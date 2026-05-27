IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Who Has Bowled A Double Wicket Maiden Over In IPL? Complete List Of Record Holders As Rasikh Salam Dar Joins Elite Club

A high-octane atmosphere characterises the IPL playoffs, separating the good from the excellent. As young medium-pacer Rasikh Salam Dar turned out to be none of these last night (May 26, 2026), he created a new history for himself through an utter dream spell in Qualifier 1 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026.
With RCB batting out a total score of 254 runs that their batters had stacked up for the Gujarat franchise at the beautiful Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala, the right-arm bowler destroyed the Gujarat top order through a sensational double-wicket maiden in the last over of the power play, with a sharp caught-and-bowled to get the dangerous young talent Nishant Sindhu out, followed by an awkward pull-shot that looped directly into Josh Hazlewood’s hands at mid-on after tempting a powerful pull from the West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder. This shattered the chase-momentum of the Gujarat franchise in a significant way, sending Bengaluru straight into the final through a resounding victory by 92 runs.
RCB vs GT, Qualifier 1: Which Bowlers Features In The Historic List Of Double Wicket Maiden Record Holders?
|Bowler
|Team
|Opponent
|IPL Season
|Lasith Malinga
|Mumbai Indians
|Rajasthan Royals
|2011
|Samuel Badree
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Mumbai Indians
|2017
|Deepak Chahar
|Chennai Super Kings
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2019
|Mohammed Siraj
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2020
|Trent Boult
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|2020
|Umran Malik
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Punjab Kings
|2022
|Rasikh Salam Dar
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Gujarat Titans
|2026
What Makes Rasikh Salam Dar’s Playoff Spell Historically Significant?
What places Rasikh Salam Dar’s performance in a completely different category is the high-stakes context of an IPL playoff fixture. Most historical instances of a double-wicket maiden have taken place during the routine league stages of the tournament, where teams have ample space to recover from early batting collapses. Achieving this phenomenal feat during Qualifier 1 against a formidable chasing line-up like the Gujarat Titans speaks volumes about the youngster’s temperament.
His accurate sixth over left the Gujarat Titans reeling at 51 for 5 at the end of the powerplay. Despite a fighting lone warrior knock from Rahul Tewatia, who scored 68 runs off 43 balls, the early damage inflicted by Rasikh Salam Dar and a three-wicket haul from Jacob Duffy ensured the Gujarat Titans were bundled out for 162 in 19.3 overs, putting Bengaluru on course to defend their prestigious trophy.
Also Read – RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Shubman Gill Takes A Blinder to Dismiss Venkatesh Iyer in Dharamshala Playoff Clash – WATCH Video