LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news benjamin netanyahu city wise CNG prices business news OnlyFans latest celebrity news 7-Eleven Japan Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news benjamin netanyahu city wise CNG prices business news OnlyFans latest celebrity news 7-Eleven Japan Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news benjamin netanyahu city wise CNG prices business news OnlyFans latest celebrity news 7-Eleven Japan Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news benjamin netanyahu city wise CNG prices business news OnlyFans latest celebrity news 7-Eleven Japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news benjamin netanyahu city wise CNG prices business news OnlyFans latest celebrity news 7-Eleven Japan Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news benjamin netanyahu city wise CNG prices business news OnlyFans latest celebrity news 7-Eleven Japan Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news benjamin netanyahu city wise CNG prices business news OnlyFans latest celebrity news 7-Eleven Japan Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords latest world news benjamin netanyahu city wise CNG prices business news OnlyFans latest celebrity news 7-Eleven Japan
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Chhattisgarh Shocker: Woman Cuts Off Husband’s Private Parts With Sickle In Bilaspur Over Suspected Extramarital Affair

Chhattisgarh Shocker: Woman Cuts Off Husband’s Private Parts With Sickle In Bilaspur Over Suspected Extramarital Affair

Draupati Bai attacked her sleeping husband with a sickle and severed his private parts over suspicions of an extramarital affair, leaving him critically injured. Police arrested the accused after the victim was rushed to hospital, with investigators citing recurring domestic disputes and affair related suspicions as the motive behind the attack.

Chhattisgarh Shocker: Woman Cuts Off Husband’s Private Parts With Sickle In Bilaspur Over Suspected Extramarital Affair

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Tue 2026-05-26 09:36 IST

A woman was arrested in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district, after police said she attacked her husband with a sickle. As per Media reports, The husband was asleep, and in the middle of the night she cut off his private parts. The whole thing reportedly happened because she suspected an extramarital affair. The victim, who works as a mason, was taken to the state run SIMS Hospital for emergency care, after the brutal late night attack. The victim was identified as Rajesh Kaushik, is in serious condition, and doctors said he’s currently receiving medical attention.

What Happened Here?

Police identified the accused as Draupati Bai. She has been taken into custody and investigators probed this shocking case of domestic violence. Investigators said that the couple had many disagreements for quite a while before the incident, and one big reason was that the woman kept thinking her husband was having an affair with another woman. That night they had dinner together, then they went back to sleep at their house in Bilaspur, police said. After that, the woman is said to have launched the attack with a sickle late at night, when Rajesh was asleep, causing serious injuries.

What Happened After The Attack?

According to media reports, Rajesh ended up bolting from the room in distress, yelling for help and bleeding quite a lot. Family members rushed over to the scene after hearing Rajesh’s cries where it happened. Police said the couple’s minor son had woken up in the middle of the chaos and he alerted relatives about what was going on. The injured man was then rushed to hospital with the severed body part, basically in an effort to keep him alive. He was taken straight away for emergency treatment too. After that, the gruesome assault soon got wide circulation in the district and it unsettled a lot of residents.

You Might Be Interested In

What Did The Police Say?

Soon as police received the information about the assault, they reached the spot and took the accused woman into custody for questioning. Officials said that the repeated themes, and the lingering doubts about an extra marital affair or ‘relationship’ type of connection, seemed to be the main trigger behind the violent act. A criminal case has been filed against the woman and investigators are still working to pin down the precise sequence of events that led to the attack. Family members and neighbours are also being questioned and statements are being recorded. The incident, it seems, has only underlined again the unhelpful trend of violent domestic violence linked to suspicion and relationship conflict, seen in various places across the country.

Also Read: Rajasthan Shocker: Man Visits In-Laws’ Home, Slits Wife’s Throat In Brutal Attack Before Attempting Suicide

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Chhattisgarh Shocker: Woman Cuts Off Husband’s Private Parts With Sickle In Bilaspur Over Suspected Extramarital Affair
Tags: Affair SuspicionbilaspurBilaspur CrimeChhattisgarhChhattisgarh newscrime newsdomestic violenceextramarital affairhome-hero-pos-14Husband AttackSickle Attack

RELATED News

After Attack On Diljit Dosanjh’s Manager’s Residence, Singer’s Ludhiana Home Receives Bomb Threat Email; Probe Underway

Delhi Water Supply Cut (26 May): Low Yamuna River Level, Extreme Heat & Maharashtra Crisis Explained

Gulmarg Gondola Breakdown Leaves 300 Tourists Hanging Mid-Air, Watch Dramatic Rescue Video

Watch: Over 300 Cattle Carcasses Found Dumped In Jaisalmer Yard, Contractor Faces Action

Viral Video: Liquor Shop Owner Arrested For Serving Jamun-Flavoured Ice Rolls Mixed With Vodka In Chandigarh | WATCH

LATEST NEWS

Is Dubai International Airport Shutting Down? World’s Busiest Airport To Relocate To Al Maktoum In This Year

Chhattisgarh Shocker: Woman Cuts Off Husband’s Private Parts With Sickle In Bilaspur Over Suspected Extramarital Affair

Stock Market Today | Opening Bell

CBSE Admits Class 12 Answer Sheet Discrepancies After Viral Posts, Physics And Chemistry Marks To Be Revised

WWE RAW (25 May 2026) Results and Highlights: Roman Reigns Signs Tribal Combat Contract, Oba Femi Threatens To Finish Brock Lesnar

Wall Street Today: Futures Jump After Holiday Break; Tech Strength, Calm Geopolitics, Falling Oil Drive Global Optimism

New mAadhaar App: From Face Authentication To QR Verification, Check New Features Here As Government Plans To Discontinue Older Version

NBA Playoffs: Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet In Limelight As New York Knicks Complete Clean Sweep Over Cleveland Cavaliers

Did Trump Ignore Pakistan PM? Asim Munir Named, Shehbaz Sharif Missing In Abraham Accords Post

Kerala HSE 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Official Website, Direct Link and Steps to Download Result

Chhattisgarh Shocker: Woman Cuts Off Husband’s Private Parts With Sickle In Bilaspur Over Suspected Extramarital Affair

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Chhattisgarh Shocker: Woman Cuts Off Husband’s Private Parts With Sickle In Bilaspur Over Suspected Extramarital Affair

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Chhattisgarh Shocker: Woman Cuts Off Husband’s Private Parts With Sickle In Bilaspur Over Suspected Extramarital Affair
Chhattisgarh Shocker: Woman Cuts Off Husband’s Private Parts With Sickle In Bilaspur Over Suspected Extramarital Affair
Chhattisgarh Shocker: Woman Cuts Off Husband’s Private Parts With Sickle In Bilaspur Over Suspected Extramarital Affair
Chhattisgarh Shocker: Woman Cuts Off Husband’s Private Parts With Sickle In Bilaspur Over Suspected Extramarital Affair

QUICK LINKS