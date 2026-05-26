Wall Street Today: Futures Jump After Holiday Break; Tech Strength, Calm Geopolitics, Falling Oil Drive Global Optimism

Wall Street Today: Tech Took the Wheel, Geopolitics Took a Nap, and Futures Raced After the Holiday Break. US stock futures popped higher on Tuesday as traders came back in full risk-on mode, no hesitation or anything. The vibe around Wall Street went noticeably upbeat too, riding on a more relaxed geopolitical backdrop, cheaper crude oil, and that relentless tech surge that had people staring at their screens more than thinking about the dates. It was one of those sessions where it all looked green, a bit loud, kind of chaotic, and still very bullish at the same time.

US Stock Index Futures (Wall Street)

Index Futures Move Percentage Change Dow Jones Industrial Average 50,897 +0.73% S&P 500 7,522.76 +0.78% Nasdaq-100 29,655 +1.14%

Market Note: US stock futures traded higher as markets reopened after the Memorial Day holiday, with strong momentum led by tech stocks and overall risk-on sentiment.

Geopolitical Update: US–Iran Talks Keep Traders on Edge, But Bulls Still Smiling

Markets were basically glued to the US–Iran talks in Doha, with folks hoping tensions might get eased a bit, maybe even the Strait of Hormuz reopening, since that corridor handles around 20% of global oil movement, so sentiment was cautiously optimistic but still kind of tense. Traders were treating the whole thing like some kind of live thriller, one eye on the peace negotiations and the other locked on the crude oil screens. Overnight, US defensive strikes in southern Iran did add a quick jolt of tension, but most desks viewed it as contained, more like a pressure release rather than a full-on escalation. So the market vibe? Nervous, yes, but not panicked.

Net effect: risk assets stayed supported, volatility stayed “on standby,” and traders kept muttering, relief rally or just a calm before the next headline wave? Let’s See

Oil Prices & Tech Stocks Drive Market Sentiment

Oil Prices Drop Sharply

WTI crude: down over 5% near $91.4/barrel — reflecting easing geopolitical tensions and improved supply outlook sentiment

Brent crude: fell around 6–7% before stabilising near $97.5/barrel — volatility driven by shifting Middle East risk perception

Market impact: lower oil prices are cooling inflation worries and improving margins for consumer and transportation-heavy sectors

Tech Stocks Lead the Rally

Nasdaq 100 futures: touched fresh all-time highs — signaling strong bullish momentum in growth stocks

AI & semiconductors: continued strong inflows as investors doubled down on innovation-led themes

Cloud & software stocks: maintained steady buying interest, supporting overall tech strength

Key Drivers of Tech Momentum

Artificial intelligence expansion driving long-term growth narrative

Cooling inflation expectations improving risk appetite

Potential future interest rate cuts boosting valuations

Strong corporate earnings reinforcing confidence

Broader Market Momentum & Sentiment For Wall Street Wall Street came into the session with some real underlying momentum, like the S&P 500 racked up eight straight weekly wins, the Nasdaq climbed in seven of the last eight weeks, and the Dow just kind of hovered near fresh record highs in the 50,500–51,000 area. That steady showing suggested investor confidence was moving outward beyond only tech stocks, backed by easing macro pressures, softer inflation expectations, and corporate earnings that were still pretty stable in general. Still though, the mood wasn’t perfectly one-directional. Markets seemed to be juggling optimism, powered by tech strength, lower oil prices, and a cleaner inflation picture, with some leftover hesitation tied to geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East. So the overall tone felt broadly risk-on at the open, but there were cautious undertones, and that kept traders watchful for headline-driven swings. (With Inputs) Also Read: Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Updates: US Conducts ‘Self-Defence Strikes’ Against Iran…