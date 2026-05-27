IPL 2026 Playoffs: How Many Times Has The Qualifier One Losing Team Won Qualifier Two In IPL History?

The distinct structure of the Indian Premier League playoffs, however, throws a massive lifeline to the top two teams that finish at the top of the regular-season points table. And Gujarat Titans, after a brutal 92-run loss against a formidable Royal Challengers Bengaluru side in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 tie at Dharamshala, are availing of precisely that very lifeline in this tournament. Falling into the high-tension Qualifier 2 tie that is slated for Friday night, May 29, 2026, at the New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, the Shubman Gill-led franchise is now in a do-or-die match. The sudden turnaround has also led to scrutiny of the statistics to analyse the success rate of the losing team from the first playoff match, taking advantage of their second chance and racing their way to the ultimate final.

What Is The Success Rate Of Qualifier 1 Losers In Qualifier 2?

Out of the 15 occurrences of this type, the side that comes from Qualifier 1 wins Qualifier 2 a mammoth 12 times. This equates to a sensational 80% winning percentage, and this again indicates how hard it is for the top two teams to miss out on the finals altogether. This structural buffer enables a stronger side to miss a beat once without ending their season and still come out on top, while the higher-ranked side can outmuscle a tired bottom-placed side coming off the eliminator game.

IPL 2026: Look At The Historical Journey Of Every Qualifier One Loser

IPL Season Qualifier 1 Losing Team Qualifier 2 Match Result Ultimate Tournament Journey 2011 Mumbai Indians Lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru Knocked Out 2012 Delhi Capitals Lost to Chennai Super Kings Knocked Out 2013 Mumbai Indians Defeated Rajasthan Royals Won IPL Trophy 2014 Chennai Super Kings Defeated Kings XI Punjab Runners Up 2015 Chennai Super Kings Defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru Runners Up 2016 Gujarat Lions Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad Knocked Out 2017 Mumbai Indians Defeated Kolkata Knight Riders Won IPL Trophy 2018 Sunrisers Hyderabad Defeated Kolkata Knight Riders Runners Up 2019 Chennai Super Kings Defeated Delhi Capitals Runners Up 2020 Delhi Capitals Defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad Runners Up 2021 Delhi Capitals Defeated Kolkata Knight Riders Runners Up 2022 Rajasthan Royals Defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru Runners Up 2023 Gujarat Titans Defeated the Mumbai Indians Runners Up 2024 Sunrisers Hyderabad Defeated Rajasthan Royals Runners Up 2025 Punjab Kings Defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad Runners Up

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