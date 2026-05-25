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Home > Education News > UGC NET June 2026 Form Correction Facility to Start Soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Here’s Complete Guide

UGC NET June 2026 Form Correction Facility to Start Soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Here’s Complete Guide

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the application correction window for the UGC NET June 2026 examination.

UGC NET June 2026
UGC NET June 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Mon 2026-05-25 15:49 IST

The correction window for the UGC NET June 2026 application will be launched by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from May 26 to make required changes in their application forms. Application portal users, who have completed the entire registration process earlier, can change their personal data, details of education, category, exam city preference and uploaded documents through the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can use the correction facility until May 28, 2026, at 11:50 pm. Authorities have urged the candidates to carefully examine all the details before submitting their application at last, as there is a high chance that they won’t get a chance to correct the application again after the deadline closes. The UGC NET June 2026 exam will be conducted for checking eligibility for pursuing a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as an assistant professor and admission to PhD programmes and PhD-only courses in universities and colleges of India.

Why did the NTA launch the UGC NET 2026 correction window

During the registration process, the candidates often submit incorrect details about their education, category, personal data, exam city preference and uploaded documents. To resolve the problem while generating admit card and result, it is permissible for the candidates to use the correction window within a specified time period after the application deadline has been closed.

The agency had earlier extended the last date for submitting UGC NET June 2026 applications after receiving requests from aspirants seeking additional time for registration.Now that the registration phase is complete, the correction phase is the next move before exam city slips and admit cards come up.

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How to Edit UGC NET June 2026 Application Form

Candidates can edit their application forms by registering themselves to the official UGC NET portal and logging in using application number & password.

To complete the correction phase, candidates have to click the correction window link available on the homepage. Once logged in, candidates can edit their application form & confirm all details before submitting.

On successful submission of application form, candidates have to download the confirmation page itself and keep a copy wherever they want for future reference.

The NTA has advised candidates to double-check spellings, educational information, category details and uploaded documents before saving the corrected application form. 

What fields can be edited in UGC NET June 2026 form

Although NTA has not yet released a notice stating all the fields that can be edited, candidates can edit certain information in the UGC NET application form June 2026 like personal and educational qualification details, exam city preference and documents issued in the UGC NET form.

There are some fields required to be provided, and it might not be possible to modify those in the UGC NET application form June 2026 as per the NTA terms and condition. Hence, candidates must read the instructions carefully while proceeding to the form-correction portal. Candidates must also verify that the photographs, signatures and certificates uploaded meet the necessary size and format guidelines to avoid being disqualified during the verification stage.

Revised UGC NET June 2026 Application Schedule

As per the revised schedule released by NTA, the deadline for submitting the online application and paying the fee was May 24, 2026. The corrected application window will now be open until May 28, 2026, starting from May 26.

UGC NET will be conducted to fill vacancies for different eligibility categories such as JRF and Assistant Professor recruitment. Exam dates and admit card dates will be announced on the official website. Stay up-to-date by checking the NTA portal for UGC NET scheduling information, city intimation slips and admit card release dates.

What Should Applicants Focus On While Correcting Their Application Form

Unlike education experts suggesting that candidates don’t leave the portal until the last minute for corrections due to heavy traffic on the portal, causing possible technical glitches or slow response,

the candidate should have his login credentials ready at hand along with a stable internet connection in order to edit forms. They should also double-check all the entries before final submission because wrong information can cause issues with document verification or counselling at a later stage.

Since the NTA has clarified that there is no further extension after May 28, it is important for the candidates to complete all corrections within the stipulated time. 

Also Read: IIT JAM 2026 Round 1 Admission List Expected Today at joaps.iitb.ac.in; Check Seat Allotment Steps Here

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UGC NET June 2026 Form Correction Facility to Start Soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Here’s Complete Guide
Tags: NTA UGC NET 2026UGC NET correction form 2026UGC NET June 2026 applicationUGC NET June 2026 application editUGC NET June 2026 correction window

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UGC NET June 2026 Form Correction Facility to Start Soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Here’s Complete Guide

UGC NET June 2026 Form Correction Facility to Start Soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Here’s Complete Guide

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UGC NET June 2026 Form Correction Facility to Start Soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Here’s Complete Guide
UGC NET June 2026 Form Correction Facility to Start Soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Here’s Complete Guide
UGC NET June 2026 Form Correction Facility to Start Soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Here’s Complete Guide
UGC NET June 2026 Form Correction Facility to Start Soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Here’s Complete Guide

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