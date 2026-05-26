Chhattisgarh Shocker: Woman Cuts Off Husband’s Private Parts With Sickle In Bilaspur Over Suspected Extramarital Affair

A woman was arrested in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district, after police said she attacked her husband with a sickle. As per Media reports, The husband was asleep, and in the middle of the night she cut off his private parts. The whole thing reportedly happened because she suspected an extramarital affair. The victim, who works as a mason, was taken to the state run SIMS Hospital for emergency care, after the brutal late night attack. The victim was identified as Rajesh Kaushik, is in serious condition, and doctors said he’s currently receiving medical attention.

What Happened Here?

Police identified the accused as Draupati Bai. She has been taken into custody and investigators probed this shocking case of domestic violence. Investigators said that the couple had many disagreements for quite a while before the incident, and one big reason was that the woman kept thinking her husband was having an affair with another woman. That night they had dinner together, then they went back to sleep at their house in Bilaspur, police said. After that, the woman is said to have launched the attack with a sickle late at night, when Rajesh was asleep, causing serious injuries.

What Happened After The Attack?

According to media reports, Rajesh ended up bolting from the room in distress, yelling for help and bleeding quite a lot. Family members rushed over to the scene after hearing Rajesh’s cries where it happened. Police said the couple’s minor son had woken up in the middle of the chaos and he alerted relatives about what was going on. The injured man was then rushed to hospital with the severed body part, basically in an effort to keep him alive. He was taken straight away for emergency treatment too. After that, the gruesome assault soon got wide circulation in the district and it unsettled a lot of residents.

What Did The Police Say?

Soon as police received the information about the assault, they reached the spot and took the accused woman into custody for questioning. Officials said that the repeated themes, and the lingering doubts about an extra marital affair or ‘relationship’ type of connection, seemed to be the main trigger behind the violent act. A criminal case has been filed against the woman and investigators are still working to pin down the precise sequence of events that led to the attack. Family members and neighbours are also being questioned and statements are being recorded. The incident, it seems, has only underlined again the unhelpful trend of violent domestic violence linked to suspicion and relationship conflict, seen in various places across the country.

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