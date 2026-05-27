Stock Market Outlook Today, May 27: Will Nifty Hold 23,750 Or Will Global Risks Trigger More Volatility?

Stock Market Outlook Today, May 27, 2026: Dalal Street traded cautiously on Tuesday as investors sought shelter amid escalating global fears after failing to extend the rally further. A further fall in banking, IT, healthcare and financial stocks dragged both the benchmark indices to pare their intraday gains and close in the red.

With monthly expiry now behind the market and a fresh derivatives series beginning, the focus now shifts to whether Nifty can protect critical support levels and whether easing geopolitical concerns can revive risk appetite. Analysts expect the session on Wednesday could continue to be headline-driven with crude prices, global markets and institutional flows as the key variables to watch.

Nifty Snaps Two-Day Winning Run On Profit Booking

The Nifty 50 snapped a two-day winning run and closed 118 points (0.49%) lower at 23,913.70.

The index opened at 24,004.10 and peaked at 24,089.80. A burst of selling pressure in the afternoon pushed the index to a low of 23,885.45 before it eventually concluded lower.

Selling was more concentrated on banking, IT, telecom and healthcare stocks.

Nifty’s laggards

APOLLOHOSP -1.65%

WIPRO: -1.62%

BHARTIARTL –1.48 %

TRENT -1.42%

TCS: -1.16%

Titan, Bajaj Finance, Shriram Finance, M&M and SBI Life added to the pressure.

However, selective buying prevented losses from deepening.

Best performers

ADANIENT: +4.33%

+3.31% TMPV

TECHM +1.71%

ETERNAL +1.34%

NESTLEIND: +1.28%

Market breadth was negative, with 18 stocks advancing and 32 declining.

Why Did Markets Drop On Tuesday?

Market sentiment was impacted by several issues that were encountered all at once. Short-term volatility induced by the monthly expiry had sharp intra-day swings that forced traders to sit on the fence during the session.

Meanwhile, higher crude oil prices reignited worries of inflationary pressure and a higher import bill for India that exerted selling pressure on investor sentiment.

Global uncertainty continued to be high, with US-Iran tensions exacerbating the overall risk aversion in markets.

Moreover, investors turned sellers in recent winners like IT and financial stocks as profit-taking led to the benchmarks faltering towards the end.

Benchmark indices moved from positive to negative territory as traders reduced aggressive positioning.

Bank Nifty Stays Above 55,000

Bank Nifty closed at 55,092.90 in Tuesday’s session, down 200.75 points or 0.36%.

Declines were led by heavyweight private lenders:

ICICI Bank: -0.86%

Kotak Mahindra Bank: -0.85%

HDFC Bank: -0.84%

Axis Bank: -0.74%

Union Bank -0.61%

Some names, however, took the edge off the blow:

YES BANK : +2.29%

AU Small Finance Bank 1.92%

IDFC First Bank: +1.14%

IndusInd Bank: Up 0.96%

Sensex slips nearly 500 points

The BSE Sensex ended the last session at 76,009.70, down 479.26 points or (-0.63%). Broad-based selling pressure across banking, IT, financial and consumer counters. The top gainers were Tech Mahindra, Eternal, Maruti, Adani Ports and Hindustan Unilever. The negative was limited to auto, ports and FMCG stocks.

Global Cues: Mixed Wall Street, Constructive Asia

US Market Summary

US markets closed mixed last night, with the S&P up 0.61% to a record 7,519.12 and the Nasdaq up 1.19% to a record 26,656.18, driven by the tech sector, while the Dow Jones was down 0.23% to 50,461.68. Investors maintained a bullish stance on growth but with an eye on unfolding events in the Middle East.

Asian Market

Asian markets posted gains today, with the Japanese Nikkei 225 jumping 0.95% to fresh highs and the Topix up 0.15%. South Korea’s Kospi jumped a startling 4.10% at time of writing, with the ASX 200 gaining a more modest 0.068%.

Commodity Check

Oil prices remained volatile as the market also awaited news on Iran and talks concerning shipping activities in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude: $98.87/barrel (-0.71%)

WTI Crude: $92.88 (-1.01%) per barrel

Energy prices are one of the big variables for Indian markets and remain the most important, given their direct impact on inflation and the rupee.

Stock Market Prediction Today: Important Levels To Watch

23,750 is a key support level for Nifty, said Ankit Jaiswal, senior research analyst, Univest. The index is still trading above the 20-day EMA, so any recent fall is not strong enough to break the medium-term trend structure.

According to Jaiswal, any de-escalation in US-Iran relations will help lift the market sentiment and could pull Nifty toward the 24,031-24,200 levels.

On the other hand, a further spike in geopolitical worries could cause more volatility in the market and will make the market retest the support levels.

Kunal Singla, associate director at Univest, feels removal of monthly expiry pressure is a cleaner setup for traders in the June series. The May 27 market direction will be more determined by global cues and geopolitical developments rather than derivative positions or expiry-related moves, he said.

The Nifty 50’s immediate support is at 23,750, and the upside zone is still at 24,031-24,200 for today, suggesting a flat to cautious outlook.

The Bank Nifty looks good for now; the support level is 54800. 55500 would be an immediate resistance. It seems like there is a slightly positive bias for the session.

What Should Investors Look For Next?

Markets are now in a new phase where domestic support levels are clashing with global uncertainty. Whether this is a healthy correction or a deeper pullback will depend on Nifty’s ability to hold above 23,750. For now traders might want to keep one eye on crude and the other on geopolitical headlines.

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street In Red; Nifty Below 24K, Sensex Down As Expiry Day Does Its Usual Chaos Routine

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)