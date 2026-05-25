Usernames, Phone Numbers Of 340 Million OnlyFans Users Leaked? Hackers Claim To Sell Personal Details In Massive Data Breach

ONLYFANS HACKED: In a latest cyber crime, it appears the adult content site OnlyFans has been hacked. A post on X shared what they call an OnlyFans data leak on a well-known forum where stolen data pops up all the time. They say they’re selling 340 million records, all supposedly scraped straight from OnlyFans’ own databases. The listing promises access to what the sellers say is a dump of internal OnlyFans data, around 350 million user records. According to them, the stash covers both fans and creators, revealing a wide mix of personal info and details about how people use the platform. At least, that’s what the attackers claim.

OnlyFans Allegedly Hacked As Hackers Claim

The controversy about the alleged hacking of OnlyFans by hackers and the sale of the personal information of 340 million users online is gaining momentum on social media platforms. The list of leaked details apparently contains account names, email addresses, phone numbers, subscriber information, social media connections, account creation data and partial payment card details like the last four numbers of a card. But for now, there’s no official confirmation from OnlyFans that they’ve had a massive breach of this magnitude.

OnlyFans Faces Major Privacy Scare After Alleged Leak Of Millions

Even if the leak is not confirmed, it can be used to launch phishing scams, blackmail and extortion against creators and subscribers, cybersecurity experts warn. The following has been advised to users: Change passwords, use two-factor authentication, watch for banking activity and don’t click on suspicious links or emails. If it is substantiated, the alleged breach could be among the most significant privacy and data security issues with a subscription service creator platform.

The team observed that samples in the account seem to be from this period and date to around August 2025, suggesting that the attacker might have gathered older data.

Hackers Put Millions Of User Records Up For Sale

The team says that on the basis of the sample alone, they can’t determine the true size of the data, but the sample suggests individuals with data exposed to phishing may be phishing targets. But the emails themselves might be a valuable “reconnaissance point” for threat actors to identify exposed individuals by cross-referencing data from other adult content websites.

In fact, it is said that threat actors are denying that they hack OnlyFans. Based on the information in the report from Hackread, they say they have constructed the database from leaked data on OnlyFans, the open records, and other data breaches.

The worst part of having your information stolen online is how you have to cross-reference the information from different hacks that appear to be unrelated. It’s common for users to have one or two email addresses for several online accounts. If there is a data leak, one data set can be used to compare email addresses and retrieve more data.

ALSO READ: Trump Says US Won’t Rush Iran Deal, Warns Blockade Will Stay Until Final Agreement Is Signed