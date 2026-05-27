Gold And Silver Rates Today, 27 May 2026: MCX Gold Near ₹1.57 Lakh; Check Latest 24K, 22K Prices Across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities

Gold Rates Today, 27 May 2026: Gold prices in India remained elevated on May 27, 2026, reflecting firm global bullion trends and continued safe-haven demand amid geopolitical uncertainty. The average retail price of 24-carat gold stood at approximately ₹15,829 per gram, while 22-carat gold traded near ₹14,510 per gram across major Indian cities. Meanwhile, 18-carat gold prices were recorded at around ₹11,926 per gram. On a 10-gram basis, 24K gold was priced at ₹1,58,290, while 22K gold stood at ₹1,45,100. Gold prices may vary slightly across states and cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jeweller-specific charges in regional retail markets.

Gold Rates On MCX Today

Gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) traded slightly lower on May 27, 2026, with the active June 2026 contract quoted near ₹1,57,541 per 10 grams. The contract witnessed mild intraday volatility, slipping by ₹75 or 0.05% compared to the previous close of ₹1,57,616. During the session, gold futures touched an intraday low of ₹1,57,454 and a high of ₹1,57,898 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, longer-duration contracts continued trading at a premium, with the October 2026 contract near ₹1,64,750 and the November 2026 contract around ₹1,66,643, reflecting expectations of sustained bullish sentiment in bullion markets.

Gold Rates Today In Different Cities Of India

Check Out The Latest Rates In Major Cities:

City 18-Carat (75.0% Pure) 22-Carat (91.6% Pure) 24-Carat (99.9% Pure) Chennai ₹1,19,540 ₹1,46,100 ₹1,59,380 Delhi ₹1,19,310 ₹1,45,800 ₹1,59,040 Noida (NCR) ₹1,19,310 ₹1,45,800 ₹1,59,040 Lucknow ₹1,19,310 ₹1,45,800 ₹1,59,040 Ahmedabad ₹1,19,370 ₹1,45,650 ₹1,58,890 Mumbai ₹1,19,370 ₹1,45,650 ₹1,58,880 Bengaluru ₹1,19,410 ₹1,45,700 ₹1,58,940 Hyderabad ₹1,19,370 ₹1,45,650 ₹1,58,880 Kolkata ₹1,19,370 ₹1,45,650 ₹1,58,880 Pune ₹1,19,370 ₹1,45,650 ₹1,58,880 Crucial Buying Information The prices listed above are base bullion rates.

Final jewellery prices will include an additional 3% GST and separate making charges. Gold Price In Major Indian Cities Gold Price in Chennai: 18K – ₹1,19,540 | 22K – ₹1,46,100 | 24K – ₹1,59,380

18K – ₹1,19,540 | 22K – ₹1,46,100 | 24K – ₹1,59,380 Gold Price in Delhi: 18K – ₹1,19,310 | 22K – ₹1,45,800 | 24K – ₹1,59,040

18K – ₹1,19,310 | 22K – ₹1,45,800 | 24K – ₹1,59,040 Gold Price in Mumbai: 18K – ₹1,19,370 | 22K – ₹1,45,650 | 24K – ₹1,58,880

18K – ₹1,19,370 | 22K – ₹1,45,650 | 24K – ₹1,58,880 Gold Price in Bengaluru: 18K – ₹1,19,410 | 22K – ₹1,45,700 | 24K – ₹1,58,940

18K – ₹1,19,410 | 22K – ₹1,45,700 | 24K – ₹1,58,940 Gold Price in Kolkata: 18K – ₹1,19,370 | 22K – ₹1,45,650 | 24K – ₹1,58,880

Silver Rates Today Across Major Indian Cities (Per Kg, 100g & 10g) City / State Region Price per 10 Grams Price per 1 Kilogram Chennai ₹2,949 ₹2,94,900 Hyderabad ₹2,949 ₹2,94,900 Assam (Guwahati) ₹2,849 ₹2,84,900 Jammu & Kashmir (Srinagar) ₹2,950 ₹2,95,000 Delhi ₹2,850 ₹2,85,000 Mumbai ₹2,849 ₹2,84,900 Bengaluru ₹2,849 ₹2,84,900 Kolkata ₹2,849 ₹2,84,900 Pune ₹2,849 ₹2,84,900 Gujarat (Ahmedabad) ₹2,849 ₹2,84,900 Note: The price ranges capture the variance between primary wholesale bullion market baselines and localized high-street jeweller association updates for the morning session.

(With Inputs From Good Returns)

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Cautious Despite Positive Global Cues; Metals & Pharma Stocks Shine, Nifty Nears 23,900, Sensex Slips After Opening Session