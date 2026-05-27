India Weather Update Today 27 May 2026: Check Current Temperature Of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad

India Weather Update Today 27 May 2026: India is witnessing sharply contrasting weather conditions on May 27, 2026, with some areas experiencing severe weather with heavy rainfall, while other parts remain under severe heat wave conditions. The southwest monsoon is gaining ground in parts of Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea in the coming two three days when favourable conditions are building up, IMD stated. Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in parts of Northeast India particularly over Assam and Meghalaya while thunderstorms, lightning and strong wind likely in eastern and southern peninsular India. Meanwhile, northwestern, central and eastern states are still in heat wave watch and warning status with the temperatures rising in the area.

Check Current Temperature Of Delhi

The heat wave continues in Delhi with this being one of the hottest May nights in the country’s capital in almost 14 years. The highest temperature recorded at Safdarjung was 43.5 degrees Celsius while the lowest was 32.4 degrees Celsius, which was almost 6 degrees higher than the normal. No significant relief will be seen till May 28, when another western disturbance is expected to affect the northwest region of the country and usher in a gradual drop in temperature, the IMD said. Current temperature of Delhi is 32 degree Celsius.

Check Current Temperature Mumbai

In Mumbai, however, it was hot and humid with temperatures of around 33 degrees Celsius with sticky coastal humidity. The same weather was prevalent in Chennai and the day temperatures touched almost 37 degree Celsius amid humid weather and overcast scenario along the Chennai coast. Current temperature of Mumbai is 31 degree Celsius.

Check Current Temperature Of Bangalore

The relatively milder conditions in the southern cities was attributed to a pre monsoon rainfall activity , or so it seemed. In Bengaluru, temperatures were around 29°C, with cloudy skies and intermittent showers giving a bit of respite from the summer heat. Current temperature of Bangalore is 24°C.

Check Current Temperature Of Hyderabad And Chennai

Meanwhile, Hyderabad saw a near 38 degree reading, but there were isolated thunderstorms, and strong winds during the afternoon. In Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu heavy rains along with lightning and high winds of 40-50 kmph are forecast to pop up over the next few days across the state. Residents living in these areas were asked to stay alert about any thunderstorms and take precautions, especially in low lying and flood prone areas. Chennai’s current temperature is 30°C.

Check Current Temperature Of Ahmedabad



High temperatures also climbed to about 44 degrees Celsius over Ahmedabad in western India. The IMD issued Heat wave to Severe heat wave warnings for isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha. Current temperature of Ahmedabad is 30 degree Celsius.

When Will It Rain?

In coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Konkan and parts of West Bengal, occasional cloud cover is expected , but it will still feel hot and sticky, quite humid in nature. The IMD has suggested maximum temperatures across the northwest region of the country are likely to stay largely the same till May 27 before taking a dip over the next two days. Meanwhile, the monsoon intensification is expected to gradually increase across southern and north eastern areas, which will increase chances of rainfall spreading across the end of the week.

Also Read: Delhi Weather Today [May 27, 2026]: Yellow Alert Issued For National Capital, Heatwave Likely To Continue, Check 10-Day Forecast Here