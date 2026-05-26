Viral Video: IndiGo Flight From Bengaluru To Chennai Evacuated After Smoke Spotted During Taxiing | WATCH

An IndiGo flight operating from Bengaluru to Chennai was evacuated on Monday after smoke was detected inside the aircraft while it was taxiing towards the runway. The incident triggered an immediate safety response from the crew and airport authorities. The aircraft, identified as IndiGo flight 6E 6017, was preparing for departure when smoke was noticed onboard. Following standard safety protocols, all passengers and crew were quickly evacuated and moved safely to the terminal.

Airline Confirms Full Safety Of Passengers & Crew

IndiGo confirmed that all passengers and crew members are safe and are currently being assisted by airline staff at the airport terminal. The airline said relevant authorities were informed immediately after the incident was detected.

Airline statement-

An IndiGo spokesperson says, “On 26 May 2026, while IndiGo flight 6E 6017 from Bengaluru to Chennai was taxing out to the runway for departure, smoke was noticed in the aircraft. In the interest of safety, an immediate evacuation was carried out and all the relevant authorities… pic.twitter.com/4HfBsqFuJF — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2026

Emergency evacuation for 6E-6017 due to smoke in cabin at BLR airport The ✈️ had started its pushback when there was smoke in cabin #aviation pic.twitter.com/QjGCOX0Uom — Arindam Majumder (@ari_maj) May 26, 2026





Alternate Aircraft Arranged For Continued Journey

To minimize disruption, IndiGo has arranged an alternate aircraft for the Bengaluru–Chennai service. The replacement flight is expected to depart shortly. Meanwhile, passengers have been provided refreshments while they wait. The cause of the smoke is yet to be confirmed, and further details are awaited as authorities continue their assessment of the incident.

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