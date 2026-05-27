Journalist Investigating Jeffrey Epstein Alleges ‘Havana Syndrome’-Like Attack, Plans To Flee America

A journalist known for her reporting on late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s controversial New Mexico ranch says she is planning to leave the country after claiming she was targeted in a “direct energy weapons” attack connected to her investigation.

Former Reporter Claims ‘Direct Energy Weapon’ Attack After Epstein Ranch Investigation



Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez, a former reporter of The Boston Globe and Los Angeles Times who later became a bestselling writer, said she quickly left her New Mexico home after suffering symptoms that she believes were similar to “Havana syndrome.”

In a post on Substack last week, Valdes-Rodriguez claimed that people upset with her reporting on Epstein’s Zorro Ranch, the alleged local cover-up, and the supposed military intelligence connections to the child sex trafficking operation run by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell may have tracked down her home.

“This morning, I was hit in my home office by two episodes of what I later learned were likely Direct Energy Weapon attacks,” she wrote.

“We wasted no time in leaving the house, for good.”

The writer, who was born in Albuquerque, said she would be “staying in safe houses” while making plans to leave the United States for good.

At present, there is no public evidence backing her allegations.

Journalist Alleges ‘Backpack-Sized’ Devices And Surveillance Technology



In follow-up posts, Valdes-Rodriguez made more claims, saying the alleged attacks may have involved a “backpack-sized” device supposedly placed on or close to her roof by “private military contractors.”

“The second round of attacks seemed to have come from the back of a large semi truck that parked across from my house,” she wrote.

“These devices have gotten smaller now … some are the size of large machine guns.”

She also alleged that those behind the supposed attacks were able to create “a 3d model of the inside of your house in real time, and zero in on a body part.”

‘Havana Syndrome’ Debate Resurfaces As Claims Remain Unverified

The former reporter said the symptoms she experienced were similar to “Havana syndrome,” a controversial and still-disputed condition first reported by US diplomats posted in Cuba in 2016.

The diplomats had reported symptoms such as headaches, ringing in the ears, dizziness, nausea, trouble with memory and concentration, and a feeling of pressure in the head.

US intelligence agencies spent years examining whether the symptoms were linked to microwave or directed-energy attacks carried out by another country.

But intelligence reports made public in 2023 and updated in January last year stated it was “very unlikely” that a foreign actor was responsible. The reports also said investigators found no solid evidence that US officials had been targeted with a new kind of weapon.

Some researchers believe stress, environmental causes or mass psychogenic illness may explain many of the cases.

Over the past few years, Valdes-Rodriguez has been working as an independent investigative journalist, with much of her reporting focused on Jeffrey Epstein’s New Mexico estate, Zorro Ranch.

Her investigations included claims about buried victims, alleged links to intelligence agencies and supposed surveillance activities connected to Epstein’s operations.

She has also alleged that her reporting uncovered possible ties between Epstein’s ranch and larger political and intelligence circles in New Mexico.

None of these claims have been publicly verified so far.

The Post has contacted Valdes-Rodriguez for a response.

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