Wall Street Today: Futures Jump After Holiday Break; Tech Strength, Calm Geopolitics, Falling Oil Drive Global Optimism

Wall Street Today: Tech Took the Wheel, Geopolitics Took a Nap, and Futures Raced After the Holiday Break. US stock futures popped higher on Tuesday as traders came back in full risk-on mode, no hesitation or anything. The vibe around Wall Street went noticeably upbeat too, riding on a more relaxed geopolitical backdrop, cheaper crude oil, and that relentless tech surge that had people staring at their screens more than thinking about the dates. It was one of those sessions where it all looked green, a bit loud, kind of chaotic, and still very bullish at the same time.
US Stock Index Futures (Wall Street)
|Index
|Futures Move
|Percentage Change
|Dow Jones Industrial Average
|50,897
|+0.73%
|S&P 500
|7,522.76
|+0.78%
|Nasdaq-100
|29,655
|+1.14%
Market Note: US stock futures traded higher as markets reopened after the Memorial Day holiday, with strong momentum led by tech stocks and overall risk-on sentiment.
Geopolitical Update: US–Iran Talks Keep Traders on Edge, But Bulls Still Smiling
Markets were basically glued to the US–Iran talks in Doha, with folks hoping tensions might get eased a bit, maybe even the Strait of Hormuz reopening, since that corridor handles around 20% of global oil movement, so sentiment was cautiously optimistic but still kind of tense. Traders were treating the whole thing like some kind of live thriller, one eye on the peace negotiations and the other locked on the crude oil screens. Overnight, US defensive strikes in southern Iran did add a quick jolt of tension, but most desks viewed it as contained, more like a pressure release rather than a full-on escalation. So the market vibe? Nervous, yes, but not panicked.
Net effect: risk assets stayed supported, volatility stayed “on standby,” and traders kept muttering, relief rally or just a calm before the next headline wave? Let’s See
Oil Prices & Tech Stocks Drive Market Sentiment
Oil Prices Drop Sharply
- WTI crude: down over 5% near $91.4/barrel — reflecting easing geopolitical tensions and improved supply outlook sentiment
- Brent crude: fell around 6–7% before stabilising near $97.5/barrel — volatility driven by shifting Middle East risk perception
- Market impact: lower oil prices are cooling inflation worries and improving margins for consumer and transportation-heavy sectors
Tech Stocks Lead the Rally
- Nasdaq 100 futures: touched fresh all-time highs — signaling strong bullish momentum in growth stocks
- AI & semiconductors: continued strong inflows as investors doubled down on innovation-led themes
- Cloud & software stocks: maintained steady buying interest, supporting overall tech strength
Key Drivers of Tech Momentum
- Artificial intelligence expansion driving long-term growth narrative
- Cooling inflation expectations improving risk appetite
- Potential future interest rate cuts boosting valuations
- Strong corporate earnings reinforcing confidence
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over 4.5 years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
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