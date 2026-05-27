LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
22K gold price India apple Former Kerala CM business news karnataka cm direct energy weapons Electric Supercar latest world news Delhi Heatwave bengaluru Cricket news Kolkata landmark controversy 22K gold price India apple Former Kerala CM business news karnataka cm direct energy weapons Electric Supercar latest world news Delhi Heatwave bengaluru Cricket news Kolkata landmark controversy 22K gold price India apple Former Kerala CM business news karnataka cm direct energy weapons Electric Supercar latest world news Delhi Heatwave bengaluru Cricket news Kolkata landmark controversy 22K gold price India apple Former Kerala CM business news karnataka cm direct energy weapons Electric Supercar latest world news Delhi Heatwave bengaluru Cricket news Kolkata landmark controversy
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
22K gold price India apple Former Kerala CM business news karnataka cm direct energy weapons Electric Supercar latest world news Delhi Heatwave bengaluru Cricket news Kolkata landmark controversy 22K gold price India apple Former Kerala CM business news karnataka cm direct energy weapons Electric Supercar latest world news Delhi Heatwave bengaluru Cricket news Kolkata landmark controversy 22K gold price India apple Former Kerala CM business news karnataka cm direct energy weapons Electric Supercar latest world news Delhi Heatwave bengaluru Cricket news Kolkata landmark controversy 22K gold price India apple Former Kerala CM business news karnataka cm direct energy weapons Electric Supercar latest world news Delhi Heatwave bengaluru Cricket news Kolkata landmark controversy
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Gold And Silver Rates Today, 27 May 2026: MCX Gold Near ₹1.57 Lakh; Check Latest 24K, 22K Prices Across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities

Gold And Silver Rates Today, 27 May 2026: MCX Gold Near ₹1.57 Lakh; Check Latest 24K, 22K Prices Across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities

Gold prices in India remained elevated on May 27, with MCX futures near ₹1.57 lakh amid strong global bullion trends, geopolitical uncertainty, safe-haven demand, and steady retail buying across major Indian cities.

Gold Price Today
Gold Price Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Wed 2026-05-27 10:58 IST

Gold Rates Today, 27 May 2026: Gold prices in India remained elevated on May 27, 2026, reflecting firm global bullion trends and continued safe-haven demand amid geopolitical uncertainty. The average retail price of 24-carat gold stood at approximately ₹15,829 per gram, while 22-carat gold traded near ₹14,510 per gram across major Indian cities. Meanwhile, 18-carat gold prices were recorded at around ₹11,926 per gram. On a 10-gram basis, 24K gold was priced at ₹1,58,290, while 22K gold stood at ₹1,45,100. Gold prices may vary slightly across states and cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jeweller-specific charges in regional retail markets.

Gold Rates On MCX Today

Gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) traded slightly lower on May 27, 2026, with the active June 2026 contract quoted near ₹1,57,541 per 10 grams. The contract witnessed mild intraday volatility, slipping by ₹75 or 0.05% compared to the previous close of ₹1,57,616. During the session, gold futures touched an intraday low of ₹1,57,454 and a high of ₹1,57,898 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, longer-duration contracts continued trading at a premium, with the October 2026 contract near ₹1,64,750 and the November 2026 contract around ₹1,66,643, reflecting expectations of sustained bullish sentiment in bullion markets.

Gold Rates Today In Different Cities Of India

Check Out The Latest Rates In Major Cities:

You Might Be Interested In
City 18-Carat (75.0% Pure) 22-Carat (91.6% Pure) 24-Carat (99.9% Pure)
Chennai ₹1,19,540 ₹1,46,100 ₹1,59,380
Delhi ₹1,19,310 ₹1,45,800 ₹1,59,040
Noida (NCR) ₹1,19,310 ₹1,45,800 ₹1,59,040
Lucknow ₹1,19,310 ₹1,45,800 ₹1,59,040
Ahmedabad ₹1,19,370 ₹1,45,650 ₹1,58,890
Mumbai ₹1,19,370 ₹1,45,650 ₹1,58,880
Bengaluru ₹1,19,410 ₹1,45,700 ₹1,58,940
Hyderabad ₹1,19,370 ₹1,45,650 ₹1,58,880
Kolkata ₹1,19,370 ₹1,45,650 ₹1,58,880
Pune ₹1,19,370 ₹1,45,650 ₹1,58,880

Crucial Buying Information

  • The prices listed above are base bullion rates.
  • Final jewellery prices will include an additional 3% GST and separate making charges.

