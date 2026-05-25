The Fern Vishranta, Kamrej, Sets a New Standard for Luxury Hospitality Between Mumbai and Ahmedabad

Part of The Fern Hotels & Resorts portfolio and affiliated with Marriott Bonvoy, The Fern Vishranta Resort, Kamrej-Surat brings world-class accommodation, celebration infrastructure, and all-day dining to NH48, within easy reach of Mumbai, Surat, Vadodara, Pune, Bharuch, Navsari, and Ankleshwar.

Kamrej (Gujarat) [India], May 23: The Gujarat-Maharashtra highway corridor, one of India’s most travelled and commercially significant stretches of road, now has a luxury resort that matches its scale. The Fern Vishranta Resort, Kamrej-Surat, Series by Marriott, has positioned itself as the definitive hospitality destination between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, giving families, couples, and organisations across the region a standard of luxury that requires neither a flight nor a compromise.

A location that puts the entire region within reach

Positioned on National Highway 48 at Kamrej-Kadodara Road, Moje Valthan, The Fern Vishranta sits at one of the most connected points in the corridor. Families driving from Mumbai, Pune, Surat, Vadodara, Bharuch, Navsari, or Ankleshwar arrive without a long detour and find a property that feels entirely removed from the journey they just made.

This is the resort’s strongest asset: a location that serves everyone on the corridor equally, without belonging to any single city. For the region’s families, it occupies the same instinctive space that Saputara and Dumas have long held, a getaway close enough to be spontaneous and good enough to be planned.

Celebrations that deserve more than a venue

Through Vivaah by The Fern, the resort has quickly become one of the most complete wedding and celebration destinations on the NH48 corridor. A pillarless banquet hall, manicured lawns, and in-house event management mean families planning weddings, milestone gatherings, or private celebrations can coordinate everything under one roof. Accommodation, celebration, dining, and service are all managed to Marriott standards.

For corporate groups, the resort offers professional meeting and banquet facilities combined with resort-grade comfort, a genuine alternative to urban conference venues where teams arrive as colleagues and leave cohesive.

Where every stay becomes a reason to return

Accommodation spans Winter Green Rooms, Fern Classic Rooms, and Hazel Suites, each designed with soothing interiors, large windows, plush bedding, and round-the-clock service. At Kadamba, the all-day dining restaurant, every meal centres on variety and freshness. Guests consistently call it the highlight of their stay, whether a casual family brunch or a banquet spread for a hundred guests.

Complimentary Wi-Fi, free cancellation, pay-at-hotel flexibility, and Marriott Bonvoy’s best rate guarantee make planning a visit as straightforward as the stay that follows.

“The NH48 corridor connects some of India’s most dynamic cities, and the families and organisations moving between them deserve a hospitality experience that reflects that,” says Mr. Manish Kumar, General Manager, The Fern Vishranta Resort, Kamrej-Surat. “We built The Fern Vishranta to be the benchmark, not just the best option on the route, but the reason people plan their journey around stopping here.”

For families, travellers, and organisations across the Gujarat-Maharashtra corridor who have long wanted a luxury resort that meets every expectation without demanding distance, The Fern Vishranta, Kamrej, has been waiting.

About The Fern Vishranta Resort, Kamrej-Surat

The Fern Vishranta Resort, Kamrej-Surat, Series by Marriott, is part of The Fern Hotels & Resorts, India’s leading environmentally sensitive hotel chain. Located on NH48 in Kamrej, Surat district, the resort offers premium accommodation across multiple room categories, all-day dining at Kadamba, a pillarless banquet hall, full meeting and event facilities, a gymnasium, and a swimming pool. The property is bookable via fernhotels.com and Marriott Bonvoy.

Media Contact

Mr. Manish Kumar, General Manager, The Fern Vishranta Resort, Kamrej-Surat

Email: manish.kumar@fernhotels.com

Address: Kamrej-Kadodara Road, Moje Valthan, Kamrej, Surat – 394 310, Gujarat, India