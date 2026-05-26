Bengal Announces Strict Liquor Rules Near Temples & Schools, Provides Rs 5 Meals for Public | Know Details

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday announced a number of welfare and regulatory aspects, including subsidised fish-rice meals for Rs 5, monthly aid for women and bans on liquor shops near schools and temples. The announcements were made while addressing a public coming event in Kalyani.

Fish Rice Meals for Rs 5 across Bengal

The most got a big point amongst all the announcements was the start of the “Maach-Bhaat” pet meal for Rs 5. Now fish and rice will be served at a price of Rs 5 in a plate at about 400 subsidised canteens across West Bengal.

Along with other benefits under the scheme, is intended to take over the present egg-rice meal being served at the low-cost canteens run by the West Bengal government. The programme was announced to help daily wage earners, workers, transport vendors, and economically weaker sections of the community on the back of rising prices of food.

The scheme also has great cultural significance for Bengal, where fish and rice are historically considered synonymous of Bengali identity in popular phrase “Maache-Bhate Bangali.”

Liquor shops to be banned near schools and temples

The Bengal govt has also put stricter restrictions on the liquor outlets. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said that address now liquor shops are not to be licensed within one kilometre radius of schools, colleges, temples in the state.

The move is being perceived as the government’s efforts to tighten social discipline and curb drinking.

Annapurna Yojana for Women

Furthermore, the West Bengal government has announced the “Annapurna Yojana” under food and liquor policies. Workers from the state will benefit from the scheme whereby eligible women in the state will receive Rs 3,000/month as per subscription. Application forms will be released on 27 May.

Officials of the government said that the scheme is part of the welfare scheme of the government to support poor women and households.

Suvendu Adhikari Speaks on Governance Model

While addressing party workers the Karnataka HC case has also happened recently and Suvendu Adhikari said that he court conveners, meeting provides a chance to address all the possible issues and things with them. He said that the state had attained a governance model from “rule of the ruler to the rule of the law”. He assured that meetings will be conducted in all the districts of the party workers for better coordination between MLA and the government.

The Chief Minister also stressed the BJP government’s emphasis on implementing manifesto promises and ensuring that every administrative officer at every level is aware of the party’s vision of governing.

Disclaimer: Information in this article is based on official announcements and media reports available at the time of publishing. Policy details, implementation timelines, and scheme guidelines may change following further government clarification or notifications.

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