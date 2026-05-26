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Home > Regionals News > Viral Video: IndiGo Flight From Bengaluru To Chennai Evacuated After Smoke Spotted During Taxiing | WATCH

Viral Video: IndiGo Flight From Bengaluru To Chennai Evacuated After Smoke Spotted During Taxiing | WATCH

An IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Chennai was evacuated on Monday after smoke was detected onboard while the aircraft was taxiing for departure. All passengers and crew were safely moved to the terminal. The airline said an alternate aircraft has been arranged for the journey, and passengers are being provided refreshments while they wait.

Viral Video: IndiGo Flight From Bengaluru To Chennai Evacuated After Smoke Spotted During Taxiing | WATCH (Photo Credits: ANI)
Viral Video: IndiGo Flight From Bengaluru To Chennai Evacuated After Smoke Spotted During Taxiing | WATCH (Photo Credits: ANI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Tue 2026-05-26 21:25 IST

An IndiGo flight operating from Bengaluru to Chennai was evacuated on Monday after smoke was detected inside the aircraft while it was taxiing towards the runway. The incident triggered an immediate safety response from the crew and airport authorities. The aircraft, identified as IndiGo flight 6E 6017, was preparing for departure when smoke was noticed onboard. Following standard safety protocols, all passengers and crew were quickly evacuated and moved safely to the terminal.

Airline Confirms Full Safety Of Passengers & Crew

IndiGo confirmed that all passengers and crew members are safe and are currently being assisted by airline staff at the airport terminal. The airline said relevant authorities were informed immediately after the incident was detected.

Airline statement-

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Alternate Aircraft Arranged For Continued Journey

To minimize disruption, IndiGo has arranged an alternate aircraft for the Bengaluru–Chennai service. The replacement flight is expected to depart shortly. Meanwhile, passengers have been provided refreshments while they wait. The cause of the smoke is yet to be confirmed, and further details are awaited as authorities continue their assessment of the incident.

ALSO READ: Siddaramaiah Asked To Quit As Karnataka CM? What Happened In High-Level Congress Meeting?

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Viral Video: IndiGo Flight From Bengaluru To Chennai Evacuated After Smoke Spotted During Taxiing | WATCH
Tags: aircraft taxiing smoke incidentaviation safety incident IndiaBengaluru airport emergency evacuationBengaluru to Chennai flight evacuatedindigoIndiGo flight 6E 6017 incidentIndiGo flight emergency landingIndiGo passenger safety updatesmoke in aircraft IndiGo

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Viral Video: IndiGo Flight From Bengaluru To Chennai Evacuated After Smoke Spotted During Taxiing | WATCH

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Viral Video: IndiGo Flight From Bengaluru To Chennai Evacuated After Smoke Spotted During Taxiing | WATCH
Viral Video: IndiGo Flight From Bengaluru To Chennai Evacuated After Smoke Spotted During Taxiing | WATCH
Viral Video: IndiGo Flight From Bengaluru To Chennai Evacuated After Smoke Spotted During Taxiing | WATCH
Viral Video: IndiGo Flight From Bengaluru To Chennai Evacuated After Smoke Spotted During Taxiing | WATCH

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