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Home > Sports News > RCB vs GT Prediction: Who Will Be The Man Of The Match, Best Batter, Best Bowler In Today IPL 2026 Match

RCB vs GT Prediction: Who Will Be The Man Of The Match, Best Batter, Best Bowler In Today IPL 2026 Match

Who will dominate Qualifier 1? Read our expert RCB vs GT prediction for today’s IPL 2026 match. Find out the top picks for Man of the Match, best batter, and best bowler as Bengaluru faces Gujarat in Dharamshala.

RCB vs GT Prediction: Who Will Be The Man Of The Match, Best Batter, Best Bowler In Today IPL 2026 Match? Photo: IPL Media
RCB vs GT Prediction: Who Will Be The Man Of The Match, Best Batter, Best Bowler In Today IPL 2026 Match? Photo: IPL Media

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Tue 2026-05-26 15:49 IST

RCB vs GT Prediction: The Indian Premier League 2026 is all set for a blockbuster Qualifier 1 as the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), clash against the juggernauts Gujarat Titans (GT). Both teams are locked at 18 points from the league stages and will face each other tonight in the epic encounter at the scenic Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. There’s a ticket to the final show waiting for the winner and that means there’s almost no room for mistake. With the waiting game nearly over we decode the best bets for the big hitters who could make the difference in tonight’s heavyweight showdown.

Best Batter: Virat Kohli (RCB)

If it’s a high-pressure playoff match, then no one is better than the legendary Virat Kohli. The master chaser has been in vintage form through the IPL 2026 season, anchoring the RCB batting unit with clinical precision. Kohli has already smashed a match-winning 81 against the Titans earlier this season and he is also very familiar with GT’s bowling attack which gives him a massive edge. Kohli’s pristine technique and his ability to build an innings make him the top contender to finish as tonight’s best batter on a Dharamshala surface that traditionally offers good bounce and carry.

Best Bowler: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB)

The Dharamshala pitch will be good for true strokeplay but the first few overs under the lights will be a big help for the swing bowlers. Enter Bhuvneshwar Kumar.  The veteran swing maestro has been nothing short of spectacular in IPL 2026, currently holding the prestigious Purple Cap as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker. His ability to generate movement on the powerplay will put Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan under early pressure. Bhuvneshwar can rip through GT’s top order and will be the most effective bowler of the night.

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Man of the Match: Shubman Gill (GT)

Despite RCB’s strong line-up, Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill is our Man of the Match choice. Gill is at his best when the lights are hottest. He is the lynchpin of GT’s batting and with his grace and ability to play long and explosive innings he’s a very dangerous man to have at the other end. GT will have to rely on Gill stepping up to counter RCB’s lethal bowling. His sharp tactical leadership on the pitch and a captain’s knock is expected to guide the Titans over the line and earn him the ultimate individual accolade.

Who Will Win IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 Between RCB and GT?

RCB has a slight statistical psychological advantage after finishing as table-toppers on Net Run Rate but this match is a dead heat. But if Shubman Gill fires at the top and Rashid Khan strangles the middle overs, the Gujarat Titans could just pip the defending champions in a thriller.

Read More: Dharamshala Weather Today (26 May), RCB vs GT: IMD Forecast, Rain Chances at HPCA Stadium And More | What Will Happen If IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 Is Washed Out?

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RCB vs GT Prediction: Who Will Be The Man Of The Match, Best Batter, Best Bowler In Today IPL 2026 Match
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RCB vs GT Prediction: Who Will Be The Man Of The Match, Best Batter, Best Bowler In Today IPL 2026 Match
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RCB vs GT Prediction: Who Will Be The Man Of The Match, Best Batter, Best Bowler In Today IPL 2026 Match
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