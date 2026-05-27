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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Playoffs: How Many Times Has The Qualifier One Losing Team Won Qualifier Two In IPL History?

IPL 2026 Playoffs: How Many Times Has The Qualifier One Losing Team Won Qualifier Two In IPL History?

Explore the full historical record of how often the Qualifier 1 losing team bounces back to win Qualifier 2 in the IPL playoffs after the Gujarat Titans' massive defeat.

IPL 2026 Playoffs: How Many Times Has The Qualifier One Losing Team Won Qualifier Two In IPL History? (Image Source: X)
IPL 2026 Playoffs: How Many Times Has The Qualifier One Losing Team Won Qualifier Two In IPL History? (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Wed 2026-05-27 01:15 IST

The distinct structure of the Indian Premier League playoffs, however, throws a massive lifeline to the top two teams that finish at the top of the regular-season points table. And Gujarat Titans, after a brutal 92-run loss against a formidable Royal Challengers Bengaluru side in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 tie at Dharamshala, are availing of precisely that very lifeline in this tournament. Falling into the high-tension Qualifier 2 tie that is slated for Friday night, May 29, 2026, at the New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, the Shubman Gill-led franchise is now in a do-or-die match. The sudden turnaround has also led to scrutiny of the statistics to analyse the success rate of the losing team from the first playoff match, taking advantage of their second chance and racing their way to the ultimate final.

What Is The Success Rate Of Qualifier 1 Losers In Qualifier 2?

Out of the 15 occurrences of this type, the side that comes from Qualifier 1 wins Qualifier 2 a mammoth 12 times. This equates to a sensational 80% winning percentage, and this again indicates how hard it is for the top two teams to miss out on the finals altogether. This structural buffer enables a stronger side to miss a beat once without ending their season and still come out on top, while the higher-ranked side can outmuscle a tired bottom-placed side coming off the eliminator game.

IPL 2026: Look At The Historical Journey Of Every Qualifier One Loser

IPL Season Qualifier 1 Losing Team Qualifier 2 Match Result Ultimate Tournament Journey
2011 Mumbai Indians Lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru Knocked Out
2012 Delhi Capitals Lost to Chennai Super Kings Knocked Out
2013 Mumbai Indians Defeated Rajasthan Royals Won IPL Trophy
2014 Chennai Super Kings Defeated Kings XI Punjab Runners Up
2015 Chennai Super Kings Defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru Runners Up
2016 Gujarat Lions Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad Knocked Out
2017 Mumbai Indians Defeated Kolkata Knight Riders Won IPL Trophy
2018 Sunrisers Hyderabad Defeated Kolkata Knight Riders Runners Up
2019 Chennai Super Kings Defeated Delhi Capitals Runners Up
2020 Delhi Capitals Defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad Runners Up
2021 Delhi Capitals Defeated Kolkata Knight Riders Runners Up
2022 Rajasthan Royals Defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru Runners Up
2023 Gujarat Titans Defeated the Mumbai Indians Runners Up
2024 Sunrisers Hyderabad Defeated Rajasthan Royals Runners Up
2025 Punjab Kings Defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad Runners Up

Also Read – IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Who Has Bowled A Double Wicket Maiden Over In IPL? Complete List Of Record Holders As Rasikh Salam Dar Joins Elite Club

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IPL 2026 Playoffs: How Many Times Has The Qualifier One Losing Team Won Qualifier Two In IPL History?
Tags: dharamshalaEliminatorFinalistsgujarat-titansIPL 2026IPL historyipl playoffsPlayoff ClashQualifier 1Qualifier 2Rajat PatidarRoyal Challengers Bengalurushubman gill

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IPL 2026 Playoffs: How Many Times Has The Qualifier One Losing Team Won Qualifier Two In IPL History?
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