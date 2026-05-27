IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Who Has Bowled A Double Wicket Maiden Over In IPL? Complete List Of Record Holders As Rasikh Salam Dar Joins Elite Club

A high-octane atmosphere characterises the IPL playoffs, separating the good from the excellent. As young medium-pacer Rasikh Salam Dar turned out to be none of these last night (May 26, 2026), he created a new history for himself through an utter dream spell in Qualifier 1 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026.

With RCB batting out a total score of 254 runs that their batters had stacked up for the Gujarat franchise at the beautiful Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala, the right-arm bowler destroyed the Gujarat top order through a sensational double-wicket maiden in the last over of the power play, with a sharp caught-and-bowled to get the dangerous young talent Nishant Sindhu out, followed by an awkward pull-shot that looped directly into Josh Hazlewood’s hands at mid-on after tempting a powerful pull from the West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder. This shattered the chase-momentum of the Gujarat franchise in a significant way, sending Bengaluru straight into the final through a resounding victory by 92 runs.

RCB vs GT, Qualifier 1: Which Bowlers Features In The Historic List Of Double Wicket Maiden Record Holders?

Bowler Team Opponent IPL Season Lasith Malinga Mumbai Indians Rajasthan Royals 2011 Samuel Badree Royal Challengers Bengaluru Mumbai Indians 2017 Deepak Chahar Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders 2019 Mohammed Siraj Royal Challengers Bengaluru Kolkata Knight Riders 2020 Trent Boult Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings 2020 Umran Malik Sunrisers Hyderabad Punjab Kings 2022 Rasikh Salam Dar Royal Challengers Bengaluru Gujarat Titans 2026

What Makes Rasikh Salam Dar’s Playoff Spell Historically Significant?

What places Rasikh Salam Dar’s performance in a completely different category is the high-stakes context of an IPL playoff fixture. Most historical instances of a double-wicket maiden have taken place during the routine league stages of the tournament, where teams have ample space to recover from early batting collapses. Achieving this phenomenal feat during Qualifier 1 against a formidable chasing line-up like the Gujarat Titans speaks volumes about the youngster’s temperament.

His accurate sixth over left the Gujarat Titans reeling at 51 for 5 at the end of the powerplay. Despite a fighting lone warrior knock from Rahul Tewatia, who scored 68 runs off 43 balls, the early damage inflicted by Rasikh Salam Dar and a three-wicket haul from Jacob Duffy ensured the Gujarat Titans were bundled out for 162 in 19.3 overs, putting Bengaluru on course to defend their prestigious trophy.

Also Read – RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Shubman Gill Takes A Blinder to Dismiss Venkatesh Iyer in Dharamshala Playoff Clash – WATCH Video