IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Who Has Bowled A Double Wicket Maiden Over In IPL? Complete List Of Record Holders As Rasikh Salam Dar Joins Elite Club

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
drug-free Punjab campaign abhishek singhvi AI and workforce Kolkata landmark controversy CENTCOM statement b-sai-sudharsan oppo Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords city wise CNG prices drug-free Punjab campaign abhishek singhvi AI and workforce Kolkata landmark controversy CENTCOM statement b-sai-sudharsan oppo Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords city wise CNG prices drug-free Punjab campaign abhishek singhvi AI and workforce Kolkata landmark controversy CENTCOM statement b-sai-sudharsan oppo Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords city wise CNG prices drug-free Punjab campaign abhishek singhvi AI and workforce Kolkata landmark controversy CENTCOM statement b-sai-sudharsan oppo Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords city wise CNG prices
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
drug-free Punjab campaign abhishek singhvi AI and workforce Kolkata landmark controversy CENTCOM statement b-sai-sudharsan oppo Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords city wise CNG prices drug-free Punjab campaign abhishek singhvi AI and workforce Kolkata landmark controversy CENTCOM statement b-sai-sudharsan oppo Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords city wise CNG prices drug-free Punjab campaign abhishek singhvi AI and workforce Kolkata landmark controversy CENTCOM statement b-sai-sudharsan oppo Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords city wise CNG prices drug-free Punjab campaign abhishek singhvi AI and workforce Kolkata landmark controversy CENTCOM statement b-sai-sudharsan oppo Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords city wise CNG prices
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Who Has Bowled A Double Wicket Maiden Over In IPL? Complete List Of Record Holders As Rasikh Salam Dar Joins Elite Club

IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Who Has Bowled A Double Wicket Maiden Over In IPL? Complete List Of Record Holders As Rasikh Salam Dar Joins Elite Club

Explore the elite list of bowlers who have delivered a sensational double-wicket maiden over in IPL history following Rasikh Salam Dar's brilliant spell in IPL 2026 Qualifier 1.

IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Who Has Bowled A Double Wicket Maiden Over In IPL? Complete List Of Record Holders As Rasikh Salam Dar Joins Elite Club (Image Source: X)
IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Who Has Bowled A Double Wicket Maiden Over In IPL? Complete List Of Record Holders As Rasikh Salam Dar Joins Elite Club (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Wed 2026-05-27 00:47 IST

A high-octane atmosphere characterises the IPL playoffs, separating the good from the excellent. As young medium-pacer Rasikh Salam Dar turned out to be none of these last night (May 26, 2026), he created a new history for himself through an utter dream spell in Qualifier 1 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026.

With RCB batting out a total score of 254 runs that their batters had stacked up for the Gujarat franchise at the beautiful Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala, the right-arm bowler destroyed the Gujarat top order through a sensational double-wicket maiden in the last over of the power play, with a sharp caught-and-bowled to get the dangerous young talent Nishant Sindhu out, followed by an awkward pull-shot that looped directly into Josh Hazlewood’s hands at mid-on after tempting a powerful pull from the West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder. This shattered the chase-momentum of the Gujarat franchise in a significant way, sending Bengaluru straight into the final through a resounding victory by 92 runs.

RCB vs GT, Qualifier 1: Which Bowlers Features In The Historic List Of Double Wicket Maiden Record Holders?

Bowler Team Opponent IPL Season
Lasith Malinga Mumbai Indians Rajasthan Royals 2011
Samuel Badree Royal Challengers Bengaluru Mumbai Indians 2017
Deepak Chahar Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders 2019
Mohammed Siraj Royal Challengers Bengaluru Kolkata Knight Riders 2020
Trent Boult Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings 2020
Umran Malik Sunrisers Hyderabad Punjab Kings 2022
Rasikh Salam Dar Royal Challengers Bengaluru Gujarat Titans 2026

What Makes Rasikh Salam Dar’s Playoff Spell Historically Significant?

What places Rasikh Salam Dar’s performance in a completely different category is the high-stakes context of an IPL playoff fixture. Most historical instances of a double-wicket maiden have taken place during the routine league stages of the tournament, where teams have ample space to recover from early batting collapses. Achieving this phenomenal feat during Qualifier 1 against a formidable chasing line-up like the Gujarat Titans speaks volumes about the youngster’s temperament.

You Might Be Interested In

His accurate sixth over left the Gujarat Titans reeling at 51 for 5 at the end of the powerplay. Despite a fighting lone warrior knock from Rahul Tewatia, who scored 68 runs off 43 balls, the early damage inflicted by Rasikh Salam Dar and a three-wicket haul from Jacob Duffy ensured the Gujarat Titans were bundled out for 162 in 19.3 overs, putting Bengaluru on course to defend their prestigious trophy.

Also Read – RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Shubman Gill Takes A Blinder to Dismiss Venkatesh Iyer in Dharamshala Playoff Clash – WATCH Video

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Who Has Bowled A Double Wicket Maiden Over In IPL? Complete List Of Record Holders As Rasikh Salam Dar Joins Elite Club
Tags: dharamshalaDouble Wicket Maidengujarat-titansIPL 2026IPL historyipl playoffsPlayoff ClashQualifier 1Rasikh SalamRasikh Salam DarRoyal Challengers BengaluruT20 Records

RELATED News

JioHotstar IPL 2026 LIVE Streaming Guide

JioHotstar IPL 2026 LIVE Streaming Guide

RCB vs GT: Virat Kohli Outpaces KL Rahul With Historic 600-Run Record In IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 Match

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Shubman Gill Takes A Blinder to Dismiss Venkatesh Iyer in Dharamshala Playoff Clash – WATCH Video

Bosnia & Herzegovina FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad: Full Team, Key Players, Ranking & History Explained

LATEST NEWS

Major Setback For Former JPMorgan Executive Chirayu Rana Just Hours Before Court Appearance In Sex Slave Lawsuit

'Ranveer Singh Not Banned,' Says FWICE’s Ashoke Pandit

Horoscope Tomorrow (27 May 2026)

Prison Warden Filmed With Inmate; Video Goes Viral

IndiGo Flight From Blr To Chennai Evacuated After Smoke Spotted During Taxiing

Oasis Group Accelerates Premium Expansion, Targets Rs 5,700 Crore Revenue by 2028

From Baniyan Brand to Full Innerwear Label: Ranjit Begins a New Chapter

Was Siddaramaiah Asked To Quit? What Happened At Congress Meet?

Ranjit’s New Campaign Uses Humour and Nostalgia to Expand Brand Perception

Compliance-Driven Digital Lending Emerging as Key Growth Strategy for India’s NBFC Sector: VVN Lakshmi Kumari Akula

IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Who Has Bowled A Double Wicket Maiden Over In IPL? Complete List Of Record Holders As Rasikh Salam Dar Joins Elite Club

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Who Has Bowled A Double Wicket Maiden Over In IPL? Complete List Of Record Holders As Rasikh Salam Dar Joins Elite Club

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Who Has Bowled A Double Wicket Maiden Over In IPL? Complete List Of Record Holders As Rasikh Salam Dar Joins Elite Club
IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Who Has Bowled A Double Wicket Maiden Over In IPL? Complete List Of Record Holders As Rasikh Salam Dar Joins Elite Club
IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Who Has Bowled A Double Wicket Maiden Over In IPL? Complete List Of Record Holders As Rasikh Salam Dar Joins Elite Club
IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Who Has Bowled A Double Wicket Maiden Over In IPL? Complete List Of Record Holders As Rasikh Salam Dar Joins Elite Club

QUICK LINKS