Gold Price In Major Indian Cities

  • Gold Price in Chennai: 18K – ₹1,19,540 | 22K – ₹1,46,100 | 24K – ₹1,59,380
  • Gold Price in Delhi: 18K – ₹1,19,310 | 22K – ₹1,45,800 | 24K – ₹1,59,040
  • Gold Price in Mumbai: 18K – ₹1,19,370 | 22K – ₹1,45,650 | 24K – ₹1,58,880
  • Gold Price in Bengaluru: 18K – ₹1,19,410 | 22K – ₹1,45,700 | 24K – ₹1,58,940
  • Gold Price in Kolkata: 18K – ₹1,19,370 | 22K – ₹1,45,650 | 24K – ₹1,58,880

Silver Rates Today Across Major Indian Cities (Per Kg, 100g & 10g)

City / State Region Price per 10 Grams Price per 1 Kilogram
Chennai ₹2,949 ₹2,94,900
Hyderabad ₹2,949 ₹2,94,900
Assam (Guwahati) ₹2,849 ₹2,84,900
Jammu & Kashmir (Srinagar) ₹2,950 ₹2,95,000
Delhi ₹2,850 ₹2,85,000
Mumbai ₹2,849 ₹2,84,900
Bengaluru ₹2,849 ₹2,84,900
Kolkata ₹2,849 ₹2,84,900
Pune ₹2,849 ₹2,84,900
Gujarat (Ahmedabad) ₹2,849 ₹2,84,900

Note: The price ranges capture the variance between primary wholesale bullion market baselines and localized high-street jeweller association updates for the morning session.

(With Inputs From Good Returns)

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Cautious Despite Positive Global Cues; Metals & Pharma Stocks Shine, Nifty Nears 23,900, Sensex Slips After Opening Session

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gold And Silver Rates Today, 27 May 2026: MCX Gold Near ₹1.57 Lakh; Check Latest 24K, 22K Prices Across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities
Tags: 22K gold price India24k gold rate todayBengaluru gold pricesbullion market indiachennai gold ratedelhi gold priceGold Futures MCXgold investment newsgold price today Indiagold prices May 2026gold rates todayhome-hero-pos-10jewellery gold priceskolkata gold ratelive gold rates Indiamcx gold pricemumbai gold ratesafe haven goldsilver rates today

RELATED News

Cost Of Living In India 2010 vs 2026: Salaries Rose, But Life Costs More - Why

Andaman Travel Care Recognized for Customized Andaman Tour Packages and Honeymoon Travel Experiences

Air India And IndiGo To Slash Domestic Flights Across India

Is The Stock Market open Or Closed On Bakri Eid, 28 May? Check Out NSE, BSE Calender Here

Stock Market Today: OPENING BELL | SENSEX TODAY | NIFTY50 @9:15 AM

LATEST NEWS

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Tier 2 Exam 2026 Scheduled For June 15; Check City Slip, Admit Card Update And Recruitment Details

Apple To Introduce Anti-Snatching Feature In iPhone 18 Pro

Ravi Shastri Birthday: IPL 2026 Commentator’s Age, Career As India Coach and Player, Net Worth- All You Need To Know

One In Ten Girls At Risk Of Intimate Image Blackmail, UK Report Warns

Gold Rate In Middle East Today: Check Out Price In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Fan Fever Reaches WWE: Drew McIntyre Wears Sooryavanshi Jersey Ahead of SRH vs RR, IPL 2026 Eliminator — WATCH Video

UPSC Aspirants Question Fairness Of Prelims 2026 Over Vague Questions And Difficult CSAT Paper

ED Raids At Former Kerala CM Pinarayi’s House In Money Laundering Case

Stock Market Today: OPENING BELL | SENSEX TODAY | NIFTY50 @9:15 AM

Byju’s Founder Byju Raveendran Sentenced To 6 Months

Gold And Silver Rates Today, 27 May 2026: MCX Gold Near ₹1.57 Lakh; Check Latest 24K, 22K Prices Across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gold And Silver Rates Today, 27 May 2026: MCX Gold Near ₹1.57 Lakh; Check Latest 24K, 22K Prices Across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gold And Silver Rates Today, 27 May 2026: MCX Gold Near ₹1.57 Lakh; Check Latest 24K, 22K Prices Across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities
Gold And Silver Rates Today, 27 May 2026: MCX Gold Near ₹1.57 Lakh; Check Latest 24K, 22K Prices Across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities
Gold And Silver Rates Today, 27 May 2026: MCX Gold Near ₹1.57 Lakh; Check Latest 24K, 22K Prices Across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities
Gold And Silver Rates Today, 27 May 2026: MCX Gold Near ₹1.57 Lakh; Check Latest 24K, 22K Prices Across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities

QUICK LINKS